UGC NET 2022 Normalisation of Marks in Results: Check How NTA will Calculate Cutoff Marks & Scores in Percentile

UGC NET 2022 Normalisation of Marks in Results: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam in three phases - 1st Phase was held from 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021; 2nd Phase from 23rd Dec to 27th Dec 2021 and 3rd phase from 4th to 5th January 2022 in online mode generally in two sessions per day. The candidates were given different sets of questions per session. However, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be exactly the same.

Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. In order to overcome such a situation, “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score” will be used for ensuring that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Cutoff Marks for 81 Subjects after the release of UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2022 Combined Exam Results.

UGC NET 2022 Results: Normalisation of Marks & Score Calculator

NTA uses Percentile Scores under Normalization Procedure. Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the merit lists. It will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

(100×No.of candidates Appeared in the Session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidates)/(Total number of the candidates appeared in the ’Session’ )

Note: The Percentile of the Total shall NOT be an aggregate or average of the Percentile of individual subject. Percentile score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.