UGC NET Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Exam Pattern and Topics of 83 NTA NET Subjects

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 83 Subjects (PDF Download): Check the Subject-wise Exam Pattern, Syllabus, and marking scheme for NTA UGC NET December 2022 Exam Cycle.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 83 Subjects (PDF Download): Candidates must be familiar with the UGC NET Syllabus 2023 to avoid any confusion at any stage of the recruitment process. This will help them to prepare for all the topics that can be asked in the exam. As per the latest information, the UGC NET 2023 application will stay active from 29th December 2022 to 17th January 2023. Also, the examination is scheduled to be held from 21st February 2023 to 10th March 2023. So, all the candidates should be familiar with the UGC NET syllabus and begin their preparation right away.

Along with that, the candidates should check out the UGC NET Exam Pattern to get insights into the exam format & marking scheme followed by the recruitment officials. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Syllabus along with the exam pattern & subject-wise topics.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

The UGC NET December 2022 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi shifts.

The Test will comprise two papers. Both papers consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

The medium of paper shall be in English & Hindi only.

As per UGC NET Marking Scheme, for each correct response, the candidate will be awarded two marks and there shall be no negative marking for an incorrect answer.

The UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023 is shared below:

Paper Marks Number of Questions MCQ Total duration I 100 50 The questions in Paper I intends to judge the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to assess the reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the aspirants. 03 hours (180 minutes) without any break. All the questions are mandatory. II 200 100 This is based on the subject selected by the aspirant and will assess domain knowledge.

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 for Paper I

Check out the UGC NET Syllabus for the Paper I subject shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject UGC NET Topics Teaching Aptitude Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding, and Reflective), Characteristics, and basic requirements. Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional, and Cognitive), Individual differences. Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment, and Institution. Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centered vs. Learner-centered methods; Off-line vs. Online methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs, etc.). Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern, and ICT based. Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher education, etc Research Aptitude Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivistic approach to research. Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative an,d Quantitative methods. Steps of Research. Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing. Application of ICT in research. Research ethics Comprehension A passage of text is assigned. Questions are asked from the passage to be answered. Communication Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication. Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication. Barriers to effective communication. Mass-Media and Society Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude Types of reasoning. Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships. Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.). Data Interpretation Sources, acquisition and classification of Data. Quantitative and Qualitative Data. Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data. Data Interpretation. Data and Governance. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ICT: General abbreviations and terminology. Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing. Digital initiatives in higher education. ICT and Governance. Logical Reasoning Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition. Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning. Analogies. Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments. Indian Logic: Means of knowledge. Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension). Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference) People, Development and Environment Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals. Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on the environment. Environmental issues: Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions. Impacts of pollutants on human health. Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear and Forests. Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies. Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance Higher Education System Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India. Evolution of higher learning and research in Post Independence India. Oriental, Conventional, and Non-conventional learning programs in India. Professional, Technical, and Skill Based education. Value education and environmental education. Policies, Governance, and Administration

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 for Paper II

Check out the UGC NET Syllabus for the Paper II subject shared below for the reference of the candidates.

