CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 Result to be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get the Direct Link from here!

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Results will be out soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official data total, around 2.74 Lakh candidates applied for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam. For the first time conducted the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam in online mode across 605 centres in 214 cities covering 5 subjects (Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences) in two shifts. Candidates can view the result from the link given below:

Check CSIR UGCNET December 2019 Expected Cut-Off

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Minimum Categorywise Percentage

Below is the minimum categorywise percentage bench mark for both fellowship and lectureship as given below:

Minimum Categorywise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Category Minimum Percentage General, EWS & OBC 33% SC, ST and PwD 25%

Click here to know the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Eligibility Criteria

The result will be finalized only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates till stipulated date of 3rd January 2020.

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Important Highlights:

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam was conducted by NTA in online mode on 15th December 2019 and at Assam & Meghalaya Centres on 27th December 2019.

There was negative marking for wrong answers as per the exam pattern shared by the NTA.

CSIR UGC NET 2019 December Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The candidates qualifying for Lectureship-NET will be eligible for recruitment as lecturer as well as for JRF-Ship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable as per the eligibility criteria of that Scheme/Project. However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship. They will be eligible to pursue Ph.D program with or without any fellowship other than JRF-NET. Instructions relating to issuance/ obtaining Eligibility Certificate to qualified candidates will be notified separately on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Check NTA UGC NET/ CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar

CSIR conducts UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.