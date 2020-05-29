NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: ICAR NET AIEEA UG/PG, ICAR NET AICE JRF/SRF PHD 2020 Exams

NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: NTA conducts the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) online exams for admission to Bachelor UG, Masters PG & Ph.D Courses in Agricultural Universities (AUs) and award of scholarships and fellowships in recognized Indian College & Universities. Eligible candidates can apply till 31st May 2020 at the official website - icar.nta.nic.in for ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020, ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020 and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exams. The online application process will end on 30th April 2020 at NTA ICAR NET official website.

NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern

ICAR NET Exams Max Marks Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Duration ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020 600 150 (50 in each subject) 02½ hours (150 minutes) ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020 480 120 02 hours (120 minutes) ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2020 480 120 (Part A-20) + (Part B-50) + (Part C-50)* 02 hours (120 minutes) Note: *{Candidates are advised to visit http://icar.org.in/node/13680 regarding revised plan of AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)}

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET 2020 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The test of AIEEA (UG) 2020is a single test of 02:30 hours duration. Details of the test are as given below:

Mode of Examination LAN Based CBT Duration 02:30 hours Number of Questions 150 (50 in each subject) Type of Questions Multiple Choice with 4 options Scoring · 4 marks for each correct response · -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring) · 0 for non-attempt Medium of Paper English and Hindi

Note:

Each candidate has to attempt/opt/choose only three subjects (PCB/PCM/PCA/ABC) in the examination as per choice in the Application Form. The candidates must attempt subjects as per their choice in the Application, so they must exercise choice carefully. In case of any discrepancy between English & Hindi Version of a question, English Version would be considered as valid.

Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Exam from the link given below:

NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The test of AIEEA (PG) 2020 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. Details of the test are given below:

Mode of Examination LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test) Duration 120 minutes (2 hours) Number of Questions 120 Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions Scoring · 4 marks for each correct response · -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring) · 0 for non-attempt Medium of Paper English only

Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Exam from the link given below:

NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The test of AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) has a single paper of 2 hrs duration. Details of the test are as given below:

Mode of Examination LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test) Duration 2 hours Number of Questions 120(20 + 50 + 50) · 20 – Part A (General knowledge/reasoning ability) · 50 – Part B Core Group (refer Table-1) containing the specialized Subject opted by the candidate for Ph.D. · 50 – Part C Specialized Subject opted by the candidate for Ph.D. Type of Questions Multiple Choice with 4 options Maximum Marks 480 (80+200+200) Scoring · 4 marks for each correct response · -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring) · 0 for non-attempt Medium of Paper English only

Test would consist of three sections.

Subtest/Section A – First 20 MCQs will be common to all the 73 specialized Subjects. The questions assess the level of candidate’s awareness about the environment and its application to the society. The questions are based on general knowledge in the domain of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Allied Sciences, etc. including current events and matters of everyday observation and experience.

Subtest/Section B – 50 MCQs will be from the Core Group (refer Table 1) containing the specialized Subject opted by the candidate for pursuing Ph.D.

Subtest/Section C - 50 MCQs will be from one of the specialized Subjects (Annexure-III) opted by the candidate for pursuing Ph.D.

Here is the List for Core Groups for Section-B of AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Examination:

Core Group Subjects for examination 01 Crop Sciences-I 1.1 Genetics & Plant Breedin 1.2 Seed Science & Technology 1.3 Economic Botany and Plant Genetic Resources 02 Crop Sciences- II 2.1 Plant Pathology 2.2 Nematology 2.3 Agricultural Entomology/Entomology 2.4 Sericulture 03 Crop Sciences- III 3.1 Plant Biochemistry/Biochemistry 3.2 Plant Physiology/Crop Physiology 3.3 Agricultural Biotechnology/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology & Biotechnology 3.4 Agricultural Microbiology/Microbiology 04 Horticulture 4.1 Vegetable Science/Olericulture 4.2 Fruit Science/Pomology 4.3 Floriculture & Landscaping/Floriculture & Landscape Architecture 4.4 Spices, Plantation, Medicinal & Aromatic Plants 4.5 Post Harvest Technology (Horticulture) 05 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-I 5.1 Animal Genetics & Breeding 5.2 Animal Nutrition 5.3 Livestock Production Management 5.4 Livestock Products Technology 5.5 Poultry Science 06 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-II 6.1 Veterinary Parasitology 6.2 Veterinary Public Health/Veterinary Public Health & Epidemiology 6.3 Veterinary Microbiology 6.4 Veterinary Pathology 07 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-III 7.1 Veterinary Medicine 7.2 Veterinary Pharmacology & Toxicology 7.3 Vety. Gynaecology & Obstetrics/Animal Reproduction, Gynaecology & Obstetrics 7.4 Veterinary Surgery & Radiology/Veterinary Surgery 7.5 Veterinary Anatomy/Veterinary Anatomy & Histology 08 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-IV 8.1 Veterinary Physiology/Animal Physiology 8.2 Veterinary Biochemistry/Animal Biochemistry 8.3 Animal Biotechnology 09 Dairy Science, Dairy Technology & Food Technology 9.1 Dairy Chemistry 9.2 Food Technology 9.3 Dairy Microbiology 9.4 Food Safety and Quality Assurance 9.5 Dairy Technology 9.6 Dairy Engineering 10 Agricultural Engineering and Technology 10.1 Farm Machinery and Power Engineering 10.2 Soil and Water Conservation Engineering /Soil and Water Engineering 10.3 Agricultural Processing and Food Engineering 10.4 Renewable Energy Engineering 10.5 Irrigation Water Management Engineering/Irrigation & Drainage Engineering 11 Community Science (Formerly Home Science) 11.1 Family Resource Management 11.2 Textiles and Apparel Designing 11.3 Human Development and Family Studies/Human Development 11.4 Food Science and Nutrition/Human Nutrition 11.5 Home Science Extension and Community Management 12 Fishery Science-I 12.1 Fisheries Resource Management 12.2 Fish Processing Technology/Fish Post-Harvest Technology 12.3 Fisheries Engineering & Technology 12.4. Aquatic Environment Management 13 Fishery Science-II 13.1 Aquaculture 13.2 Fish Health Management/Aquatic Animal Health Management 13.3 Fish Nutrition and Feed Technology 14 Fishery Sciences-III 14.1 Fish Genetics and Breeding 14.2 Fish Biotechnology 14.3 Fish Physiology and Biochemistry 15 Natural Resource Management – I 15.1 Forestry/Agroforestry 15.2 Agricultural Meteorology 15.3 Environmental Sciences 15.4 Agricultural Physics 16 Natural Resource Management – II 16.1 Agronomy 16.2 Soil Sciences/Soil Science & Agricultural Chemistry 16.3 Agricultural Chemicals 16.4 Water Science & Technology 17 Agricultural Economics & Agri-Business Management 17.1 Agricultural Economics 17.2 Agri-business Management 18 Agricultural Extension 18.1 Agricultural Extension/ Extension Education/Communication 19 Agricultural Statistics 19.1 Agricultural Statistics 19.2 Bioinformatics 19.3 Computer Application & IT

Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam from the link given below:

After going through the above exam pattern of NTA ICAR NET 2020 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.