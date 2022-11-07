UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis: PDF Download Subject-wise Cutoff marks for Assistant Professor/JRF

UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis: Check the analysis of NTA UGC NET result 2022 as released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Also, know about the subject-wise cut-off marks for the Assistant Professor and JRF, and download the final answer key PDF here.

UGC NET 2022 Result Analysis: The National Testing Agency has released the final UGC NET result statistics and subject-wise cut-off marks. The agency has concluded the UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 exam from July to October 2022 in multiple shifts. The candidates can download the result for the exam from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The agency has also released the subject-wise UGC NET cut-off marks that should be checked separately for the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Candidates can cross-check the category-wise cut-off marks to know about the final selection status in the examination.

UGC NET Result Analysis

The UGC NET result was released by the agency on the official website for both December 2021 & June 2022. The examination was conducted for around eighty-two subjects in online mode. As per the result analysis, around 544485 candidates appeared in the UGC NET examination.

Out of the total applicants, only 43246 candidates qualified for the Assistant Professor profile. Whereas, 8955 candidates were found eligible for the Junior Research Fellow & Assistant Professor. Also, as per the UGC policy, only 6% of those candidates who appeared in both papers were found to have qualified for the NET result for both profiles.

UGC NET Cut-Off Marks 2022

The NTA has released the subject-wise UGC NET cut-off marks for both the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow. The candidates can go through the category-wise cut-off marks for the different subjects to know about the selection status.

Assistant Professor

Subject UR OBC EWS SC ST PWD Political Science 97.07 91.91 91.91 83.50 82.19 79.26 History 98.21 93.96 95.08 87.61 85.94 85.94 Commerce 98.15 92.50 95.30 87.16 84.74 84.09 Bengali 98.74 95.76 96.59 93.11 84.33 88.91 Hindi 96.82 91.10 92.24 82.68 79.09 79.09 Kannada 97.69 93.25 95.45 89.68 88.79 76.84 Malayalam 97.70 92.56 92.56 83.61 83.61 89.34 Odia 97.63 93.08 93.08 87.62 83.20 81.20 English 96.77 89.35 91.72 82.22 78.38 76.71 Economics 192 170 172 152 150 144 Philosophy 206 186 186 178 158 170 Psychology 200 182 184 168 166 162 Sociology 174 162 160 150 150 136

Junior Research Fellow & Assistant Professor

Subject UR OBC EWS SC ST PWD Political Science 99.35 98.03 98.56 94.32 92.73 96.74 History 99.51 98.66 98.88 96.37 98.66 95.91 Commerce 98.51 95.30 92.50 87.61 84.74 84.09 Bengali 98.74 95.76 96.59 93.11 84.33 88.91 Hindi 99.27 97.91 98.47 93.27 93.27 96.82 Kannada 99.45 99.43 98.84 97.39 94.77 95.99 Malayalam 99.47 99.82 99.07 93.23 89.53 94.89 Odia 99.42 98.32 98.32 96.46 92.13 94.22 English 99.32 97.29 98.26 94.27 91.73 95.78 Economics 212 196 198 176 172 188 Philosophy 226 210 216 200 180 174 Psychology 216 200 200 184 178 176 Sociology 218 208 204 192 190 212

UGC NET Final Answer Keys 2022

The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC NET final answer key for all the subjects. Candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the answers mentioned on this to calculate the marks secured in the examination. This final answer key has been released by the agency after considering the objections raised by the candidates earlier. Candidates have to simply cross verify the answers marked in both and calculate the marks thus obtained in the exam.

