UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis: PDF Download Subject-wise Cutoff marks for Assistant Professor/JRF

UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis: Check the analysis of NTA UGC NET result 2022 as released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Also, know about the subject-wise cut-off marks for the Assistant Professor and JRF, and download the final answer key PDF here.

UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis
UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis

UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis: The National Testing Agency has released the final UGC NET result statistics and subject-wise cut-off marks. The agency has concluded the UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 exam from July to October 2022 in multiple shifts. The candidates can download the result for the exam from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The agency has also released the subject-wise UGC NET cut-off marks that should be checked separately for the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Candidates can cross-check the category-wise cut-off marks to know about the final selection status in the examination. 

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

UGC NET Result Analysis

The UGC NET result was released by the agency on the official website for both December 2021 & June 2022. The examination was conducted for around eighty-two subjects in online mode. As per the result analysis, around 544485 candidates appeared in the UGC NET examination. 

Get UGC NET 2022 Free Study Material

Out of the total applicants, only 43246 candidates qualified for the Assistant Professor profile. Whereas, 8955 candidates were found eligible for the Junior Research Fellow & Assistant Professor. Also, as per the UGC policy, only 6% of those candidates who appeared in both papers were found to have qualified for the NET result for both profiles.

UGC NET Subject Wise Result PDF here!

UGC NET Cut-Off Marks 2022

The NTA has released the subject-wise UGC NET cut-off marks for both the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow. The candidates can go through the category-wise cut-off marks for the different subjects to know about the selection status. 

Assistant Professor

Subject

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

PWD

Political Science

97.07

91.91

91.91

83.50

82.19

79.26

History

98.21

93.96

95.08

87.61

85.94

85.94

Commerce

98.15

92.50

95.30

87.16

84.74

84.09

Bengali

98.74

95.76

96.59

93.11

84.33

88.91

Hindi

96.82

91.10

92.24

82.68

79.09

79.09

Kannada

97.69

93.25

95.45

89.68

88.79

76.84

Malayalam

97.70

92.56

92.56

83.61

83.61

89.34

Odia

97.63

93.08

93.08

87.62

83.20

81.20

English

96.77

89.35

91.72

82.22

78.38

76.71

Economics

192

170

172

152

150

144

Philosophy

206

186

186

178

158

170

Psychology

200

182

184

168

166

162

Sociology

174

162

160

150

150

136

Junior Research Fellow & Assistant Professor

Subject

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

PWD

Political Science

99.35

98.03

98.56

94.32

92.73

96.74

History

99.51

98.66

98.88

96.37

98.66

95.91

Commerce

98.51

95.30

92.50

87.61

84.74

84.09

Bengali

98.74

95.76

96.59

93.11

84.33

88.91

Hindi

99.27

97.91

98.47

93.27

93.27

96.82

Kannada

99.45

99.43

98.84

97.39

94.77

95.99

Malayalam

99.47

99.82

99.07

93.23

89.53

94.89

Odia

99.42

98.32

98.32

96.46

92.13

94.22

English

99.32

97.29

98.26

94.27

91.73

95.78

Economics

212 

196

198

176

172

188 

Philosophy

226

210

216

200

180

174

Psychology

216 

200

200

184

178

176

Sociology

218

208

204

192

190

212

UGC NET Cut-Off Marks List 2022 PDF here!

UGC NET Cut-Off Marks List 2022 PDF here!

UGC NET Final Answer Keys 2022

The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC NET final answer key for all the subjects. Candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the answers mentioned on this to calculate the marks secured in the examination. This final answer key has been released by the agency after considering the objections raised by the candidates earlier. Candidates have to simply cross verify the answers marked in both and calculate the marks thus obtained in the exam. 

UGC NET Final Answer Key PDF - Download Here!

UGC NET 2022 Updates
Check UGC NET New Exam Centre List
UGC NET 2022 Application Fee Increased by 10% by NTA
Check UGC NET June 2022 Notification Details
Check UGC NET 2022 Syllabus Subject-wise
Check UGC NET 2022 Subjects Syllabus - 82nd Subject Added this year
Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam

FAQ

Q1: How many candidates qualified for the UGC NET result 2022?

As per UGC NET result statistics, around 5,44485 candidates appeared for the exam and 52,201 candidates qualified for the examination.

Q2: Has the agency released the UGC NET cut-off marks?

Yes, the agency has released the UGC NET cut-off marks for both the Assistant Professor and JRF (Junior Research Fellow) on the official website.

Q3: How can one use the UGC NET final answer key?

One can use the UGC NET final answer key to calculate the final marks secured in the examination and cross verify the obtained marks with the cut-off marks.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next