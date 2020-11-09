CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card & Exam Schedule Released by NTA @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download Admit Card

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card Released by NTA @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Card for CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam at its official website i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in.. CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted by NTA for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 19th, 21st, and 26th November 2020 for 2,62,692 candidates, covering 5 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule

CSIR UGC NET 2020 exam will be conducted to determine the eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

The following is the schedule of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 (Shift and Subject wise):

Date Shift CSIR-NET Subject 19th Nov 2020 Shift-1 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Shift-2 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm Physical Sciences 21st Nov 2020 Shift-1 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Life Sciences (Group-1) Shift-2 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm Life Sciences (Group-2) 26th Nov 2020 Shift-1 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Chemical Sciences Shift-2 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm Mathematical Sciences

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

NTA has issued Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Any request to change the Examination Centre, Date, Shift, and NET Subject provided on the Admit Card shall not be considered under any circumstances. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Also, Admit Card will not be sent by post.

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with a passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Helpline Number for queries related to CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam & Admit Card

In case candidates are unable to download Admit Cards from the website, candidates may call to 0120-6895200 (NTA Helpline number) or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in. NTA has provided the helpline for resolving the queries and issues related to CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam.