NTA UGC NET 2020, CSIR NET 2020 & ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates Extended 4th Time this year: Check Chronology of Delayed NTA UGC NET 2020 Exams

NTA UGC NET 2020, CSIR NET 2020 & ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates Extended 4th Time: NTA has extended the UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, and ICAR NET 2020 Exams Registration Date for the 4th time to 30th June 2020. The major reason behind the extension in Registration Dates and delays in Exams is COVID-19 Pandemic. NTA has again mentioned in its official notification that “In view, many requests and representations received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations to be conducted by the agency”.
NTA UGC NET 2020/ CSIR NET 2020/ ICAR NET 2020 Extended Registration Dates (Revised for the 4th Time)
Extended last date for Submission of Online Application Forms for NTA UGC NET 2020, CSIR NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exam Shall be as follows:
|
NET Exam
|
Postponed Dates
|
Previous Dates
|
16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 15th June 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 15th June 2020
|
1st March 2020 to 30th June 2020
|
1st March 2020 to 15th June 2020
Note: Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM. The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.
Get UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Exam Calendar
New Exam Dates & Admit Card Release Dates of UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exams after assessing COVID-19 Situation
As per the official notification, the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in later on.
CHRONOLOGY of POSTPONED UGC NET 2020 EXAM
Let’s look at the chronology of the events that led to the delay in UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
|
UGC NET 2020 Exam
|
Delayed Events
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
16th March 2020
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
1st Time Delayed to 16th May 2020
2nd Time Delayed to 31st May 2020
3rd Time Delayed to 15th June 2020
4th Time (Present) Delayed to 30th June 2020
|
Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only
|
Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020)
|
Downloading of Admit Cards
|
Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020)
|
UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates
|
Postponed (Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020)
|
Date for announcing results
|
Postponed (Previously 5th July 2020)
Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam:
|
S.No.
|
NTA UGC NET 2020 Important Information
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
List of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose masters Degree will be valid
CHRONOLOGY of POSTPONED CSIR UGC NET 2020 EXAM
Let’s look at the chronology of the events that led to the delay in CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
|
CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam
|
Delayed Events
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
16th March 2020
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
1st Time Delayed to 15th May 2020
2nd Time Delayed to 31st May 2020
3rd Time Delayed to 15th June 2020
4th Time (Present) Delayed to 30th June 2020
|
Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only
|
Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020)
|
Downloading of Admit Cards
|
Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020)
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates
|
Postponed (Previously 21st June 2020)
|
Date for announcing results
|
Postponed (Previously By 2nd Week of July 2020)
Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam:
|
S.No.
|
CSIR UGC NET 2020 Important Information
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
CHRONOLOGY of POSTPONED ICAR NET 2020 EXAM
Let’s look at the chronology of the events that led to the delay in ICAR NET June 2020 Exam:
|
ICAR UGC NET 2020 Exam
|
Delayed Events
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
16th March 2020
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
1st Time Delayed to 15th May 2020
2nd Time Delayed to 31st May 2020
3rd Time Delayed to 15th June 2020
4th Time (Present) Delayed to 30th June 2020
|
Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only
|
Postponed (Previously 25th April to 2nd May 2020)
|
Downloading of Admit Cards
|
Postponed (Previously 8th May 2020)
|
ICAR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates
|
Postponed (Previously 1st June 2020)
|
Date for announcing results
|
Postponed (Previously 15th June 2020)
Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to ICAR NET 2020 Exam:
|
S.No.
|
ICAR NET June 2020 Important Information
|
1
|
2
|
Get Direct Link to Apply for ICAR AIEEA (UG)/(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam
|
3
For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs:
|
Phone Numbers
|
8287471852
|
8178359845
|
9650173668
|
9599676953
|
8882356803
|
NTA Telephone Number
|
0120-6895200
|
NTA Email ID
|
genadmin@nta.ac.in
|
UGC NET Email ID
|
ugcnet@nta.ac.in
|
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Email ID
|
csirnet@nta.ac.in
|
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
|
icar@nta.ac.in
|
Test Practice Centre (TPC)
Mock Test
|
tpc@nta.ac.in