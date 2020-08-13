UGC NET 2020 Library & Information Science Syllabus: Check Paper-2 Chapterwise Detailed Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in 81 Subjects by National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of two papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Library & Information Science Subject. Let's first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE SYLLABUS

Let’s look at the Chapter-wise Syllabus of UGC NET Library & Information Science Subject in detail:

Unit 1: Data, Information, Knowledge and Wisdom

S. No Chapters 1 Data, Information, Knowledge and Wisdom 2 Information Life Cycle - Generation, Collection, Storage and Dissemination 3 Role of Information in Planning, Management, Socio-economic, Cultural, Educational and Technological Development. 4 Information Science - Relationship with other subjects, Information Society and Knowledge Society 5 Communication – Concept, Types, Theories, Models, Channels and Barriers; Trends in Scholarly Communication 6 Information Industry - Generators, Providers and Intermediaries 7 IPR and Legal Issues - Categories, Conventions, Treaties, Laws 8 Plagiarism: Concept and Types 9 Right to Information Act (RTI); Information Technology Act. 10 National Knowledge Commission; National Mission on Libraries

Unit 2: Libraries

S. No Chapters 1 Historical Development of Libraries in India; Committees and Commissions on Libraries in India 2 Types of Libraries – Academic, Public, Special and National 3 Library Legislation and Library Acts in Indian States; The Press and Registration of Books Act; The Delivery of Books and Newspapers (Public Libraries) Act 4 Laws of Library Science 5 Library and Information Science Profession - Librarianship as a Profession, Professional Skills and Competences; Professional Ethics 6 Professional Associations - National – ILA, IASLIC, IATLIS; International – IFLA, ALA, CILIP, ASLIB, SLA; Role of UGC, RRRLF and UNESCO in Promotion and Development of Libraries 7 Library and Information Science Education in India 8 Library Public Relations and Extension Activities 9 Type of Users - User Studies, User Education 10 Information Literacy - Areas, Standards, Types and Models; Trends in Information Literacy

Unit 3: Information Sources

S. No Chapters 1 Information Sources - Nature, Characteristics, Types and Formats 2 Sources of Information - Primary, Secondary and Tertiary; Documentary and Non-Documentary 3 Primary Information Sources (Print and Electronic) - Journals, Conference Proceedings, Patents, Standards, Theses & Dissertations, Trade Literature. 4 Secondary Information Sources (Print and Electronic) - Dictionaries, Encyclopedias, Bibliographies, Indexing & Abstracting, Statistical sources, Handbooks and Manuals 5 Tertiary Information Sources (Print and Electronic)- Directories, Year Books, Almanacs 6 Reference Sources - Bibliographical, Biographical, Educational, Language and Geographical 7 Electronic Information Resources - Subject Gateways, Web Portals, Bulletin Boards, Discussion Forums /Groups. 8 Databases: Bibliographic, Numeric, Full text, Multimedia; Open Access Databases 9 Institutional and Human Resources 10 Evaluation of Reference Sources and Web Resources

Unit 4: Community Information Services

S. No Chapters 1 Community Information Services 2 Reference Service – Concept and Types; Referral Services 3 Alerting Services - CAS, SDI, Inter Library Loan and Document Delivery 4 Mobile based Library Services and Tools – Mobile OPAC, Mobile Databases, Mobile Library Website, Library Apps, Mobile Library Instructions, Augmented Reality, SMS Alerts, Geo-Location, Reference Enquiry 5 Web 2.0 and 3.0 - Library 2.0- Concept, Characteristics, Components; Instant Messaging, RSS Feeds, Podcasts, Vodcasts, Ask a Librarian 6 Collaborative Services- Social Networks, Academics Social Networks, Social Tagging, Social Bookmarking 7 Web – Scale Discovery Services 8 National Information Systems and Networks: NISCAIR, DESIDOC, SENDOC, ENVIS, INFLIBNET, DELNET, NICNET, ERNET, National Knowledge Network (NKN), Biotechnology Information System Network 9 International Information Systems and Networks: INIS, AGRIS, INSPEC, MEDLARS, BIOSIS, ERIC, Patent Information System (PIS), Biotechnology Information System (BIS). 10 Library Resource Sharing and Library Consortia – National and International

Unit 5: Knowledge Organisation

S. No Chapters 1 Universe of Knowledge - Nature and Attributes; Modes of Formation of Subjects 2 Knowledge Organisation - Classification – Theories, Cannons, and Principles; Simple Knowledge Organisation System (SKOS), Taxonomies, Folksonomy, Trends in Classification. 3 Mapping of Subjects in Library Classification Schemes – DDC, UDC and CC. 4 Knowledge Organisation: Cataloguing - Cannons and Principles; Centralized and Co-operative Catalogue; Library Cataloguing Codes: CCC and AACR - II. 5 Standards of Bibliographic Record Formats and Description – ISBD, MARC 21, CCF, RDA, FRBR, Bibframe 6 Standards for Bibliographic Information Interchange & Communication – ISO 2709, Z39.50, Z39.71 7 Metadata Standards: Dublin Core; MARC21, METS, MODES, EAD 8 Indexing Systems and Techniques: Assigned - Pre-coordinate; Post-Coordinate; Derived- Title-based; Vocabulary Control 9 Abstracting – Types and Guidelines 10 Information Retrieval System – Features, Components, Models and Evaluation.

