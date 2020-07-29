UGC NET 2020 Management Syllabus: Check Paper-2 Chapterwise Detailed Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET 2020 Exam in 81 Subjects for determining the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC NET Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of two papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Management Subject. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 MANAGEMENT SYLLABUS

Let’s look at the Chapter-wise Syllabus of UGC NET Management Subject in detail including Business Administration Management/ Marketing/ Marketing Management/ Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/ Personnel Management/ Financial Management/ Co-operative Management:

Unit 1: MANAGEMENT

S. No Chapters 1 Management – Concept, Process, Theories and Approaches, Management Roles and Skills 2 Functions – Planning, Organizing, Staffing, Coordinating and Controlling. 3 Communication – Types, Process and Barriers. 4 Decision Making – Concept, Process, Techniques and Tools 5 Organisation Structure and Design – Types, Authority, Responsibility, Centralisation, Decentralisation and Span of Control 6 Managerial Economics – Concept & Importance 7 Demand analysis – Utility Analysis, Indifference Curve, Elasticity & Forecasting 8 Market Structures – Market Classification & Price Determination 9 National Income – Concept, Types and Measurement 10 Inflation – Concept, Types and Measurement 11 Business Ethics & CSR 12 Ethical Issues & Dilemma 13 Corporate Governance 14 Value Based Organisation

Unit 2: ORGANISATIONAL BEHAVIOUR

S. No Chapters 1 Organisational Behaviour – Significance & Theories 2 Individual Behaviour – Personality, Perception, Values, Attitude, Learning and Motivation 3 Group Behaviour – Team Building, Leadership, Group Dynamics 4 Interpersonal Behaviour & Transactional Analysis 5 Organizational Culture & Climate 6 Work Force Diversity & Cross Culture Organisational Behaviour 7 Emotions and Stress Management 8 Organisational Justice and Whistle Blowing 9 Human Resource Management – Concept, Perspectives, Influences and Recent Trends 10 Human Resource Planning, Recruitment and Selection, Induction, Training and Development 11 Job Analysis, Job Evaluation and Compensation Management

Unit 3: HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

S. No Chapters 1 Strategic Role of Human Resource Management 2 Competency Mapping & Balanced Scoreboard 3 Career Planning and Development 4 Performance Management and Appraisal 5 Organization Development, Change & OD Interventions 6 Talent Management & Skill Development 7 Employee Engagement & Work Life Balance 8 Industrial Relations: Disputes & Grievance Management, Labour Welfare and Social Security 9 Trade Union & Collective Bargaining 10 International Human Resource Management – HR Challenge of International Business 11 Green HRM

Unit 4: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

S. No Chapters 1 Accounting Principles and Standards, Preparation of Financial Statements 2 Financial Statement Analysis – Ratio Analysis, Funds Flow and Cash Flow Analysis, DuPont Analysis 3 Preparation of Cost Sheet, Marginal Costing, Cost Volume Profit Analysis 4 Standard Costing & Variance Analysis 5 Financial Management, Concept & Functions 6 Capital Structure – Theories, Cost of Capital, Sources and Finance 7 Budgeting and Budgetary Control, Types and Process, Zero base Budgeting 8 Leverages – Operating, Financial and Combined Leverages, EBIT–EPS Analysis, Financial Breakeven Point & Indifference Level

Unit 5: Financial Management

S. No Chapters 1 Value & Returns – Time Preference for Money, Valuation of Bonds and Shares, Risk and Returns 2 Capital Budgeting – Nature of Investment, Evaluation, Comparison of Methods; Risk and Uncertainly Analysis 3 Dividend – Theories and Determination 4 Mergers and Acquisition – Corporate Restructuring, Value Creation, Merger Negotiations, Leveraged Buyouts, Takeover 5 Portfolio Management – CAPM, APT 6 Derivatives – Options, Option Payoffs, Option Pricing, Forward Contracts & Future Contracts 7 Working Capital Management – Determinants, Cash, Inventory, Receivables and Payables Management, Factoring 8 International Financial Management, Foreign exchange market

