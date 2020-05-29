NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: ICAR NET AIEEA UG/PG, ICAR NET AICE JRF/SRF PHD 2020 Exams

NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: NTA conducts the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) online exams for admission to Bachelor UG, Masters PG & Ph.D Courses in Agricultural Universities (AUs) and award of scholarships and fellowships in recognized Indian College & Universities. Eligible candidates can apply till 31st May 2020 at the official website - icar.nta.nic.in for ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020, ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020 and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exams. The online application process will end on 30th April 2020 at NTA ICAR NET official website.
Get Direct Link to Apply for ICAR AIEEA (UG)/(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam
NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern
|
ICAR NET Exams
|
Max Marks
|
Number of Questions
(All are compulsory)
|
Duration
|
ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020
|
600
|
150 (50 in each subject)
|
02½ hours
(150 minutes)
|
ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020
|
480
|
120
|
02 hours
(120 minutes)
|
ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2020
|
480
|
120
(Part A-20) + (Part B-50) + (Part C-50)*
|
02 hours
(120 minutes)
|
Note: *{Candidates are advised to visit http://icar.org.in/node/13680 regarding revised plan of AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)}
Check NTA ICAR NET 2020 Eligibility Criteria
For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET 2020 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.
Check NTA ICAR NET/UGC NET/ CSIR NET 2020 Exam Calendar
NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
The test of AIEEA (UG) 2020is a single test of 02:30 hours duration. Details of the test are as given below:
|
Mode of Examination
|
LAN Based CBT
|
Duration
|
02:30 hours
|
Number of Questions
|
150 (50 in each subject)
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice with 4 options
|
Scoring
|
· 4 marks for each correct response
· -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring)
· 0 for non-attempt
|
Medium of Paper
|
English and Hindi
Note:
- Each candidate has to attempt/opt/choose only three subjects (PCB/PCM/PCA/ABC) in the examination as per choice in the Application Form.
- The candidates must attempt subjects as per their choice in the Application, so they must exercise choice carefully.
- In case of any discrepancy between English & Hindi Version of a question, English Version would be considered as valid.
Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Exam from the link given below:
DOWNLOAD NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Syllabus PDF
NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
The test of AIEEA (PG) 2020 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. Details of the test are given below:
|
Mode of Examination
|
LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test)
|
Duration
|
120 minutes (2 hours)
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Scoring
|
· 4 marks for each correct response
· -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring)
· 0 for non-attempt
|
Medium of Paper
|
English only
Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Exam from the link given below:
DOWNLOAD NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Syllabus PDF
NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
The test of AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) has a single paper of 2 hrs duration. Details of the test are as given below:
|
Mode of Examination
|
LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test)
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
Number of Questions
|
120(20 + 50 + 50)
· 20 – Part A (General knowledge/reasoning ability)
· 50 – Part B Core Group (refer Table-1) containing the specialized Subject opted by the candidate for Ph.D.
· 50 – Part C Specialized Subject opted by the candidate for Ph.D.
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice with 4 options
|
Maximum Marks
|
480 (80+200+200)
|
Scoring
|
· 4 marks for each correct response
· -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring)
· 0 for non-attempt
|
Medium of Paper
|
English only
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Test would consist of three sections.
Subtest/Section A – First 20 MCQs will be common to all the 73 specialized Subjects. The questions assess the level of candidate’s awareness about the environment and its application to the society. The questions are based on general knowledge in the domain of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Allied Sciences, etc. including current events and matters of everyday observation and experience.
Subtest/Section B – 50 MCQs will be from the Core Group (refer Table 1) containing the specialized Subject opted by the candidate for pursuing Ph.D.
Subtest/Section C - 50 MCQs will be from one of the specialized Subjects (Annexure-III) opted by the candidate for pursuing Ph.D.
