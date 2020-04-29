NTA ICAR NET 2020 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification for AIEEA (UG)/(PG), AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Exam

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting All India Competitive Examinations for admission to Bachelor UG, Masters PG & Ph.D Courses in Agricultural Universities (AUs) and award of scholarships and fellowships, to the NTA from 2019 onwards. The online application process will end on 30th April 2020 at NTA ICAR NET official website.

About Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

The ICAR-AU system of India has 74 Agricultural Universites comprising 63 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs) having Faculty of Agriculture (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati and Nagaland University). The National Agricultural Research, Education and Extension System (NAREES) of India is one of the largest in the world, admitting more than 27000 graduates, 14000 post-graduates and 4700 Ph.Ds annually, in different disciplines of Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for ICAR AIEEA (UG)/ ICAR AIEEA (PG)/ ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020 Exam:

NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

In 2020, All India Entrance Examination for Admission, AIEEA (UG) shall be conducted for admission to Bachelor Degree programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences (other than Veterinary Sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15% of the University seats (100% seats in RLB CAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal and Dr. RP CAU Pusa, Bihar). Further, not more than 40% candidates from any one state shall be admitted in any agricultural university/subject.

The AIEEA (UG)-2020 examination for the academic session 2020-21 will be conducted at 178 cities all over the country, enabling participation of a large number of candidates seeking admission in Bachelor degree programmes in accredited AUs in different disciplines.

During 2019-20, against the total of 2784 Seats, 2189 candidates were recommended by ICAR for admission to accredited Bachelor degree programmes in 59 accredited AUs under the ICAR-AU system.

Age Limit

Indian Nationals of at least 16 years of age as on 31st August 2020 are eligible to apply for the examination. No relaxation is admissible regarding the minimum age limit.

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have passed 10+2 Senior Secondary Examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education or any other examination within scope securing not less than 50% marks in aggregate for General, OBC (NCL), UPS, EWS categories and 40% marks in aggregate for SC, ST, Transgender, PwD categories. There will be no rounding-off of the OGPA/percentage of marks of qualifying examination while deciding the basic eligibility of any candidate for admission e.g. if a candidate obtained 49.99% marks in his/her qualifying examination, then it will not be rounded-off to 50%.

Eligibility Qualifications at 10+2 Examination for Degree Programmes Code No. Degree Programme for Admission Subjects which the candidate must have passed in 10+2 Examination Subjects to be attempted in the Entrance Examination 01 B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture PCB/PCMB/ PCM/Inter-Agriculture PCB/PCM/PCA/ABC 02 B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture PCB/PCMB/PCM/Inter-Agriculture PCB/PCM/PCA/ABC 03 B.F.Sc. PCB/PCMB/ Inter-Agriculture PCB/PCA/ABC 04 B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry PCB/PCMB/ Inter-Agriculture PCB/PCA/ABC 05 B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science PCB/ PCMB/ PCM PCB/PCM 06 Food Nutrition and Dietetics* PCB/ PCMB/ PCM PCB/PCM 07 B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture PCB/ PCMB/ PCM PCB/PCM 08 B. Tech. Agricultural Engineering PCM/ PCMB PCM 09 B. Tech. Dairy Technology PCM/PCMB PCM 10 B. Tech. Food Technology PCM/PCMB PCM 11 B. Tech. Bio- Technology PCM/PCMB/PCB PCM/PCB

Note: *Subject to accreditation by National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board

P= PHYSICS, C= CHEMISTRY, B= BIOLOGY, M= MATHEMATICS, A= AGRICULTURE

During academic session 2020-21, admission to 11 Bachelor degree programmes of four years duration in the subjects is available to Indian Nationals based on the merit rank in ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020. Candidates may note that all Undergraduate Degrees in the disciplines of Agricultural Sciences have been declared as professional degrees.

NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Students for 25% seats in Master degree programmes in AUs are admitted through AIEEA (PG). All (100%) seats of the four ICAR-DUs namely, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) are also filled up through the same examination.

ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020 examination for the academic session 2020-21 will be conducted at 88 cities all over the country enabling participation of a large number of candidates seeking admission in Master degree programmes in AUs in different disciplines of Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary, Animal Sciences, Agricultural Engineering, Community Science (erstwhile Home Science), Fisheries, Dairy Science and other allied sciences.

