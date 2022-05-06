NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Update: “Hindu Studies” 82nd Subject Introduced this Year, Download Syllabus PDF

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Update: This Year University Grant Commission has added “Hindu Studies”- 82 nd Subject to the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam List in June 2022 & December 2021 Merged Cycle.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam New Subject Added: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the online registration of the UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Combined Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May 2022. UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode across various Exam Centres in India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. This year UGC-NET Bureau has added one more subject to the list for which the candidates can apply. Let’s look at the details:

UGC NET 2022 Exam Subject List - “Hindu Studies” 82nd Subject Introduced this Year

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be held for 82 subjects at different Exam Centers across India. A new subject “Hindu Studies” (Subject code 102) has been introduced among the list of subjects vide letter no. F.No.4-1/2019 (NET/NTA) received from UGC-NET Bureau dated: 24.03.2022.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

