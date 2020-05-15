NTA Extended UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates Again due to COVID-19: Check New Registration Dates Here!

NTA Extended UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates Again due to COVID-19: National testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the last date for submission of online application for UGC NET June 2020 Exam, CSIR UGC NET June 2020 and ICAR NET 2020 Exams. NTA stated in its official notification that “In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic and requests received from many students in this regard, the National Testing Agency has further extended/ revised the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations conducted by the agency”.

Revised NTA UGC NET/ CSIR NET/ ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates

Candidates can view the further revised registration dates of NTA UGC NET, CSIR NET, ICAR NET 2020 Exam from the table given below:

NET Exam Postponed Dates Previous Dates UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 16th March 2020 to 31st May May 2020 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 16th March 2020 to 31st May May 2020 16th March 2020 to 15th May 2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020 1st March to 31st May May 2020 1st March to 15th May 2020

Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM. The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to NTA UGC NET Exam:

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET Exam:

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET Exam:

Revised UGC NET/ CSIR UGC NET/ICAR NET 2020 Admit Card & Exam Dates after assessing COVID-19 Situation

As per the official notification, the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the COVID-19 situation.

Also, in a recent Live Video - -‘Acharya Devo Bhava’, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed that UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates will be announced in few days after an official meet with UGC.

Also Read:

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects Based on Past Shortlisted Candidates Number

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET 2020 Subjects

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam

National Testing Agency clarified that “NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen including students.”

It further stated that “NTA would request the students to utilize this time for preparing for the examinations and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.”

Get UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Exam Calendar

Help Line Numbers for UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exam Registration

For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers 8287471852 8178359845 9650173668 9599676953 8882356803 NTA Email ID genadmin@nta.ac.in UGC NET Email ID ugcnet@nta.ac.in Joint CSIR-UGC NET Email ID csirnet@nta.ac.in Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) icar@nta.ac.in Test Practice Centre (TPC) Mock Test tpc@nta.ac.in

As a Precaution against COVID - 19, NTA’s helpdesk is operating with limited resources. For exam related queries candidates can text them on the above given numbers and Email IDs.