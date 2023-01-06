UGC NET Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Exam Pattern and Topics of 83 NTA NET Subjects

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 83 Subjects (PDF Download): Check the Subject-wise Exam Pattern, Syllabus, and marking scheme for NTA UGC NET December 2022 Exam Cycle.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 83 Subjects (PDF Download): Candidates must be familiar with the UGC NET Syllabus 2023 to avoid any confusion at any stage of the recruitment process. This will help them to prepare for all the topics that can be asked in the exam.  As per the latest information, the UGC NET 2023 application will stay active from 29th December 2022 to 17th January 2023. Also, the examination is scheduled to be held from 21st February 2023 to 10th March 2023. So, all the candidates should be familiar with the UGC NET syllabus and begin their preparation right away. 

Along with that, the candidates should check out the UGC NET Exam Pattern to get insights into the exam format & marking scheme followed by the recruitment officials. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Syllabus along with the exam pattern & subject-wise topics.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern 

  • The UGC NET December 2022 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi shifts.
  • The Test will comprise two papers. Both papers consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.
  • The medium of paper shall be in English & Hindi only.
  • As per UGC NET Marking Scheme, for each correct response, the candidate will be awarded two marks and there shall be no negative marking for an incorrect answer.

The UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023 is shared below:

Paper

Marks

Number of Questions

MCQ

Total duration

I

100

50

The questions in Paper I intends to judge the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to assess the reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the aspirants.

03 hours (180 minutes) without any break. All the questions are mandatory.

II

200

100

This is based on the subject selected by the aspirant and will assess domain knowledge.

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 for Paper I 

Check out the UGC NET Syllabus for the Paper I subject shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject

UGC NET Topics

Teaching Aptitude

Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding, and Reflective), Characteristics, and basic requirements.  

Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional, and Cognitive), Individual differences. 

Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment, and Institution.  

Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centered vs. Learner-centered methods; Off-line vs. Online methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs, etc.). 

Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern, and ICT based.  

Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher education,  etc

Research Aptitude

Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivistic approach to research.  Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative an,d Quantitative methods.  Steps of Research.  Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing.  Application of ICT in research.  Research ethics

Comprehension

A passage of text is assigned. Questions are asked from the passage to be answered.

Communication

Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication.  Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication.  Barriers to effective communication.  Mass-Media and Society

Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude

Types of reasoning.  Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships.  Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.).

Data Interpretation

Sources, acquisition and classification of Data.  Quantitative and Qualitative Data.  Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data.  Data Interpretation.  Data and Governance.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

ICT: General abbreviations and terminology.  Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing.  Digital initiatives in higher education.  ICT and Governance.

Logical Reasoning

Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition.  Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning.  Analogies.  Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments.  Indian Logic: Means of knowledge.  Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension).  Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference)

People, Development and Environment

Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals.  Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on the environment.  Environmental issues: Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions.  Impacts of pollutants on human health.  Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear and Forests.  Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies.  Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance

Higher Education System

Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India.  Evolution of higher learning and research in Post Independence India.  Oriental, Conventional, and Non-conventional learning programs in India.  Professional, Technical, and Skill Based education.  Value education and environmental education.  Policies, Governance, and Administration

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 for Paper II

Check out the UGC NET Syllabus for the Paper II subject shared below for the reference of the candidates.

List of NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes

Subject Code

Subject

Syllabus

46

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

7

Anthropology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

49

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

29

Arabic

DOWNLOAD PDF

67

Archaeology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

36

Assamese

DOWNLOAD PDF

19

Bengali

DOWNLOAD PDF

94

Bodo

DOWNLOAD PDF

60

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

32

Chinese

DOWNLOAD PDF

8

Commerce

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

72

Comparative Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

62

Comparative Study of Religions

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

87

Computer Science and Applications

DOWNLOAD PDF

68

Criminology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

11

Defence and Strategic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

33

Dogri

DOWNLOAD PDF

1

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

9

Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

88

Electronic Science

DOWNLOAD PDF

30

English

DOWNLOAD PDF

89

Environmental Sciences

DOWNLOAD PDF

71

Folk Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

82

Forensic Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

39

French (French Version)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF

80

Geography

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

44

German

DOWNLOAD PDF

37

Gujarati

DOWNLOAD PDF

20

Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

6

History

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

12

Home Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

92

Human Rights and Duties

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

50

Indian Culture

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

45

Japanese

DOWNLOAD PDF

21

Kannada

DOWNLOAD PDF

84

Kashmiri

DOWNLOAD PDF

85

Konkani

DOWNLOAD PDF

55

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

58

Law

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

59

Library and Information Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

31

Linguistics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

18

Maithili

DOWNLOAD PDF

22

Malayalam

DOWNLOAD PDF

17

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

35

Manipuri

DOWNLOAD PDF

38

Marathi

DOWNLOAD PDF

63

Mass Communication and Journalism

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

66

Museology & Conservation

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

16

Music

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

34

Nepali

DOWNLOAD PDF

23

Oriya

DOWNLOAD PDF

83

Pali

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

65

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

42

Persian

DOWNLOAD PDF

3

Philosophy

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

47

Physical Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

2

Political Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

90

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

15

Population Studies

Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

91

Prakrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

4

Psychology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

14

Public Administration

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

24

Punjabi

DOWNLOAD PDF

43

Rajasthani

DOWNLOAD PDF

41

Russian

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF

25

Sanskrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

73

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).

DOWNLOAD PDF

95

Santali

DOWNLOAD PDF

101

Sindhi

SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

81

Social Medicine & Community Health

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

10

Social Work

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

5

Sociology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

40

Spanish

DOWNLOAD PDF

26

Tamil

DOWNLOAD PDF

27

Telugu

DOWNLOAD PDF

93

Tourism Administration and Management.

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

70

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

28

Urdu

DOWNLOAD PDF

79

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

74

Women Studies

Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

100

Yoga

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

101

Sindhi

  

102

Hindu studies

  

103

Indian Knowledge system

  

We hope this article was helpful for all the candidates. It is important for the candidates to get well-versed with the UGC NET Syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation to prepare well on the important topics of the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern of UGC NET 2023 Paper-1?

A total of 50 objective-type, multiple-choice questions are asked in UGC NET Paper-1 2023 exam.

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of UGC NET 2023 Paper-2?

A total of 100 objective-type, multiple-choice questions are asked in UGC NET Paper-2 2023 exam.

Q3. What is the duration of the UGC NET 2023 Exam?

The duration of the UGC NET exam will be 3 hours for both Paper-1 and Paper-2
