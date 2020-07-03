UGC NET 2020 Commerce Syllabus: Check Paper-2 Chapter-wise Detailed Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2020 Commerce Syllabus: UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in 81 Subjects by National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of two papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

Check UGC NET 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Commerce Subject. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Check Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

UGC NET 2020 Commerce Syllabus

Let’s look at the Chapter wise Syllabus of UGC NET Commerce Subject in detail:

Unit 1: Business Environment and International Business

S. No Business Environment and International Business Chapters 1 Concepts and elements of business environment: Economic environment- Economic systems, Economic policies(Monetary and fiscal policies); Political environment- Role of government in business; Legal environment- Consumer Protection Act, FEMA; Socio-cultural factors and their influence on business; Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) 2 Scope and importance of international business; Globalization and its drivers; Modes of entry into international business 3 Theories of International Trade; Government intervention in international trade; Tariff and non-tariff barriers; India’s foreign trade policy 4 Foreign direct investment (FDI) and Foreign portfolio investment (FPI); Types of FDI, Costs and benefits of FDI to home and host countries; Trends in FDI; India’s FDI policy 5 Balance of payments (BOP): Importance and components of BOP 6 Regional Economic Integration: Levels of Regional Economic Integration; Trade creation and diversion effects; Regional Trade Agreements: European Union (EU), ASEAN, SAARC, NAFTA 7 International Economic institutions: IMF, World Bank, UNCTAD 8 World Trade Organisation (WTO): Functions and objectives of WTO; Agriculture Agreement; GATS; TRIPS; TRIMS

Practice UGC NET Commerce Previous Papers with Answers

Unit 2: Accounting and Auditing

S. No Accounting and Auditing Chapters 1 Basic accounting principles; concepts and postulates 2 Partnership Accounts: Admission, Retirement, Death, Dissolution and Insolvency of partnership firms 3 Corporate Accounting: Issue, forfeiture and reissue of shares; Liquidation of companies; Acquisition, merger, amalgamation and reconstruction of companies 4 Holding company accounts 5 Cost and Management Accounting: Marginal costing and Break-even analysis; Standard costing; Budgetary control; Process costing; Activity Based Costing (ABC); Costing for decision-making; Life cycle costing, Target costing, Kaizen costing and JIT 6 Financial Statements Analysis: Ratio analysis; Funds flow Analysis; Cash flow analysis 7 Human Resources Accounting; Inflation Accounting; Environmental Accounting 8 Indian Accounting Standards and IFRS 9 Auditing: Independent financial audit; Vouching; Verification ad valuation of assets and liabilities; Audit of financial statements and audit report; Cost audit 10 Recent Trends in Auditing: Management audit; Energy audit; Environment audit; Systems audit; Safety audit

Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material

Unit 3: Business Economics

S. No Business Economics Chapters 1 Meaning and scope of business economics 2 Objectives of business firms 3 Demand analysis: Law of demand; Elasticity of demand and its measurement; Relationship between AR and MR 4 Consumer behavior: Utility analysis; Indifference curve analysis 5 Law of Variable Proportions: Law of Returns to Scale 6 Theory of cost: Short-run and long-run cost curves 7 Price determination under different market forms: Perfect competition; Monopolistic competition; Oligopoly- Price leadership model; Monopoly; Price discrimination 8 Pricing strategies: Price skimming; Price penetration; Peak load pricing

Check UGC NET 2020 Preparation Strategy

Unit 4: Business Finance

S. No Business Finance Chapters 1 Scope and sources of finance; Lease financing 2 Cost of capital and time value of money 3 Capital structure 4 Capital budgeting decisions: Conventional and scientific techniques of capital budgeting analysis 5 Working capital management; Dividend decision: Theories and policies 6 Risk and return analysis; Asset securitization 7 International monetary system 8 Foreign exchange market; Exchange rate risk and hedging techniques 9 International financial markets and instruments: Euro currency; GDRs; ADRs 10 International arbitrage; Multinational capital budgeting

Get NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam 30 Days Study Plan

Unit 5: Business Statistics and Research Methods

S. No Business Statistics and Research Methods Chapters 1 Measures of central tendency 2 Measures of dispersion 3 Measures of skewness 4 Correlation and regression of two variables 5 Probability: Approaches to probability; Bayes’ theorem 6 Probability distributions: Binomial, poisson and normal distributions 7 Research: Concept and types; Research designs 8 Data: Collection and classification of data 9 Sampling and estimation: Concepts; Methods of sampling - probability and nonprobability methods; Sampling distribution; Central limit theorem; Standard error; Statistical estimation 10 Hypothesis testing: z-test; t-test; ANOVA; Chi–square test; Mann-Whitney test (Utest); Kruskal-Wallis test (H-test); Rank correlation test 11 Report writing

