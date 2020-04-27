NTA ICAR NET 2020 Registration @icar.nta.nic.in till 30 April: Get Direct Link to Apply Online for AIEEA UG/PG, AICE Ph.D

NTA will conduct the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)’s Entrance Examination 2020 in online mode for determining the eligibility for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) & AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D). The Computer Based Test will consist of a single paper as given below:

ICAR NET Exams Max Marks Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Duration ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2020 600 150 (50 in each subject) 02½ hours (150 minutes) ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2020 480 120 02 hours (120 minutes) ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2020 480 120 (Part A-20) + (Part B-50) + (Part C-50)* 02 hours (120 minutes) Note: *{Candidates are advised to visit http://icar.org.in/node/13680 regarding revised plan of AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)}

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam:

ICAR NET 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 1st March to 30th April 2020 Direct Link to Apply for: ICAR-AIEEA (UG) 2020 ICAR-AIEEA (PG) 2020 ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 30th April 2020 (11:50 PM) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only Postponed (Previously 25th April to 2nd May 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 8th May 2020) Date of ICAR NET 2020 Exam Previously 1st June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing COVID-19 Lockdown situation) Declaration of Result on NTA website 15th June 2020 (Tentative)

NTA ICAR NET 2020 Application Process

Below is the step-by-step process for filling online application form of NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam:

Step-1: Visit the official Website - icar.nta.nic.in

Candidates need to visit the official website and click on the link ‘Fill Online Application Form’ as shown in the image given below:

Step-2: Register As a new user

Register for Online Application Form and note down system generated Application Number. The candidate should supply all the details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. After successful submission of the personal details, Application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form and will also be required for all future correspondence.

For ICAR-AIEEA (UG) 2020:

All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)-UG is conducted for admission to Bachelor Degree programmes in Agriculture and allied sciences (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15% of the University seats (100% seats in RLB CAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal and Dr. RP CAU Pusa, Bihar). Further, not more than 40% candidates from any one state shall be admitted in any agricultural university/subject.

For ICAR-AIEEA (PG) 2020:

All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)-PG is conducted for Students for 25% seats in accredited Master degree programmes in accredited colleges of accredited Aus. All (100%) seats of the four ICAR-DUs namely, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) are also filled up through the same examination.

For ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PH.D) 2020:

AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)-2020 examination is conducted to fill to 25% of the seats (subject to at least one seat for each discipline having Ph.D. degree programme in the University) of Ph.D degree programmes is in the universities under the ICAR-AU system. For the academic session 2020 admissions to 25% seats (100% in CAUs and ICAR-DU, viz ICAR-IVRI) accredited doctoral degree programmes will be granted at accredited colleges in accredited Agricultural Universities under the ICARAU system.

Step-3: Complete the Application Form

Candidate can login with the system generated Application Number and created Password for completing the Application Form.

Step-4: Upload Scanned Images of Candidate Photograph, Candidate Signature and Thumb Impression (Males - Left, Females - Right):

The recent photograph should be coloured or black/white (but clear contrast). Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format. Size of scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb. Color photograph with white background. Signature in blue/black ink on white paper.

Note: Upload the correct Photograph and Signature as the facility for correction will not be given.

Step-5: Pay Examination Fee by Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI/Paytm Services:

Application Fee For ICAR-AIEEA (UG) 2020 Exam Category Fee Amount General/Unreserved, Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL)* & UPS**/EWS Rs. 750/- SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender Rs. 375/- Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable Application Fee For ICAR-AIEEA (PG) 2020 Exam Category Fee Amount General/Unreserved, Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL)* & UPS**/EWS Rs. 1100/- SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender Rs. 550/- Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable Application Fee For ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (PH.D) 2020 Exam Category Fee Amount General/Unreserved, Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL)* & UPS**/EWS Rs. 1800/- SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender Rs. 900/- Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable

* Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer as per the central list of Other Backward Classes available on National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), Government of India website www.ncbc.nic.in. Only the candidates falling in this list may mention OBC in the Category Column. State list OBC candidates who are not in OBC-NCL (Central List) must choose General/Unreserved.

**Candidates of Remote and Underprivileged States must check their eligibility before applying.

Pay the fee using SBI/ Syndicate/ HDFC/ ICICI/ Paytm Payment Gateway through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI and keep proof of fee paid. In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled, and the amount will be refunded to the candidate’s account. However, the candidate has to make another transaction, in case the Confirmation Page is not generated.

Step-6: Final Submission of Application Form

The Application Number printed on the computer-generated Confirmation Page must be mentioned in all such correspondences. It is therefore essential to note down the application number printed on the Confirmation Page. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected. Applicants applying under reservation should ensure having valid certification and would be required to provide them when asked for.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during the final selection stage.