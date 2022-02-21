UGC NET Result Analysis 2022: Over 52000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

UGC NET Result Analysis 2022: NTA has declared UGC NET 2022 results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In this article, we are going to provide you the analysis of NTA UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Results including the number of candidates qualifiedfor JRF & Assistant Professor.

UGC NET Result Analysis 2022: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2022 Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC-NET December 2020 & June 2021 (merged cycles) was conducted by NTA in 3 Phases panning over 18 days at 837 centres in 239 cities across the country. Phase I was conducted between 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021, Phase II between 24th December to 27th December 2021 and Phase III on 4th January and 5th January 2022.

The Examination was conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects (including multiple shifts exams for Political Science, Commerce, History, English and Education, the rescheduled papers of Odia, Telugu, Social Work and Labour Welfare due to cyclone Jawad and the re-examination of test papers for candidates in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Karnataka impacted due to technical issue). Let’s have a look at the important highlights of the UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Results at a Glance

This time over 12.6 Lakh candidates registered for this examination and 6.7 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam and Result Highlights Number of candidates registered 1266509 Number of candidates appeared on both papers 671288 Number of candidates qualified for Assistant Professor only 43730 Candidates qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor 9127

Results of the exam are now hosted on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their Score Card.

Following is the overview of the candidates:

Applied For Registered Appeared Total Assistant Professor only 387150 180012 43730 JRF & Assistant Professor 879359 491276 9127 Total 1266509 671288 52857

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam Important Highlights:

In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for the verification by examinees. Challenges received were verified by the experts and results were processed as per the answer keys finalized by experts

The exam was conducted for 18 days in 35 unique shifts between 20 November 2021 to 05 January 2022.

Live CCTV Surveillance through more than 2500 CCTVs approx. was carried out throughout the examination.

A total of more than 3000 jammers approx. in each shift were installed to prevent cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices.

19 Regional Coordinators, 199 City Coordinators and 1087 Observers were deployed for the smooth conduct of UGC-NET December 2020 & June 2021(merged cycles).

Post exam the Question Paper, provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 21.01.2022 to 24.01.2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and results were processed as per the answer keys finalized by experts.

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Cut-off Marks & Final Answer Keys for 81 subjects

Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2022 Cutoff Category-wise for total 81 subjects from the link given below:

UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria for Qualifying Candidates

As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified. The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET December 2020 & June 2021 cycles have been merged, while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs remains unchanged.

The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the Information Bulletin2021. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process.

The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online application, conduct of the entrance test, declaration of result and providing the results to University Grants Commission (UGC) for further action at their end. The certificates will be issued by NTA to the qualified candidates shortly.