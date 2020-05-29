Study at Home
NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: ICAR NET AIEEA UG/PG, ICAR NET AICE JRF/SRF PHD 2020 Exams

NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: Get the latest NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for the ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020, ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020 and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exams.

May 29, 2020 11:37 IST
NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: NTA conducts the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) online exams for admission to Bachelor UG, Masters PG & Ph.D Courses in Agricultural Universities (AUs) and award of scholarships and fellowships in recognized Indian College & Universities. Eligible candidates can apply till 31st May 2020 at the official website - icar.nta.nic.in for ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020, ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020 and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exams. The online application process will end on 30th April 2020 at NTA ICAR NET official website.

Get Direct Link to Apply for ICAR AIEEA (UG)/(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam

NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern

ICAR NET Exams

Max Marks

Number of Questions

(All are compulsory)

Duration

ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020

600

150 (50 in each subject)

02½ hours

(150 minutes)

ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020

480

120

02 hours

(120 minutes)

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2020

480

120

(Part A-20) + (Part B-50) + (Part C-50)*

02 hours

(120 minutes)

Note: *{Candidates are advised to visit http://icar.org.in/node/13680 regarding revised plan of AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)}

Check NTA ICAR NET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET 2020 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

Check NTA ICAR NET/UGC NET/ CSIR NET 2020 Exam Calendar

NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The test of AIEEA (UG) 2020is a single test of 02:30 hours duration. Details of the test are as given below:

Mode of Examination

LAN Based CBT

Duration

02:30 hours

Number of Questions

150 (50 in each subject)

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice with 4 options

Scoring

·         4 marks for each correct response

·         -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring)

·         0 for non-attempt

Medium of Paper

English and Hindi

Note:

  1. Each candidate has to attempt/opt/choose only three subjects (PCB/PCM/PCA/ABC) in the examination as per choice in the Application Form.
  2. The candidates must attempt subjects as per their choice in the Application, so they must exercise choice carefully.
  3. In case of any discrepancy between English & Hindi Version of a question, English Version would be considered as valid.

Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Exam from the link given below:

DOWNLOAD NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (UG) 2020 Syllabus PDF

NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The test of AIEEA (PG) 2020 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. Details of the test are given below:

Mode of Examination

LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test)

Duration

120 minutes (2 hours)

Number of Questions

120

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions

Scoring

·         4 marks for each correct response

·         -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring)

·         0 for non-attempt

Medium of Paper

English only

Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Exam from the link given below:

DOWNLOAD NTA ICAR NET AIEEA (PG) 2020 Syllabus PDF

NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The test of AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) has a single paper of 2 hrs duration. Details of the test are as given below:

Mode of Examination

LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test)

Duration

2 hours

Number of Questions

120(20 + 50 + 50)

·         20 – Part A (General knowledge/reasoning ability)

·         50 – Part B Core Group (refer Table-1) containing the specialized Subject opted by the candidate for Ph.D.

·         50 – Part C Specialized Subject opted by the candidate for Ph.D.

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice with 4 options

Maximum Marks

480 (80+200+200)

Scoring

·         4 marks for each correct response

·         -1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring)

·         0 for non-attempt

Medium of Paper

English only

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Test would consist of three sections.

Subtest/Section A – First 20 MCQs will be common to all the 73 specialized Subjects. The questions assess the level of candidate’s awareness about the environment and its application to the society. The questions are based on general knowledge in the domain of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Allied Sciences, etc. including current events and matters of everyday observation and experience.

Subtest/Section B – 50 MCQs will be from the Core Group (refer Table 1) containing the specialized Subject opted by the candidate for pursuing Ph.D.

