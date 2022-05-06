NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Update: “Hindu Studies” 82nd Subject Introduced this Year, Download Syllabus PDF

|List of NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes
|Subject Code
|Subject
|Syllabus
|46
|Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|7
|Anthropology
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|49
|Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|29
|Arabic
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|67
|Archaeology
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|36
|Assamese
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|19
|Bengali
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|94
|Bodo
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|60
|Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|32
|Chinese
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|8
|Commerce
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|72
|Comparative Literature
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|62
|Comparative Study of Religions
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|87
|Computer Science and Applications
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|68
|Criminology
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|11
|Defence and Strategic Studies
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|33
|Dogri
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|1
|Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|9
|Education
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|88
|Electronic Science
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|30
|English
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|89
|Environmental Sciences
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|71
|Folk Literature
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|82
|Forensic Science
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|39
|French (French Version)
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF
|80
|Geography
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|44
|German
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|37
|Gujarati
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|20
|Hindi
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|6
|History
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|12
|Home Science
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|92
|Human Rights and Duties
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|50
|Indian Culture
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|45
|Japanese
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|21
|Kannada
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|84
|Kashmiri
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|85
|Konkani
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|55
|Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|58
|Law
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|59
|Library and Information Science
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|31
|Linguistics
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|18
|Maithili
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|22
|Malayalam
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|17
|Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|35
|Manipuri
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|38
|Marathi
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|63
|Mass Communication and Journalism
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|66
|Museology & Conservation
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|16
|Music
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|34
|Nepali
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|23
|Oriya
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|83
|Pali
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|65
|Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|42
|Persian
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|3
|Philosophy
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|47
|Physical Education
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|2
|Political Science
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|90
|Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|15
|Population Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|91
|Prakrit
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|4
|Psychology
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|14
|Public Administration
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|24
|Punjabi
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|43
|Rajasthani
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|41
|Russian
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF
|25
|Sanskrit
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|73
|Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|95
|Santali
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|101
|Sindhi
|SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|81
|Social Medicine & Community Health
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|10
|Social Work
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|5
|Sociology
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|40
|Spanish
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|26
|Tamil
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|27
|Telugu
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|93
|Tourism Administration and Management.
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|70
|Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|28
|Urdu
|DOWNLOAD PDF
|79
|Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|74
|Women Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|100
|Yoga
|ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
|102
|Hindu Studies
English - Download PDF
Hindi - Download PDF