Unit 6: Management

S. No Chapters 1 Management - Principles, Functions and Schools of thought 2 Library and Information Centers Management - Book Selection Tools and Principles; Library Acquisition, Technical Processing, Circulation, Serial Control, Maintenance and Stock Verification; Preservation and Conservation; Hazards and Control Measures of Library Materials. 3 Human Resource Management – Planning, Job Analysis, Job Description, Job Evaluation, Selection, Recruitment, Motivation, Training and Development, Performance Appraisal; Staff Manual 4 Financial Management in Libraries - Sources of Finance, Resource Mobilisation, Budgeting Methods; Cost Effective and Cost Benefit Analysis, Annual Reports & Statistics; Library Authority and Committee 5 Project Management - SWOT, PEST, PERT / CPM 6 Total Quality Management (TQM) - Concepts, Principles and Techniques, Six Sigma; Evaluation of Services of Libraries and Information Centers. 7 Library Building, Furniture and Equipments; Green Library Building; Information Commons; Makers Space; Security and Safety 8 Management Information System (MIS), MBO, Change Management, Disaster Management, Crisis Management. 9 Knowledge Management – Principles, Tools, Components and Architecture 10 Marketing of Library Products and Services – Plan, Research, Strategies, Mix, Segmentation, Pricing and Advertising; Management Consultancy.

Unit 7: Technology

S. No Chapters 1 Computer Technology - Character Representation (ASCII, ISCII, Unicode); Computer Hardware, Software; Storage Devices; Input and Output Devices 2 Types of Software - System Software, Application Software. 3 Programming Languages – Object Oriented, Procedural, High Level, Scripting; Web Languages 4 Telecommunication - Transmission Channels, Mode, and Media, ISDN, PSDN, Multiplexing, Modulation, Standards and Protocols. 5 Wireless Communication – Media, Wi-fi, Li-fi, Satellite Communication, Mobile Communication 6 Computer Networks - Topologies, Types of Networks – LAN, MAN, WAN 7 Internet - Web browsers, WWW, E-mail; Search Engines, Meta and Entity Search engines. 8 Internet Protocols and Standards – HTTP, SHTTP, FTP, SMTP, TCP/IP, URI, URL 9 Hypertext, Hypermedia, Multimedia, Video conferencing, Virtual Reality, Augmented Technologies 10 Data Security, Network Security, Firewalls, Cryptographic Techniques, Anti-virus software, Anti-spyware, Intrusion Detection System.

Unit 8: Library Automation

S. No Chapters 1 Library Automation – Areas, Planning, Selection of Hardware and Software, Implementation and Evaluation; Standards for Library Automation. 2 Barcode, RFID, QR Code, Biometric, Smartcard: Features and Applications. 3 Digitization – Planning, Selection of Materials, Hardware, Software, Process, Issues. 4 Digital Library: Genesis, Characteristics, Types, Architecture; Standards, Formats and Protocols, DOI 5 Digital Preservation - Need, Purpose, Standards, Methods, Techniques, Projects (National and International) 6 Digital Library Initiatives – National and International 7 Institutional Repositories - Need, Purpose, Types and Tools; Institutional Repositories in India; ROAR, DOAR, SHARPA-ROMIO 8 Content Management Systems – Architecture, Data Integration, CMS Software –Selection, Implementation and Evaluation 9 Application of Artificial Intelligence, Expert Systems and Robotics in Libraries; Social Mobile Analytics Cloud (SMAC); Cloud Computing 10 Ontology – Tools (RDF, RDFS, Potege); Semantic Web, Linked Data, Big Data, Data Mining, Data Harvesting

Unit 9: Research

S. No Chapters 1 Research - Concept, Purpose, Functions, Scope and Ethics; Types of Research – Basic and Applied, Interdisciplinary and Multidisciplinary 2 Research Methods: Historical, Descriptive, Experimental and Delphi. 3 Research Design - Selection of Research Problem, Review of Literature; Formulation of Research Problem; Hypothesis – Formulation, Types and Testing; Sampling Techniques. 4 Methods of Data Collection: Questionnaire, Interview, Observation, Library Records, Scales and Checklist. 5 Data Analysis and Interpretation - Presentation of Data; Statistical Methods/ Techniques. 6 Statistical Packages – Spreadsheet, SPSS, Bibexcel, ‘R’ Statistics. 7 Research Report Writing and Citation Tools – Structure, Style, Contents, Guidelines; Style Manuals; Online Citation Tools; Reference Style Management Tools; Antiplagiarism Tools; Evaluation of Research Report. 8 Metric Studies in LIS - Bibliometrics, Scientometric, Webometrics, Altmetrics; 9 Impact Factors – Journal, Institutional and Authors; h-Index, g-Index, i10 Index. 10 Trends in Library and Information Science Research

Unit 10: Library and Information System

S. No Chapters 1 Academic Library and Information System 2 Public Library and Information System 3 Special Library and Information System 4 Health Science Library and Information System 5 Corporate Library and Information System 6 Agricultural Library and Information System 7 Engineering and Technological Library and Information System 8 Archive, Museums and Oriental Libraries 9 Community Information System 10 Information Services and System for Persons with Disability, Children and Women