For postgraduate studies, ICAR-PG Scholarship, shall be awarded to 600 candidates based on merit in this examination as per their overall merit-rank and seat availability in different disciplines. The remaining admitted students will be awarded NTS (PGS).

During 2019-20, against the total of 3075 Seats, 2586 candidates were recommended by ICAR for admission to accredited Master degree programmes in 64 accredited AUs under the ICAR-AU system.

Age Limit

Indian Nationals not below 19 years as on 31st August 2020 (i.e., candidate should not have been born after 01.09.2001) are eligible to appear in the examination. No relaxation is permissible regarding the minimum age limit.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Bachelor degree examination securing Overall Grade Point Average (OGPA) of at least 6.60/10.00 in ten-point scale, 3.25/5.00 in five-point scale, 2.60/4.00 in four-point scale for General, OBC, UPS and EWS categories whereas for SC/ST/Person with Disability (PwD) candidates, the said requirement is an OGPA of at least 5.60/10.00, 2.75/5.00, 2.20/4.40, respectively. In other cases, where grade points are not awarded and only marks are awarded, the candidate must have secured at least 60% marks for General, OBC, UPS and EWS categories whereas for SC/ST/PwD categories the requirement is 50% marks. (Please note that equivalence between OGPA and % marks will not be acceptable).

There will be no rounding-off of the OGPA/percentage of marks of qualifying examination while deciding the basic eligibility of any candidate for admission e.g. if a candidate obtained 49.99% marks in his/her qualifying examination, then it will not be rounded-off to 50%.

Master degrees are awarded by Agricultural Universities in about 96 sub-subjects under 20 major subject-groups. Candidates should select one Major Subject Group among the subjects given in for appearing in the Entrance Examination, based on the compatibility with their own subject area at graduation (UG) level. The sub- subject choices, within the Major Subject-Group in which the candidate qualifies the entrance examination, will be available at the time of online counseling.

NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the academic session 2020-21, admissions to 25% seats (100% seats of Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and ICAR-DUs, viz ICAR-IVRI, IARI, CIFE and NDRI) of accredited doctoral degree programmes will be granted at accredited colleges in accredited Agricultural Universities under the ICAR-AU system. Further, not more than 40% candidates from any one state shall be admitted in any agricultural university/subject under a particular category.

ICAR JRF/SRF(PhD)-2020 examination will be conducted in 73 Subjects at 88 cities all over the country enabling participation of a large number of candidates seeking admission to Doctoral degree programmes in AUs in different disciplines of Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary, Animal Sciences, Agril. Engineering, Community Science (erstwhile Home Science), Fisheries, Dairy Science and other allied sciences.

ICAR JRF/SRF(PHD) shall be awarded to 300 candidates based on merit in this examination as per their overall merit-rank and seat availability in different disciplines. However, fellowship is granted only after the Counseling, when the candidate gets admitted and pursues Ph.D degree in an AU other than the one from where he/she has passed Bachelor’s or Master’s degree. It implies that not more than two degrees (including Ph.D.) should be from the same AU.

Age Limit

Indian Nationals of at least 20 years of age as on 01.06.2020 (i.e. the date of examination)are eligible to apply for the examination. No relaxation is permissible regarding the minimum age limit.

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed Master’s Degree programme with a minimum of Overall Grade Point Average (OGPA) as shown in the table below from any public funded/Govt. institution will be eligible.

Minimum OGPA/Marks in the Eligibility Examination required to appear in AICE-JRF/SRF Categories/ Scale OGPA Marks Secured 10 point Scale 5 point scale 4 point scale Percent (100 Point) General, OBC (NCL) and UPS/ EWS 6.5 3.25 2.6 60 SC/ST/PwD 5.5 2.75 2.2 50

In order to appear in AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)-2019 in the Subject of specialization, candidates must have completed Master’s degree in one of the Subjects:

Candidates declared eligible for registration and choice filling for counselling by ICAR will only be considered for allocation of subject and the Agricultural University. There is no provision of direct nomination for admission through ICAR in any Bachelor degree programme without qualifying in ICAR AIEEA (UG)/ ICAR AIEEA (PG)/ ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.). So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for ICAR AIEEA (UG)/ ICAR AIEEA (PG)/ ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.