UGC NET 2020 Political Science Syllabus: Check Paper-2 Chapter-wise Detailed Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2020 Political Science Syllabus: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET 2020 Exam in 81 Subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC NET Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of two papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Political Science Subject. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 Political Science Syllabus

Let’s look at the Chapter-wise Syllabus of UGC NET Political Science Subject in detail:

Unit 1: Political Theory

S. No Political Theory Chapters 1 Concepts Liberty, Equality, Justice, Rights, Democracy, Power, Citizenship 2 Political Traditions Liberalism Conservatism Socialism Marxism Feminism Ecologism Multiculturalism Postmodernism

Unit 2: Political Thought

S. No Political Thought Chapters 1 Confucius, Plato, Aristotle, Machiavelli, Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, Hegel, Mary Wollstonecraft, John Stuart Mill, Karl Marx, Gramsci, Hannah Arendt, Frantz Fanon, Mao Zedong, John Rawls

Unit 3: Indian Political Thought

S. No Indian Political Thought Chapters 1 Dharamshastra, Kautilya, Aggannasutta, Barani, Kabir, Pandita Ramabai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, M.K Gandhi, Sri Aurobindo, Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, Muhammad Iqbal, M.N.Roy, V D Savarkar, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, J L Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jaya Prakash Narayan, Deendayal Upadhyaya

Unit 4: Comparative Political Analysis

S. No Comparative Political Analysis Chapters 1 Approaches: Institutional, Political Culture, Political Economy and New Institutionalism; Comparative Methods 2 Colonialism and decolonization: forms of colonialism, anti-colonial struggles and decolonization 3 Nationalism: European and Non-European 4 State theory: debate over the nature of state in capitalist and socialist societies; post-colonial state; welfare state; globalization and nations-states 5 Political regimes: democratic (Electoral, Liberal, Majoritarian and Participatory) and non-democratic regimes (Patrimonialism, Bureaucratic authoritarianism, Military dictatorship, Totalitarianism, and fascist). 6 Constitutions and Constitutionalism: forms of constitutions, rule of law, judicial independence and liberal constitutionalism; emergency powers and crisis of constitutionalism 7 Democratisation: democratic transition and consolidation 8 Development: Underdevelopment, Dependency, Modernization, World Systems Theory, development and democracy. 9 Structures of Power: ruling class, power elites, democratic elitism 10 Actor and Processes: Electoral Systems, Political Parties and Party System, Interest groups, Social movements, new social movements, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and civil society campaigns; Revolutions

Unit 5: International Relations

S. No International Relations Chapters 1 Approaches to the study of International relations: Idealism, Realism, Structural Marxism, Neoliberalism, Neorealism, Social Constructivism, Critical International Theory, Feminism, Postmodernism 2 Concepts: State, state system and non-state actors, Power, Sovereignty, Security: traditional and non- traditional 3 Conflict and Peace: Changing Nature of Warfare; Weapons of mass destruction; deterrence; conflict resolution, conflict transformation 4 United Nations: Aims, Objectives, Structure and Evaluation of the Working of UN; Peace and Development perspectives; Humanitarian intervention. International law; International Criminal Court 5 Political Economy of IR; Globalisation; Global governance and Bretton Woods system, North-South Dialogue, WTO, G-20, BRICS. 6 Regional Organisations: European Union, African Union, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, ASEAN 7 Contemporary Challenges: International terrorism, Climate change and Environmental Concerns, Human Rights, Migration and Refugees; Poverty and Development; Role of Religion, Culture and Identity Politics

Unit 6: India’s Foreign Policy

S. No India’s Foreign Policy Chapters 1 Perspectives on India’s Foreign Policy: India’s Identity as postcolonial, development, rising power and as emerging political economy 2 Continuity and change in India’s Foreign Policy: Principles and determinants; Non-Alignment movement: historical background and relevance of Non Aligned Movement; India’s Nuclear Policy 3 India’s relations with major powers: USA, USSR/Russia, People’s Republic of China 4 India’s Engagement with multipolar world: India’s relations with European Union, BRICS, ASEAN, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, African Union, Southern African Development Community, Gulf Cooperation Council 5 India’s relations with neighbourhood: SAARC, Gujaral doctrine, Look East/Act East, Look West 6 India’s Negotiation Strategies in International Regimes: The United Nations, World Trade Organisation, International Monetary Fund, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 7 Contemporary challenges: maritime security, energy security, environmental security, migrants and refugees, water resources, international terrorism, cyber security