Subtest/Section C - 50 MCQs will be from one of the specialized Subjects (Annexure-III) opted by the candidate for pursuing Ph.D.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Here is the List for Core Groups for Section-B of AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Examination:

Core Group

Subjects for examination

01 Crop Sciences-I

1.1 Genetics & Plant Breedin

1.2 Seed Science & Technology

1.3 Economic Botany and Plant Genetic Resources

02 Crop Sciences- II

2.1 Plant Pathology

2.2 Nematology

2.3 Agricultural Entomology/Entomology

2.4 Sericulture

03 Crop Sciences- III

3.1 Plant Biochemistry/Biochemistry

3.2 Plant Physiology/Crop Physiology

3.3 Agricultural Biotechnology/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology & Biotechnology

3.4 Agricultural Microbiology/Microbiology

04 Horticulture

4.1 Vegetable Science/Olericulture

4.2 Fruit Science/Pomology

4.3 Floriculture & Landscaping/Floriculture & Landscape Architecture

4.4 Spices, Plantation, Medicinal & Aromatic Plants

4.5 Post Harvest Technology (Horticulture)

05 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-I

5.1 Animal Genetics & Breeding

5.2 Animal Nutrition

5.3 Livestock Production Management

5.4 Livestock Products Technology

5.5 Poultry Science

06 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-II

6.1 Veterinary Parasitology

6.2 Veterinary Public Health/Veterinary Public Health & Epidemiology

6.3 Veterinary Microbiology

6.4 Veterinary Pathology

07 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-III

7.1 Veterinary Medicine

7.2 Veterinary Pharmacology & Toxicology

7.3 Vety. Gynaecology & Obstetrics/Animal Reproduction, Gynaecology & Obstetrics

7.4 Veterinary Surgery & Radiology/Veterinary Surgery

7.5 Veterinary Anatomy/Veterinary Anatomy & Histology

08 Veterinary and Animal Sciences-IV

8.1 Veterinary Physiology/Animal Physiology

8.2 Veterinary Biochemistry/Animal Biochemistry

8.3 Animal Biotechnology

09 Dairy Science, Dairy Technology & Food Technology

9.1 Dairy Chemistry

9.2 Food Technology

9.3 Dairy Microbiology

9.4 Food Safety and Quality Assurance

9.5 Dairy Technology

9.6 Dairy Engineering

10 Agricultural Engineering and Technology

10.1 Farm Machinery and Power Engineering

10.2 Soil and Water Conservation Engineering /Soil and Water Engineering

10.3 Agricultural Processing and Food Engineering

10.4 Renewable Energy Engineering

10.5 Irrigation Water Management Engineering/Irrigation & Drainage Engineering

11 Community Science (Formerly Home Science)

11.1 Family Resource Management

11.2 Textiles and Apparel Designing

11.3 Human Development and Family Studies/Human Development

11.4 Food Science and Nutrition/Human Nutrition

11.5 Home Science Extension and Community Management

12 Fishery Science-I

12.1 Fisheries Resource Management

12.2 Fish Processing Technology/Fish Post-Harvest Technology

12.3 Fisheries Engineering & Technology

12.4. Aquatic Environment Management

13 Fishery Science-II

13.1 Aquaculture

13.2 Fish Health Management/Aquatic Animal Health Management

13.3 Fish Nutrition and Feed Technology

14 Fishery Sciences-III

14.1 Fish Genetics and Breeding

14.2 Fish Biotechnology

14.3 Fish Physiology and Biochemistry

15 Natural Resource Management – I

15.1 Forestry/Agroforestry

15.2 Agricultural Meteorology

15.3 Environmental Sciences

15.4 Agricultural Physics

16 Natural Resource Management – II

16.1 Agronomy

16.2 Soil Sciences/Soil Science & Agricultural Chemistry

16.3 Agricultural Chemicals

16.4 Water Science & Technology

17 Agricultural Economics & Agri-Business Management

17.1 Agricultural Economics

17.2 Agri-business Management

18 Agricultural Extension

18.1 Agricultural Extension/ Extension Education/Communication

19 Agricultural Statistics

19.1 Agricultural Statistics

19.2 Bioinformatics

19.3 Computer Application & IT

Candidates can download the detailed syllabus of NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam from the link given below:

DOWNLOAD NTA ICAR NET AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Syllabus PDF

After going through the above exam pattern of NTA ICAR NET 2020 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.