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Unit 6: Business Management and Human Resource Management Methods

S. No Business Management and Human Resource Management Chapters 1 Principles and functions of management 2 Organization structure: Formal and informal organizations; Span of control 3 Responsibility and authority: Delegation of authority and decentralization 4 Motivation and leadership: Concept and theories 5 Corporate governance and business ethics 6 Human resource management: Concept, role and functions of HRM; Human resource planning; Recruitment and selection; Training and development; Succession planning 7 Compensation management: Job evaluation; Incentives and fringe benefits 8 Performance appraisal including 360 degree performance appraisal 9 Collective bargaining and workers’ participation in management 10 Personality: Perception; Attitudes; Emotions; Group dynamics; Power and politics; Conflict and negotiation; Stress management 11 Organizational Culture: Organizational development and organizational change

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

Unit 7: Banking and Financial Institutions

S. No Banking and Financial Institutions Chapters 1 Overview of Indian financial system 2 Types of banks: Commercial banks; Regional Rural Banks (RRBs); Foreign banks; Cooperative banks 3 Reserve Bank of India: Functions; Role and monetary policy management 4 Banking sector reforms in India: Basel norms; Risk management; NPA management 5 Financial markets: Money market; Capital market; Government securities market 6 Financial Institutions: Development Finance Institutions (DFIs); Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs); Mutual Funds; Pension Funds 7 Financial Regulators in India 8 Financial sector reforms including financial inclusion 9 Digitisation of banking and other financial services: Internet banking; mobile banking; Digital payments systems 10 Insurance: Types of insurance- Life and Non-life insurance; Risk classification and management; Factors limiting the insurability of risk; Re-insurance; Regulatory framework of insurance- IRDA and its role

UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar

Unit 8: Marketing Management

S. No Marketing Management Chapters 1 Marketing: Concept and approaches; Marketing channels; Marketing mix; Strategic marketing planning; Market segmentation, targeting and positioning 2 Product decisions: Concept; Product line; Product mix decisions; Product life cycle; New product development 3 Pricing decisions: Factors affecting price determination; Pricing policies and strategies 4 Promotion decisions: Role of promotion in marketing; Promotion methods - Advertising; Personal selling; Publicity; Sales promotion tools and techniques; Promotion mix 5 Distribution decisions: Channels of distribution; Channel management 6 Consumer Behaviour; Consumer buying process; factors influencing consumer buying decisions 7 Service marketing 8 Trends in marketing: Social marketing; Online marketing; Green marketing; Direct marketing; Rural marketing; CRM 9 Logistics management

NTA UGC NET June 2020 FAQs

Unit 9: Legal Aspects of Business

S. No Legal Aspects of Business Chapters 1 Indian Contract Act, 1872: Elements of a valid contract; Capacity of parties; Free consent; Discharge of a contract; Breach of contract and remedies against breach; Quasi contracts; 2 Special contracts: Contracts of indemnity and guarantee; contracts of bailment and pledge; Contracts of agency 3 Sale of Goods Act, 1930: Sale and agreement to sell; Doctrine of Caveat Emptor; Rights of unpaid seller and rights of buyer 4 Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881: Types of negotiable instruments; Negotiation and assignment; Dishonour and discharge of negotiable instruments 5 The Companies Act, 2013: Nature and kinds of companies; Company formation; Management, meetings and winding up of a joint stock company 6 Limited Liability Partnership: Structure and procedure of formation of LLP in India 7 The Competition Act, 2002: Objectives and main provisions 8 The Information Technology Act, 2000: Objectives and main provisions; Cyber crimes and penalties 9 The RTI Act, 2005: Objectives and main provisions 10 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs): Patents, trademarks and copyrights; Emerging issues in intellectual property 11 Goods and Services Tax (GST): Objectives and main provisions; Benefits of GST; Implementation mechanism; Working of dual GST

NTA UGC NET June 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Unit 10: Income-tax and Corporate Tax Planning

S. No Income-tax and Corporate Tax Planning Chapters 1 Income-tax: Basic concepts; Residential status and tax incidence; Exempted incomes; Agricultural income; Computation of taxable income under various heads; Deductions from Gross total income; Assessment of Individuals; Clubbing of incomes 2 International Taxation: Double taxation and its avoidance mechanism; Transfer pricing 3 Corporate Tax Planning: Concepts and significance of corporate tax planning; Tax avoidance versus tax evasion; Techniques of corporate tax planning; Tax considerations in specific business situations: Make or buy decisions; Own or lease an asset; Retain; Renewal or replacement of asset; Shut down or continue operations 4 Deduction and collection of tax at source; Advance payment of tax; E-filing of income-tax returns

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Commerce Result Analysis and Cutoff

For Paper-1, candidates can refer to the below links:

Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Commerce subjects before making Preparation Strategy.

Also Read:

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates