NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam on 19th/21st/26th November: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack CSIR NET 2020 Exam

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam on 19th/21st/26th November: Cracking CSIR UGC NET 2020 Online Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year (2.62 Lakh applied). CSIR UGC NET 2020 Online Exam will consist of three parts – Part A, Part B, and Part C. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The following is the schedule of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 (Shift and Subject wise):

Date Shift CSIR-NET Subject 19th Nov 2020 Shift-1 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Shift-2 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm Physical Sciences 21st Nov 2020 Shift-1 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Life Sciences (Group-1) Shift-2 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm Life Sciences (Group-2) 26th Nov 2020 Shift-1 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Chemical Sciences Shift-2 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm Mathematical Sciences

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking CSIR UGC NET 2020 Online Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of Part-A, Part-B & Part-C which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

Important topics for CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam General Aptitude (Part 'A') This part shall be common to all subjects. This part shall contain questions pertaining to General Aptitude with emphasis on logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles, etc. Subject Related (Part 'B') This part shall contain subject-related conventional Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), generally covering the topics given in the syllabus. Scientific Concept & Knowledge (Part 'C') This part shall contain higher-order questions that may test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.

2. Time Management:

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice:

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode by National Testing Agency (NTA) this time. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at the incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking is different for three parts. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

The same should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving an exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.