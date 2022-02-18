JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

UGC NET 2022 Normalisation of Marks in Results: Check How NTA will Calculate Cutoff Marks & Scores in Percentile

UGC NET 2022 Normalisation of Marks & Score Calculator: Check how NTA will use Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score to calculate UGC NET 2022 Exam Results.

Created On: Feb 18, 2022 16:18 IST
UGC NET 2022 Normalisation of Marks in Results
UGC NET 2022 Normalisation of Marks in Results

UGC NET 2022 Normalisation of Marks in Results: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam in three phases - 1st Phase was held from 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021; 2nd Phase from 23rd Dec to 27th Dec 2021 and 3rd phase from 4th to 5th January 2022 in online mode generally in two sessions per day. The candidates were given different sets of questions per session. However, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be exactly the same.

Recent Stories
Check UGC NET 2022 Result Updates
Get Direct Link to Download UGC NET 2022 Result/ Cutoff Marks/ Scorecard
Check UGC NET 2021 Answer Key for 81 Subjects
Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
Check UGC NET 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Subject & Categorywise
Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam
Check UGC NET June 2020 Result Analysis
UGC NET Exam Normalisation of Marks & NTA Score Calculator

Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. In order to overcome such a situation, “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score” will be used for ensuring that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Check How to Clear UGC NET 2022 Exam without Coaching?
Check UGC NET 2022 Exam Updates
Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
PRACTICE UGC NET 2022 Mock Test
Get UGC NET 2022 Free Study Material
Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam
Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation
Check NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Study Plan

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Cutoff Marks for 81 Subjects after the release of UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2022 Combined Exam Results.

UGC NET 2022 Results: Normalisation of Marks & Score Calculator

NTA uses Percentile Scores under Normalization Procedure. Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the merit lists. It will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

Also Read:

National Education Policy (NEP) Impact on Teacher Recruitment

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

UGC Extended Period for Completion of Master’s Degree for Dec 2018 & June 2019 UGC NET/ CSIR NET Batch

Check UGC Non-Teaching Recruitment Post 2021 Update

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

(100×No.of candidates Appeared in the Session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidates)/(Total number of the candidates appeared in the ’Session’ )

Note: The Percentile of the Total shall NOT be an aggregate or average of the Percentile of individual subject. Percentile score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

FAQ

Q1. Will the UGC NET Results will be normalized?

NTA uses Percentile Scores under Normalization Procedure. Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination

Q2. When will the UGC NET Result 2022 be released?

This Week Anytime Soon

Q3. Where will the UGC NET Result 2022 be released?

Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.