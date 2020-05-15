NTA Extended UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates Again due to COVID-19: Check New Registration Dates Here!

NTA Extended UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates Again due to COVID-19: National testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the last date for submission of online application for UGC NET June 2020 Exam, CSIR UGC NET June 2020 and ICAR NET 2020 Exams. NTA stated in its official notification that “In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic and requests received from many students in this regard, the National Testing Agency has further extended/ revised the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations conducted by the agency”.
Revised NTA UGC NET/ CSIR NET/ ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates
Candidates can view the further revised registration dates of NTA UGC NET, CSIR NET, ICAR NET 2020 Exam from the table given below:
|
NET Exam
|
Postponed Dates
|
Previous Dates
|
16th March 2020 to 31st May May 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 31st May May 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 15th May 2020
|
1st March to 31st May May 2020
|
1st March to 15th May 2020
Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM. The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.
Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to NTA UGC NET Exam:
|
S.No.
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Important Information
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
List of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose masters Degree will be valid
Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET Exam:
|
S.No.
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Important Information
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
S.No.
|
ICAR NET June 2020 Important Information
|
1
|
2
|
Get Direct Link to Apply for ICAR AIEEA (UG)/(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam
Revised UGC NET/ CSIR UGC NET/ICAR NET 2020 Admit Card & Exam Dates after assessing COVID-19 Situation
As per the official notification, the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the COVID-19 situation.
Also, in a recent Live Video - -‘Acharya Devo Bhava’, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed that UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates will be announced in few days after an official meet with UGC.
National Testing Agency clarified that “NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen including students.”
It further stated that “NTA would request the students to utilize this time for preparing for the examinations and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.”
Help Line Numbers for UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exam Registration
For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs:
|
Phone Numbers
|
8287471852
|
8178359845
|
9650173668
|
9599676953
|
8882356803
|
NTA Email ID
|
genadmin@nta.ac.in
|
UGC NET Email ID
|
ugcnet@nta.ac.in
|
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Email ID
|
csirnet@nta.ac.in
|
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
|
icar@nta.ac.in
|
Test Practice Centre (TPC)
Mock Test
|
tpc@nta.ac.in
As a Precaution against COVID - 19, NTA’s helpdesk is operating with limited resources. For exam related queries candidates can text them on the above given numbers and Email IDs.