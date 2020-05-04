NTA CSIR UGC NET Registration 2020 Category Certificate Uploading Relaxed for SC/ST/OBC/EWS Candidates @csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA extended the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Registration Date till 15th May 2020 at its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences in Recognized Indian Colleges & Universities.

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 15th May 2020 Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 15 May 2020 (upto 11.50 pm) Get Direct Link to Apply Online Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15 May 2020) CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates Previously 21st June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing situation COVID-19 Lockdown situation) Release of Score on NTA website By 2nd Week of July 2020 (Tentative)

Relaxation in Uploading of Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD) in NTA CSIR NET June 2020 Application Form

Earlier Candidates are supposed to upload the scanned copy of the following in the online application form:

Upload scanned images (JPG/JPEG format) Size Candidate’s Photograph 10 kb - 200 kb Candidate’s Signature 4kb - 30kb Duly verified Result Awaited Attestation Form (Relaxed Now) 50KB to 500KB Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) (Relaxed Now) 50KB to 300KB PwD Certificate (Relaxed Now) 100KB to 300KB

In a recent notification released on 1st May 2020, NTA stated that many aspirants of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 are finding it difficult to obtain and upload updated and valid “Category Certificate (SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD etc.)”, “Result Awaited Attestation Form” and other such documents from competent authority while submitting ONLINE application form (last date for submission for which is the 15th May, 2020) for the said examination owing to the nation-wide lockdown currently in place.

In view of the difficulties faced by the aspiring applicants and also in view of the situation arising out of the COVID- 19 lockdown in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to relax the mandatory provision of submission/uploading of the certificates, other than the Photograph and signature of the candidate, on submission/ uploading of an Undertaking stating therein that” the updated and valid Category Certlflcate (SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD etc/ Result Awaited Attestation Form/ any other documents from competent authority shall be furnished as and when It Is required by the CSIR”.

The scanned copies of the photograph and signature of the candidate have to be submitted and uploaded without fail. Candidates are also advised to obtain the updated and valid certificates so that the same may be furnished as and when they are demanded.

The candidate has to select Net banking/Debit card/Credit card/UPI/Paytm Services option to pay the application fee and follow the online instruction to complete the payment of fee.

EXAMINATION FEE DETAIL Category Fee Amount General/EWS Rs. 1000/- OBC(NCL) Rs. 500/- SC/ST/PwD Rs. 250/- Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

For any query related to NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Registration, candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.