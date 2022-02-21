UGC NET Result Analysis 2022: Over 52000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

UGC NET Result Analysis 2022: NTA has declared UGC NET 2022 results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In this article, we are going to provide you the analysis of NTA UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Results including the number of candidates qualifiedfor JRF & Assistant Professor. 

Created On: Feb 21, 2022 12:06 IST
UGC NET Result Analysis 2022: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2022 Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC-NET December 2020 & June 2021 (merged cycles) was conducted by NTA in 3 Phases panning over 18 days at 837 centres in 239 cities across the country. Phase I was conducted between 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021, Phase II between 24th December to 27th December 2021 and Phase III on 4th January and 5th January 2022.

UGC NET 2022 Result Normalisation of Marks & NTA Score Calculator

The Examination was conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects (including multiple shifts exams for Political Science, Commerce, History, English and Education, the rescheduled papers of Odia, Telugu, Social Work and Labour Welfare due to cyclone Jawad and the re-examination of test papers for candidates in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Karnataka impacted due to technical issue). Let’s have a look at the important highlights of the UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Results at a Glance

This time over 12.6 Lakh candidates registered for this examination and 6.7 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2022 Exam and Result Highlights

Number of candidates registered

1266509

Number of candidates appeared on both papers

671288

Number of candidates qualified for Assistant Professor only

43730

Candidates qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor

9127

Results of the exam are now hosted on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their Score Card.

Following is the overview of the candidates:

Applied For

Registered

Appeared

Total

Assistant Professor

only

387150

180012

43730

JRF & Assistant

Professor

879359

491276

9127

Total

1266509

671288

52857

Download subject wise breakup of the qualified candidates PDF

 

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam Important Highlights:

  • In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for the verification by examinees. Challenges received were verified by the experts and results were processed as per the answer keys finalized by experts
  • The exam was conducted for 18 days in 35 unique shifts between 20 November 2021 to 05 January 2022.
  • Live CCTV Surveillance through more than 2500 CCTVs approx. was carried out throughout the examination.
  • A total of more than 3000 jammers approx. in each shift were installed to prevent cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices.
  • 19 Regional Coordinators, 199 City Coordinators and 1087 Observers were deployed for the smooth conduct of UGC-NET December 2020 & June 2021(merged cycles).
  • Post exam the Question Paper, provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 21.01.2022 to 24.01.2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. Challenges received were verified by the experts and results were processed as per the answer keys finalized by experts.

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Cut-off Marks & Final Answer Keys for 81 subjects

Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2022 Cutoff Category-wise for total 81 subjects from the link given below:

Download UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Cut-Off Marks PDF

Download UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Final Answer Key PDF

UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria for Qualifying Candidates

As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified. The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET December 2020 & June 2021 cycles have been merged, while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs remains unchanged.

The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the Information Bulletin2021. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process.

The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online application, conduct of the entrance test, declaration of result and providing the results to University Grants Commission (UGC) for further action at their end. The certificates will be issued by NTA to the qualified candidates shortly.

FAQ

Q1. When & where UGC NET 2022 Result has been released?

On 19th Feb 2022, UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Result was released at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Q2. How many candidates Appeared for UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam?

671288

Q3. How many Candidates Qualified for Assitant Professor & JRF in UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam?

52857
