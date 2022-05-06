Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Update: “Hindu Studies” 82nd Subject Introduced this Year, Download Syllabus PDF

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Update: This Year University Grant Commission has added “Hindu Studies”- 82nd Subject to the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam List in June 2022 & December 2021 Merged Cycle.

Created On: May 6, 2022 11:54 IST
Modified On: May 6, 2022 11:54 IST
NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam New Subject Added

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam New Subject Added: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the online registration of the UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Combined Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 20th May 2022. UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode across various Exam Centres in India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. This year UGC-NET Bureau has added one more subject to the list for which the candidates can apply. Let’s look at the details:

UGC NET 2022 Exam Subject List - “Hindu Studies” 82nd Subject Introduced this Year

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be held for 82 subjects at different Exam Centers across India. A new subject “Hindu Studies” (Subject code 102) has been introduced among the list of subjects vide letter no. F.No.4-1/2019 (NET/NTA) received from UGC-NET Bureau dated: 24.03.2022.

List of NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes
Subject Code Subject Syllabus
46 Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
7 Anthropology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
29 Arabic DOWNLOAD PDF
67 Archaeology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
36 Assamese DOWNLOAD PDF
19 Bengali DOWNLOAD PDF
94 Bodo DOWNLOAD PDF
60 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
32 Chinese DOWNLOAD PDF
8 Commerce ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
72 Comparative Literature ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
62 Comparative Study of Religions ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
87 Computer Science and Applications DOWNLOAD PDF
68 Criminology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
11 Defence and Strategic Studies ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
33 Dogri DOWNLOAD PDF
1 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
9 Education ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
88 Electronic Science DOWNLOAD PDF
30 English DOWNLOAD PDF
89 Environmental Sciences DOWNLOAD PDF
71 Folk Literature ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
82 Forensic Science ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
39 French (French Version) ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF
80 Geography ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
44 German DOWNLOAD PDF
37 Gujarati DOWNLOAD PDF
20 Hindi DOWNLOAD PDF
6 History ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
12 Home Science ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
92 Human Rights and Duties ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
50 Indian Culture ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
45 Japanese DOWNLOAD PDF
21 Kannada DOWNLOAD PDF
84 Kashmiri DOWNLOAD PDF
85 Konkani DOWNLOAD PDF
55 Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
58 Law ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
59 Library and Information Science ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
31 Linguistics ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
18 Maithili DOWNLOAD PDF
22 Malayalam DOWNLOAD PDF
17 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management) ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
35 Manipuri DOWNLOAD PDF
38 Marathi DOWNLOAD PDF
63 Mass Communication and Journalism ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
66 Museology & Conservation ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
16 Music ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
34 Nepali DOWNLOAD PDF
23 Oriya DOWNLOAD PDF
83 Pali ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
65 Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
42 Persian DOWNLOAD PDF
3 Philosophy ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
47 Physical Education ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
2 Political Science ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
90 Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
15 Population Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”		 ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
91 Prakrit ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
4 Psychology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
14 Public Administration ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
24 Punjabi DOWNLOAD PDF
43 Rajasthani DOWNLOAD PDF
41 Russian ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF
25 Sanskrit ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
73 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama). DOWNLOAD PDF
95 Santali DOWNLOAD PDF
101 Sindhi SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
81 Social Medicine & Community Health ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
10 Social Work ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
5 Sociology ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
40 Spanish DOWNLOAD PDF
26 Tamil DOWNLOAD PDF
27 Telugu DOWNLOAD PDF
93 Tourism Administration and Management. ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
28 Urdu DOWNLOAD PDF
79 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
74 Women Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”		 ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
100 Yoga ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF
102 Hindu Studies

English - Download PDF

Hindi - Download PDF

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

NTA UGC NET  2022 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single
(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

1 Hour

II

100

200

2 Hours

Total

 

150

300

3 Hours

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Part-I Exam Pattern

Part

Sections (Objective Multiple Choice Questions)

Questions

Marks

I

Teaching Aptitude

5

10

II

Research Aptitude

5

10

III

Reading Comprehension

5

10

IV

Communication

5

10

V

Reasoning (including Maths)

5

10

VI

Logical Reasoning

5

10

VII

Data Interpretation

5

10

VIII

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

5

10

IX

People & Environment

5

10

X

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

5

10

 

Total

50

100

NTA UGC NET 2022 Part-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

Candidates can view the detailed syllabus of their selected subject by downloading the PDF Files of the respective subjects from the above table.

FAQ

Q1. In how many subjects will the UGC NET 2022 Exam be conducted?

82 Subjects

Q2. Which Subject has been Introduced in UGC NET 2022 Exam?

Hindu Studies (Code-102) - 82nd Subject

Q3. What are the UGC NET 2022 Exam Dates?

June 2022 (Tentative)