Unit 6: STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT

S. No Chapters 1 Strategic Management – Concept, Process, Decision & Types 2 Strategic Analysis – External Analysis, PEST, Porter’s Approach to industry analysis, Internal Analysis – Resource Based Approach, Value Chain Analysis 3 Strategy Formulation – SWOT Analysis, Corporate Strategy – Growth, Stability, Retrenchment, Integration and Diversification, Business Portfolio Analysis - BCG, GE Business Model, Ansoff’s Product Market Growth Matrix 4 Strategy Implementation – Challenges of Change, Developing Programs Mckinsey 7s Framework 5 Marketing – Concept, Orientation, Trends and Tasks, Customer Value and Satisfaction 6 Market Segmentation, Positioning and Targeting 7 Product and Pricing Decision – Product Mix, Product Life Cycle, New Product development, Pricing – Types and Strategies 8 Place and promotion decision – Marketing channels and value networks, VMS, IMC, Advertising and Sales promotion

Unit 7: CONSUMER AND INDUSTRIAL BUYING BEHAVIOUR

S. No Chapters 1 Consumer and Industrial Buying Behaviour: Theories and Models of Consumer Behaviour 2 Brand Management – Role of Brands, Brand Equity, Equity Models, Developing a Branding Strategy; Brand Name Decisions, Brand Extensions and Loyalty 3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Drivers, Value creation, Supply Chain Design, Designing and Managing Sales Force, Personal Selling 4 Service Marketing – Managing Service Quality and Brands, Marketing Strategies of Service Firms 5 Customer Relationship Marketing – Relationship Building, Strategies, Values and Process 6 Retail Marketing – Recent Trends in India, Types of Retail Outlets 7 Emerging Trends in Marketing – Concept of e-Marketing, Direct Marketing, Digital Marketing and Green Marketing 8 International Marketing – Entry Mode Decisions, Planning Marketing Mix for International Markets

Unit 8: STATISTICS FOR MANAGEMENT

S. No Chapters 1 Statistics for Management: Concept, Measures Of Central Tendency and Dispersion, Probability Distribution – Binominal, Poison, Normal and Exponential 2 Data Collection & Questionnaire Design 3 Sampling – Concept, Process and Techniques 4 Hypothesis Testing – Procedure; T, Z, F, Chi-square tests 5 Correlation and Regression Analysis 6 Operations Management – Role and Scope 7 Facility Location and Layout – Site Selection and Analysis, Layout – Design and Process 8 Enterprise Resource Planning – ERP Modules, ERP implementation 9 Scheduling; Loading, Sequencing and Monitoring 10 Quality Management and Statistical Quality Control, Quality Circles, Total Quality Management – KAIZEN, Benchmarking, Six Sigma; ISO 9000 Series Standards 11 Operation Research – Transportation, Queuing Decision Theory, PERT / CPM

Unit 9: INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

S. No Chapters 1 International Business – Managing Business in Globalization Era; Theories of International Trade; Balance of payment 2 Foreign Direct Investment – Benefits and Costs 3 Multilateral regulation of Trade and Investment under WTO 4 International Trade Procedures and Documentation; EXIM Policies 5 Role of International Financial Institutions – IMF and World Bank 6 Information Technology – Use of Computers in Management Applications; MIS, DSS 7 Artificial Intelligence and Big Data 8 Data Warehousing, Data Mining and Knowledge Management – Concepts 9 Managing Technological Change

Unit 10: ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT

S. No Chapters 1 Entrepreneurship Development – Concept, Types, Theories and Process, Developing Entrepreneurial Competencies 2 Intrapreneurship – Concept and Process 3 Women Entrepreneurship and Rural Entrepreneurship 4 Innovations in Business – Types of Innovations, Creating and Identifying Opportunities, Screening of Business Ideas 5 Business Plan and Feasibility Analysis – Concept and Process of Technical, Market and Financial Analysis 6 Micro and Small Scale Industries in India; Role of Government in Promoting SSI 7 Sickness in Small Industries – Reasons and Rehabilitation 8 Institutional Finance to Small Industries – Financial Institutions, Commercial Banks, Cooperative Banks, Micro Finance.

