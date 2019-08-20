CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Cutoff Released @csirhrdg.res.in: Check the Subjectwise & Categorywise Cutoff

CSIR NET June 2019 result has been declared at its official website csirhrdg.res.in. Check the Categorywise cut-off released by CSIR for 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science for Joint CSIR-UGC test held on 16 th June 2019 for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Lectureship.

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Exam results have been declared and Cutoff for 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science have been released at its official website (csirhrdg.res.in). CSIR held the Joint CSIR-UGC Test on 16th June 2019 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Subjectwise & Categorywise Cutoff

Let’s have a look at the Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/lectureship in different discipline in the Joint CSIR-UGC test for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Lectureship held on 16th June 2019:

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 47.75% 36.25% 41.75% 34.25% 28.00% 25.00% Earth Science 57.54% 40.13% 50.65% 42.15% 39.18% 26.74% Life Science 52.50% 33.75% 43.75% 35.25% 31.75% 25.00% Mathematical Science 55.75% 46.63% 48.88% 37.75% 30.50% 28.50% Physical Science 39.06% 33.13% 33.31% 27.00% 25.00% 25.00% CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 42.98% 33.00% 37.58% 30.83% 25.20% 25.00% Earth Science 51.79% 36.12% 45.59% 37.94% 35.26% 25.00% Life Science 47.25% 33.00% 39.38% 31.73% 28.58% 25.00% Mathematical Science 50.18% 41.97% 43.99% 33.98% 27.45% 25.00% Physical Science 35.15% 33.00% 33.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00%

CSIR UGC NET June 2019: Important Points

1. There is no separate cut-off for Part A, B & C of the CSIR UGC NET June 2019. The cumulative marks of all parts are taken into consideration for drawing of merit list.

2. Joint CSIR-UGC Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Lectureship (NET) Exam held on 16th June, 2019 was declared on 9th August 2019.

3. Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree are eligible for Fellowship only.

4. Ranks are allotted first to all successful candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship as per the merit list of JRF. After then the candidates are distributed between CSIR and UGC in the ratio of number of fellowships shared between these two for each subject except Bachelor’s degree holder’s who are allocated to CSIR.

5. There is a minimum categorywise bench mark for both fellowship and lectureship as given below:

Minimum Categorywise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Exam Category Minimum Percentage General, EWS & OBC 33% SC, ST and PwD 25%

6. The Fellowship will be effective from 1st January 2020.

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Result

Candidates can check their result by using their Roll Numbers from the PDF Link given below:

Total 2150 candidates have been shortlisted under CSIR Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) Exam. Total 1638 candidates have been shortlisted for CSIR JRF (NET) UGC fellowship. These candidates are also eligible for Lectureship-NET subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC. Total 72 candidates have been shortlisted for fellowship (JRF only). Total 3690 candidates have qualified the eligibility test for Lectureship-NET. Here is the brief of the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Result:

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Fellowship Number of Candidates Qualified JRF-NET 2150 JRF (NET) UGC 1638 JRF only 72 Lectureship-NET 3690 Total 7550

Note: The candidates qualifying for Lectureship-NET will be eligible for recruitment as lecturer as well as for JRF-Ship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable as per the eligibility criteria of that Scheme/Project. However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship. They will be eligible to pursue Ph.D program with or without any fellowship other than JRF-NET.

