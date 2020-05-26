UGC NET 2020/CSIR NET 2020 National Fellowship for SC Candidates: UGC Revised NET JRF Selection Procedure

As per the latest notification, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had modified the selection procedure for the identification of candidates for award of “National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste students” (NFSC) for research leading to award of M.Phil/Ph.D. The revised guidelines were effective from 1st April 2018, i.e., for the selection year 2018-2019. As per the revised selection procedure -‘The selection for the award of fellowship to students will be made on the basis of merit of each UGC-NET-JRF or CSIR-NET-JRF examination and will be made twice a year'.

Get UGC NET/ CSIR NET 2020 Exam Calendar

Also Read:

NTA has again extended the UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates to 31st May 2020

LIST OF CANDIDATES NATIONAL FELLOWSHIP FOR SCHEDULED CASTE STUDENTS (NFSC-2019-20) – DECEMBER 2019 CYCLE

As per the selection procedure of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the candidates have been shortlisted from among the candidates who have qualified UGC NET, December 2019 i.e., National Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Joint CSIR-UGC Test, held in December 2019 conducted by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). It may be noted that e-Certificates of Eligibility for Assistant Professor have already been uploaded on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

List of candidates, who have been identified for award of “National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste students” (NFSC) for the selection year 2019-20 (December 2019 cycle) can be downloaded from the link given below:

Download List of Candidates National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste (NFSC 2019-20)

Central Sector Scheme of National Fellowship for SC Students (Effective from April 2018)

Let’s look at the Guidelines of the National Fellowship for SC Students Scheme:

Scope of the Scheme for SC Candidates:

National Fellowship Scheme for providing fellowship to Scheduled Caste students was introduced during the financial year 2005-06 to provide opportunities to them for pursuing higher education leading to MPhil/Ph.D degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology streams.

The scheme is open to candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste and who have appeared and qualified the CBSE/NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF during 2018 (June 2018 and December 2018 and onwards). The candidates should be pursuing regular and full-time MPhil and Ph.D degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology.

Get UGC NET 2020 Exam Study Material for Free

NUMBER OF FELLOWSHIPS

This scheme provides for 2000 fellowships (1500 Junior Research Fellow for Humanities/ Social Sciences stream arid 500 Junior Research Fellow for Science and Engineering & Technology stream).

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

TENURE OF FELLOWSHIP

Tenure of fellowship is five years. It commences from the date of declaration of the award of his fellowship or from the dale of admission in MPhil/Ph.D or from the date of joining the MPhil/Ph.D whichever is later.

The awardee is required to get admission and registration for regular and full time MPhil/Ph.D in University/ Institution/ College recognized by UGC at the first available opportunity but no later than one year from the award of this fellowship.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Eligibility for SC Candidates:

A candidate has to fulfill the following conditions to be eligible for award of his fellowship:

The candidate should belong to SC and should have qualified the (CBSE/NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF in the year of selection. OnIy such candidates who have already completed their Post graduation course or equivalent Masters Examination at the time of applying NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF will be considered for this award. iii. Students selected under this scheme shall not be entitled to other benefits under (UGC scheme or any other benefits from Central or State government or bodies similar to UGC offering similar benefit. Upgradation of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) to Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) shall be done as per UGC rules applicable in the case of UGC-NET-JRF candidates. Fellowship payable to the student shall not exceed 60 months in any case. Payment of the fellowship shall he regulated as per UGC-NET-JRF scheme and no extension of any kind will be entertained. Employees of any University/College/Educational institution/Central/State/UT Government shall be excluded from availing the fellowship, even if they are on study leave or Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL) to pursue M.Phil./Ph.D course. Transgender candidaes are eligible under the scheme.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link

Duration of Fellowship & Payment of Fellowship:

Name of course Maximum Duration Admissibility of JRF and SRF JRF SRF M.Phil 2 years 2 years Nil Ph.D 5 years or till submission of PH.D. thesis, whichever is earlier 2 years Remaining 3 years M.Phil. + Ph.D. 5 years from commencement of Fellowship till submission of PH.D. thesis, whichever is earlier 2 years Remaining 3 years

Also Read:

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects

Amount of Fellowships

The rates of fellowship for JRF and SRF will be at par with the UGC Fellowship (w.e.f 01.12.2014). Presently these rates are as follows:

Fellowship in Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences JRF/ SRF @ Rs.25,000/- p.m. for initial two years @ Rs.28,000/- pm. for remaining tenure Contingency for Humanities & Social Sciences @ Rs.10,000/- p.a. for initial two years (JRF) @ Rs.20,500/- p.a. for remaining tenure (SRF) Contingency for Sciences, Engineering & Technology @ Rs.12,000/- p.a. for initial two years (JRF) @ Rs.25,000/- p.a. for remaining tenure (SRF) Escorts/Reader assistance (All subjects) @ Rs.2,000/- p.m. in cases of physically and visually handicapped candidates HRA (All Subjects) As per Government of India Norms

NTA UGC NET June 2020 FAQs

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) will be on the UGC pattern and will be payable to those students who are not provided with hostel accommodation. In case hostel accommodation offered by the University/institution is refused, the student will forfeit his claim of HRA, other facilities such as medical facilities, leave including maternity leave will be governed as per the guidelines of the UGC in case of their fellowship programme.

CSIR UGC NET December 2020 APPLICATION PROCESS

LEAVE:

Leave for maximum period of 30 Days in a year in addition to public holiday may be taken by the candidate. However, they are not entitled to any other vacation, such as summer, winter and pooja vacations. Candidates are eligible for maternity/ paternity leave at full rates of the fellowship as per Govt. of India rules once during the tenure of the award. Academic Leave: The Fellow may be allowed academic leave (without fellowship and other emoluments) for a period not exceeding one year during the tenure of award for academic/ teaching assignment/ foreign visit in connection with research work.

The expenditure on travel cannot be claimed for UGC. The period of leave without fellowship will be counted towards the tenure.

If the awardee wishes to apply for any other fellowship/ paid assignment/ examination conducted by a public body during the tenure of the fellowship, he/she is not required to obtain NOC from UGC. In case of selection, the candidate would be required to tender resignation from the National Fellowship for SCs.

Note: All kind of leave shall be approved by the University/ Institute/ College.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Aadhaar Seeding:

Payment of fellowship and any other admissible allowance shall be made to beneficiaries through their bank account on DBT mode. The Ministry of Social Justice vide notification number 428 dated February 16, 2017 has notified Aadhaar as identify document under Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 for all scholarship/fellowship schemes.

CSIR UGC NET December 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Procedure for release of grant by UGC:

(i) The fellowship amount shall be disbursed to the awardee on Director Benefit Transfer (DBT) basis. The process of updating monthly confirmation with respect to the awardees by the host institution and payments thereof is being implemented on a dedicated web portal https://scholarship.canarabank.in/AdminLogin.aspx.

(ii) Bank account number of the beneficiaries will be validated through PFMS for creating of beneficiary ID.

(iii) Video tutorial and guidelines for operating the web portal is available on UGC website and may be referred for use.

(iv) Genuineness of the Schedule Caste certificate furnished by the awardee shall be verified by the concerned University/Institution before the details are updated on the web portal.

(v) The concerned University/Institution shall also ensure that the awardee is not availing any other fellowship/project from any other organisation at the time of selection and fulfills all the other conditions as laid in the guidelines.

(vi) The fellow will undertake regular full time research work under the approved guide in a subject selected by him/her and approved by the university/selection committee.

(vii) In case any candidate is found to have obtained fellowship through fraudulent means or provided incorrect information, the university/institution may cancel his/her fellowship under intimation to the UGC.

CSIR UGC NET December 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Resignation and Transfer:

(i) If any Fellow resigns or relinquishes the fellowship before the end of the tenure, information may be submitted by the concerned university/institution on the designated web portal itself and stop payment link may be used at the time of monthly confirmation.

(ii) Transfer of research place will be allowed only once during the entire tenure. Transfer can be made by the concerned university/institution itself on the designated web portal through the concerned link available therein.

CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

Cancellation of Award:

The fellowship is liable to cancellation, in case of:

Misconduct. Unsatisfactory progress of research work. Candidate is later found ineligible. Candidate is already availing scholarship/fellowship from any other sources. Candidate if found employed during the M.Phil/ Ph.D research. Any false information furnished by the applicant or any fraudulent activity by the Scholar/ Fellow/ Research Awardee.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Study Plan