Unit 7: Political Institutions in India

S. No Political Institutions in India Chapters 1 Making of the Indian Constitution: Colonialism heritage and the contribution Indian National Movement to the making of the Indian Constitution 2 Constituent Assembly: Composition, Ideological Moorings, Constitutional Debates 3 Philosophy of the Constitution: Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles 4 Constitutionalism in India: Democracy, Social Change, National Unity, Checks and Balances, Basic Structure Debate, Constitutional Amendments 5 Union Executive: President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers 6 Union Parliament: Structure, Role and Functioning, Parliamentary Committees 7 Judiciary: Supreme Court, High Court, Judicial Review, Judicial Activism, Judicial Reform 8 Executive and Legislature in the States: Governor, Chief Minister, State Legislature 9 Federalism in India: Strong Centre Framework, Asymmetrical Federal Provisions and Adaption, Role of Intergovernmental Coordination Mechanisms, Inter-State Council, Emerging Trends. 10 Electoral Process and Election Commission of India: Conduct of Elections, Rules, Electoral Reforms 11 Local Government Institutions: Functioning and reforms 12 Constitutional and Statutory Bodies: Comptroller and Auditor General, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, National Commission for Human Rights, National Commission for Women, National Commission for Minorities

Unit 8: Political Processes in India

S. No Political Processes in India Chapters 1 State, Economy and Development: Nature of Indian State, Development Planning model, New Economic Policy, Growth and Human Development 2 Process of globalisation: social and economic implications 3 Identity Politics: Religion, Tribe, Caste, Region, Language 4 Social Movements: Dalit, Tribal, Women, Farmers, labour 5 Civil Society Groups: Non-Party Social Formations, Non-Governmental Organisations, Social Action Groups 6 Regionalisation of Indian Politics: Reorganisation of Indian States, States as Political and Economic Units, Sub-State Regions, Regional disparities, Demand for New States 7 Gender and Politics in India: Issues of Equality and Representation 8 Ideology and Social basis of Political Parties: National Parties, State Parties 9 Electoral Politics: Participation, Contestation, Representation, Emerging trends

Unit 9: Public Administration

S. No Public Administration Chapters 1 Public Administration: meaning and evolution; public and private administration Approaches: System Theory, Decision Making, Ecological Approach; 2 Public administration theories and concepts: Scientific Management Theory, Rational Choice theory, New Public Administration, Development Administration, Comparative Public Administration, New Public Management, changing nature of Public Administration in the era of liberalisation and Globalisation 3 Theories and Principles of Organization: Scientific Management Theory, Bureaucratic Theory, Human Relations Theory 4 Managing the organization: Theories of leadership and motivation 5 Organisational Communication: Theories and Principles, Chester Bernard Principles of Communication, Information Management in the organization 6 Managing Conflict in the Organization: Mary Parker Follett 7 Management by Objectives- Peter Drucker

Unit 10: Governance and Public Policy in India

S. No Governance and Public Policy in India Chapters 1 Governance, good governance and democratic governance, role of state, civil society and individuals. 2 Accountability and control: Institutional mechanism for checks and balances, legislative control over executive, administrative and budgetary control, control through parliamentary committees, judicial control over legislature and executive, administrative culture, corruption and administrative reforms 3 Institutional mechanisms for good governance: Right to Information, Consumer Protection Act, Citizen Charter; Grievance redress system: Ombudsman, Lokpal, Lokayukta 4 Grassroots Governance: Panchayati Raj Institutions and their functioning 5 Planning and Development: Decentralised planning, planning for development, sustainable development, participatory development, e-governance; NITI Aayog 6 Public policy as an instrument of socio-economic development: public policies with special reference to housing, health, drinking water, food security, MNREGA, NHRM, RTE 7 Monitoring and evaluation of public policy; mechanisms of making governance process accountable: jansunwai, social audit

Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Political Science subjects before making Preparation Strategy.