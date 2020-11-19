NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Analysis (19th November): Exam Level-‘Moderate to Difficult’, Check Good Attempts to clear CSIR NET Cutoff

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Analysis (19th November): NTA has started conducting the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam on 19th November and on 21st & 26th November for 2.62 Lakh candidates, covering 5 subjects in two shifts to determine the eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam conducted online on 19th November 2020.

Get CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Updates

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Analysis & Review: 19th November 2020

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam consisted of three parts. Part 'A' – General Aptitude was common to all subjects. Part 'B' consisted of subject-related MCQs. Part 'C' consisted of Scientific Concept & Knowledge Questions.

Check Last Minute Tips for CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam

So let’s have a look at the difficulty level of the questions asked in the CSIR UGC NET 2020 Online exam:

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Analysis: 19th Nov 2020 (Shift-1: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm) Difficulty Level - Moderate to Difficult Good Attempts - 50 to 55 EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN, AND PLANETARY SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 80 150 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1.32 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35, and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B, and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35, and 25 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Highlights of CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam

Candidates were required to attempt the maximum number of questions mentioned in the table given above in the Exam Pattern section. If a candidate attempted more than the required number of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.

There was negative marking for wrong answers as per the exam pattern shared by the NTA (mentioned above in the exam pattern table).

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers with Answer Keys

The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Medium of Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted for before the exam.

Candidates were required to bring Admit Card along with a passport size photograph affixed on it; One passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet; and ID Proof.

Direct Link to Download CSIR UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

Wearing of mask/face cover was mandatory for all candidates. Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

mandatory for all candidates. (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed. Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘ social distancing as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as on the premises of the Venue.

well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as on the premises of the Venue. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Check CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Important Points to Remember after CSIR UGC NET 2020 Online Exam

Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam must have a look at the below points for further selection:

Display of CSIR UGC NET 2020 Answer Key for Challenges

The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website - csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result & Score

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Result

The result of the CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam will be uploaded on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Check NTA UGC NET/ CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar