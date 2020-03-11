NTA UGC NET 2020: Exam Date, Registration Process, Eligibility, Admit Card, Result, E-Certificate & Other Notifications

UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in online mode across various Exam Centres in India. UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to UGC NET June 2020 Exam like Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Application & Registration Process, Admit Cards, Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus, E-Certificate, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be released on 16th March 2020 on the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The online registration will begin on 16th March 2020 and will end on 16th April 2020. Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam.

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 Date for announcing results 5th July 2020

Get UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar

UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Posts Age Limit (As on June 01, 2020) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 30 years Assistant Professor No upper age limit Category Age Limit Relaxation Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (35 years as on June 01, 2020) Other Backward Classes (OBC) Women Persons with disabilities (PwD) Transgender Candidates having research experience Period spent on research – Maximum 5 years Candidates possessing L.L.M. Degree 3 years Candidates who have served in the armed forces 5 years

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Educational Qualification

Category Percentage Criteria General (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to appear in the exam) 55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree ST/ SC/ OBC/ PWD/ Transgender (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to appear in the exam) 50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result) 50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

UGC NET June 2020 Application & Registration Process

UGC NET June 2020 Online Registration will begin from 16th March 2020 and will end on 16th April 2020. Candidates need to fill the application form on the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to upload the photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature Size of Photograph 10 kb to 200 kb Size of Signature 4 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay UGC NET 2020 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

Category UGC NET Application Fee General Rs. 1000 OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Rs. 500 SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender Rs. 250 Note: GST/Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Please refer the below link for details:

Click here to know the Application Process for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

Click here to know the Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Check Detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

UGC NET June 2020 Study Material - Mock Tests, Previous Year Paper & Books

After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET June 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. The following study material will help you in preparing for UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

Click here to get NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam 30 Days Study Plan

1. Previous Year papers: Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

2. Best Books: Candidates can also refer to the list of Books recommended by Experts for clearing UGC NET 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Best Books List with 81 Subject Codes

Best Books for Teaching & Research Aptitude (Paper-1) UGC NET 2020 Exam Recommended by Experts

3. Mock Tests: Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Practice Mock Tests from the link given below:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Practice Paper-1 & Paper-2 Mock Test with Answers for 81 subjects

UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card

NTA issues Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’. Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Check how to Download UGC NET ADMIT CARD

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Centres

Candidates can the list of Examination centres from the link given below. The examination will be held at the following cities, provided there are sufficient numbers of candidates in the city:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 List of Exam Centres with City Codes

Also, check the list of subjects at Post Graduation Level and their Codes from the link given below:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 list of Subjects at Post Graduation Level & PG Courses Code

UGC NET June 2020 Result

NTA will declare the UGC NET June 2020 Exam Results on its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in on 5th July 2020 tentatively. Candidates need to check their results and scores by using Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth. A new page will get opened where candidates need to fill the application number, date of birth and captcha code.

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

UGC NET E-Certificate

NTA helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate. NTA has issued E-certificate to qualified candidates on behalf of UGC from June & December 2019 Exams. Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET June & December 2019 Exam can download the NET E-certficate & JRF Award Letter from the link given below.

Download NTA UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for June & December 2019 Exam

Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone Number (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).