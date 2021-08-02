UGC NET 2021/CSIR NET Eligibility New Update: Extension of Period for Completion of Master’s Degree for Dec 2018 & June 2019 NET

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 2, 2021 13:46 IST
UGC NET 2021/CSIR NET Eligibility New Update: As per the eligibility conditions for National Eligibility Test (NET), the candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed can also apply for this test. However, such candidates are admitted provisionally and are considered as eligible for award of JRF/eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they have passed their Master’s degree or equivalent examination with requisite percentage of marks within two years from the date of the NET result.

Some of the candidates who stood qualified in the December 2018 and/or June 2019 UGC-NET/Joint CSIR-UGC Test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under the UGC scheme and/or for Eligibility for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor have not been able to complete their Master’s degree or equivalent course either due to unavoidable delays in conducting university examinations or declaration of results thereof caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Extension of Period for Completion of Master’s Degree for Dec 2018 & June 2019 NET

In the interest of the affected candidates, UGC has taken a decision to extend the last date for completing the Master’s degree or equivalent course with the requisite percentage of marks as per the eligibility conditions of NET till 30’ June 2022 for December 2018 UGC-NET/ Joint CSIR-UGC Test and 31st December 2022 for June 2019 UGC-NET/ Joint CSIR-UGC Test.

UGC NET Educational Qualification

Category

Percentage Criteria

General/ EWS

(Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to appear in the exam)

55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

ST/ SC/ OBC/ PwD/ Transgender

(Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to appear in the exam)

50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

Note:

For General Category: Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science, etc. are eligible for this Test.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/persons with disability (PwD) category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test.

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination has been completed by 19th September 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e., from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.

CSIR UGC NET Educational Qualification

M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates

Candidates enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award (Such candidates will have to submit the attestation form duly certified by the Head of the Department/Institute from where the candidate is appearing or has appeared)

B.Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-Ph.D program with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply

Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/Integrated Ph.D. program within the validity period of two years

Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree shall not be eligible for Lectureship

The eligibility for lectureship of NET qualified candidates will be subject to fulfilling the criteria laid down by UGC

Ph.D. degree holders who have passed Master’s degree prior to 19th September 1991, with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for Lectureship only
FAQ

What is the UGC NET 2021 Eligibility?

Age Limit - JRF (31 Years Maximum), Assistant Professor (No upper age limit) Educational Qualification - General/ EWS (55% in Master’s Degree), ST/ SC/ OBC/ PwD/ Transgender - (50% in Master’s Degree)

What is the CSIR UGC NET 2021 Eligibility?

Age Limit - JRF (28 Years Maximum), Lectureship (No upper age limit) Educational Qualification - M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates