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Here is the List for Core Groups for Section-B of AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Examination:
|
Core Group
|
Subjects for examination
|
01 Crop Sciences-I
|
1.1 Genetics & Plant Breedin
|
1.2 Seed Science & Technology
|
1.3 Economic Botany and Plant Genetic Resources
|
02 Crop Sciences- II
|
2.1 Plant Pathology
|
2.2 Nematology
|
2.3 Agricultural Entomology/Entomology
|
2.4 Sericulture
|
03 Crop Sciences- III
|
3.1 Plant Biochemistry/Biochemistry
|
3.2 Plant Physiology/Crop Physiology
|
3.3 Agricultural Biotechnology/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology & Biotechnology
|
3.4 Agricultural Microbiology/Microbiology
|
04 Horticulture
|
4.1 Vegetable Science/Olericulture
|
4.2 Fruit Science/Pomology
|
4.3 Floriculture & Landscaping/Floriculture & Landscape Architecture
|
4.4 Spices, Plantation, Medicinal & Aromatic Plants
|
4.5 Post Harvest Technology (Horticulture)
|
05 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-I
|
5.1 Animal Genetics & Breeding
|
5.2 Animal Nutrition
|
5.3 Livestock Production Management
|
5.4 Livestock Products Technology
|
5.5 Poultry Science
|
06 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-II
|
6.1 Veterinary Parasitology
|
6.2 Veterinary Public Health/Veterinary Public Health & Epidemiology
|
6.3 Veterinary Microbiology
|
6.4 Veterinary Pathology
|
07 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-III
|
7.1 Veterinary Medicine
|
7.2 Veterinary Pharmacology & Toxicology
|
7.3 Vety. Gynaecology & Obstetrics/Animal Reproduction, Gynaecology & Obstetrics
|
7.4 Veterinary Surgery & Radiology/Veterinary Surgery
|
7.5 Veterinary Anatomy/Veterinary Anatomy & Histology
|
08 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-IV
|
8.1 Veterinary Physiology/Animal Physiology
|
8.2 Veterinary Biochemistry/Animal Biochemistry
|
8.3 Animal Biotechnology
|
09 Dairy Science, Dairy Technology & Food Technology
|
9.1 Dairy Chemistry
|
9.2 Food Technology
|
9.3 Dairy Microbiology
|
9.4 Food Safety and Quality Assurance
|
9.5 Dairy Technology
|
9.6 Dairy Engineering
|
10 Agricultural Engineering and Technology
|
10.1 Farm Machinery and Power Engineering
|
10.2 Soil and Water Conservation Engineering /Soil and Water Engineering
|
10.3 Agricultural Processing and Food Engineering
|
10.4 Renewable Energy Engineering
|
10.5 Irrigation Water Management Engineering/Irrigation & Drainage Engineering
|
11 Community Science (Formerly Home Science)
|
11.1 Family Resource Management
|
11.2 Textiles and Apparel Designing
|
11.3 Human Development and Family Studies/Human Development
|
11.4 Food Science and Nutrition/Human Nutrition
|
11.5 Home Science Extension and Community Management
|
12 Fishery Science-I
|
12.1 Fisheries Resource Management
|
12.2 Fish Processing Technology/Fish Post-Harvest Technology
|
12.3 Fisheries Engineering & Technology
|
12.4. Aquatic Environment Management
|
13 Fishery Science-II
|
13.1 Aquaculture
|
13.2 Fish Health Management/Aquatic Animal Health Management
|
13.3 Fish Nutrition and Feed Technology
|
14 Fishery Sciences-III
|
14.1 Fish Genetics and Breeding
|
14.2 Fish Biotechnology
|
14.3 Fish Physiology and Biochemistry
|
15 Natural Resource Management – I
|
15.1 Forestry/Agroforestry
|
15.2 Agricultural Meteorology
|
15.3 Environmental Sciences
|
15.4 Agricultural Physics
|
16 Natural Resource Management – II
|
16.1 Agronomy
|
16.2 Soil Sciences/Soil Science & Agricultural Chemistry
|
16.3 Agricultural Chemicals
|
16.4 Water Science & Technology
|
17 Agricultural Economics & Agri-Business Management
|
17.1 Agricultural Economics
|
17.2 Agri-business Management
|
18 Agricultural Extension
|
18.1 Agricultural Extension/ Extension Education/Communication
|
19 Agricultural Statistics
|
19.1 Agricultural Statistics
|
19.2 Bioinformatics
|
19.3 Computer Application & IT
Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam from the link given below:
DOWNLOAD NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Syllabus PDF
After going through the above exam pattern of NTA ICAR NET 2020 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.