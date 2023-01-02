UGC NET 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification for NTA NET Dec 2022 Exam

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check NTA UGC NET December 2022 Exam Cycle's Eligibility Criteria including the Age Limit and Educational Qualification for JRF & Assistant Professors in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET Eligibility Criteria for December 2022 Cycle along with the detailed notification on the website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

As per the latest update, the UGC NET Dec 2022 application will remain active from 29th December 2022 to 17th January 2023. Also, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from 21st February 2023 to 10th March 2023.

Candidates should fulfill all the UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 before submitting their application form. Also, they should not enter any incorrect/fake details regarding their eligibility to avoid cancellation of their candidature. In this article, we have outlined UGC NET 2023 Eligibility Criteria including e Age, Educational Qualification, Nationality, and much more.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Age Limit

Candidates should be familiar with the UGC NET Age Limit before applying for the post. The age limit for all the posts shared is below:

Post Name UGC NET Age Limit JRF Not more than 30 years as of 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. 01.02.2023 Assistant Professor There is no upper age limit

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Age Relaxation

There shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. The category-wise UGC NET age relaxation is shared below:

Category UGC NET Age Relaxation OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and women applicants 5 years Candidates with research experience 5 years Candidates with L.L.M. degree Three years Candidates who have served in the armed forces 5 years

Note: The total age relaxation on the above ground(s) shall not exceed five years under any circumstances.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Educational Qualifications

The UGC NET Educational Qualification is shared below:

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have obtained a minimum of 55% marks in a Master’s Degree or equivalent from universities/institutions recognized by UGC.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have obtained minimum 50% marks in Master’s degree or equivalent are eligible to apply for this test.

Candidates who are still pursuing their Master’s degree or candidates who have attempted their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed can also apply for this test.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Nationality

Candidates should be Indian nationals in order to be eligible to apply for the UGC NET 2023 exam.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Exemption

The NET/SET/SLET shall remain the minimum eligibility condition for the recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors in Universities/Colleges/ Institutions. In this regard, exemption from NET/SET/SLET will be governed by UGC regulations and amendments mentioned in the Gazette of India from time to time.

The candidates who have qualified for the UGC/CSIR/ JRF examination prior to 1989 are also exempted from participating in NET.

For SET Candidates: The candidates who have passed the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held prior to 1st June 2002, are exempted from participating in NET, and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India. For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the Assistant Professor post only in the universities/colleges located in the State from where they have passed their SET.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Reservation

The reservation policy of the Government of India is applicable to UGC-NET According to this, in the Central Universities and Institutions that are deemed to be Universities, the reservation of seats is shared below:

Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates: 15%

Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: 7.5%

Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates: 27%

General-Economically Weaker Sections (General- EWS) candidates: 10%

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with 40% or more disabilities shall be reserved horizontally: 05%

We hope this article on UGC NET Eligibility Criteria will be informative for the candidates. Candidates should fulfill all the UGC NET Eligibility Criteria and other factors to avoid cancellation of their candidature.