UGC NET 2021/CSIR NET National Fellowship for SC Candidates (NFSC): UGC Revised NET JRF Selection Procedure for Schedule Caste Students

UGC NET 2021/CSIR NET National Fellowship for SC Candidates (NFSC): UGC has revised the guidelines for UGC NET 2021 and CSIR NET 2021 National Fellowship (JRF) Selection Procedure for SC Candidates. Check Details Here!

UGC NET 2021/CSIR NET National Fellowship for SC Candidates (NFSC): As per the latest notification, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had modified the selection procedure for the identification of candidates for award of “National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste students” (NFSC) for research leading to award of M.Phil/Ph.D. The revised guidelines were effective from 1st April 2020, i.e., for the selection year 2020-21 and onward. As per the revised selection procedure -'The selection for the award of fellowship to students will be made on the basis of merit of each UGC-NET-JRF or CSIR-NET-JRF examinations and the candidates, who have already secured admission and qualify NET examination will be given preference.’

LIST OF CANDIDATES NATIONAL FELLOWSHIP FOR SCHEDULED CASTE STUDENTS (NFSC 2020-21) – June 2020 CYCLE

On the basis of Joint CSIR-UGC-NET- June, 2020 Examination conducted in November, 2020, only 407 candidates have been found eligible for award of NFSC. The list of provisional selected candidates is attached herewith.

Download List of Candidates National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste (NFSC 2020-21)

It may be noted that e-Certificates of Eligibility for Assistant Professor have already been uploaded on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The fellowship will be payable from the date of issue of the result of Joint CSIR-UGCNET- June, 2020 Examination i.e. 24th April 2021 (in case, the candidate is already pursuing M.Phil/Ph.D) OR from the actual date of joining M.Phil/Ph.D, whichever is later. Therefore, if a candidate has already taken admission, for M.Phil./Ph.D through regular and full time mode, in any UGC recognised University/Institution and her/his roll number is given in the list, she/he should apply for fellowship within three months only.

The identified candidates who have not taken admission/registration are advised to get admission and registration for regular and full-time M.Phil/Ph.D in a UGC recognised University/Institution at the first available opportunity but not later than three years from the date of issue of award letter.

For claiming the fellowship the candidates are advised to fill in the 'Verification Form cum Joining Report' and submit it to the officials concerned of their institutions. The verification form shall be duly signed/countersigned by the scholar, the Guide, the Head of Department and the Registrar of University/Director of Institute.

Central Sector Scheme of National Fellowship for SC Students (Effective from April 2019)

Let’s look at the Guidelines of the National Fellowship for SC Students Scheme:

Scope of the Scheme for SC Candidates:

National Fellowship Scheme for providing fellowship to Scheduled Caste students was introduced during the financial year 2005-06 to provide opportunities to them for pursuing higher education leading to MPhil/Ph.D degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology streams.

The scheme is open to candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste and who have appeared and qualified the CBSE/NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF during 2018 (June 2018 and December 2018 and onwards). The candidates should be pursuing regular and full time MPhil and Ph.D degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology.

NUMBER OF FELLOWSHIPS

This scheme provides for 2000 fellowships (1500 Junior Research Fellow for Humanities/ Social Sciences stream arid 500 Junior Research Fellow for Science and Engineering & Technology stream).

TENURE OF FELLOWSHIP

Tenure of fellowship is five years. It commences from the date of declaration of the award of his fellowship or from the dale of admission in MPhil/Ph.D or from the date of joining the MPhil/Ph.D whichever is later.

The awardee is required to get admission and registration for regular and full time MPhil/Ph.D in University/ Institution/ College recognized by UGC at the first available opportunity but no later than one year from the award of this fellowship.

Eligibility for SC Candidates:

A candidate has to fulfill the following conditions to be eligible for award of his fellowship:

The candidate should belong to SC and should have qualified the (CBSE/NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF in the year of selection. OnIy such candidates who have already completed their Post graduation course or equivalent Masters Examination at the time of applying NTA UGC NET JRF/ CSIR NET JRF will be considered for this award. Students selected under this scheme shall not be entitled to other benefits under (UGC scheme or any other benefits from Central or State government or bodies similar to UGC offering similar benefit. Upgradation of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) to Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) shall be done as per UGC rules applicable in the case of UGC-NET-JRF candidates. Fellowship payable to the student shall not exceed 60 months in any case. Payment of the fellowship shall he regulated as per UGC-NET-JRF scheme and no extension of any kind will be entertained. Employees of any University/College/Educational institution/Central/State/UT Government shall be excluded from availing the fellowship, even if they are on study leave or Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL) to pursue M.Phil./Ph.D course. Transgender candidaes are eligible under the scheme.

Duration of Fellowship & Payment of Fellowship:

Name of course Maximum Duration Admissibility of JRF and SRF JRF SRF M.Phil 2 years 2 years Nil Ph.D 5 years or till submission of PH.D. thesis, whichever is earlier 2 years Remaining 3 years M.Phil. + Ph.D. 5 years from commencement of Fellowship till submission of PH.D. thesis, whichever is earlier 2 years Remaining 3 years

Amount of Fellowships

The rates of fellowship for JRF and SRF will be at par with the UGC Fellowship (w.e.f 01.12.2014). Presently these rates are as follows:

Fellowship in Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences JRF/ SRF @ Rs.25,000/- p.m. for initial two years @ Rs.28,000/- pm. for remaining tenure Contingency for Humanities & Social Sciences @ Rs.10,000/- p.a. for initial two years (JRF) @ Rs.20,500/- p.a. for remaining tenure (SRF) Contingency for Sciences, Engineering & Technology @ Rs.12,000/- p.a. for initial two years (JRF) @ Rs.25,000/- p.a. for remaining tenure (SRF) Escorts/Reader assistance (All subjects) @ Rs.2,000/- p.m. in cases of physically and visually handicapped candidates HRA (All Subjects) As per Government of India Norms

The fellowship amount shall be disbursed by UGC directly into the bank account of the Awardee. The fellowship is payable for a maximum period of five years Once the candidate starts receiving the fellowship, the Institution shall ensure that all the claims for Fellowship, HRA and contingency are received regularly by them and the data is uploaded by them in a time-bound manner on scholarship portal on monthly basis (before 15th of every month).

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) will be on the UGC pattern and will be payable to those students who are not provided with hostel accommodation. In case hostel accommodation offered by the University/institution is refused, the student will forfeit his claim of HRA, other facilities such as medical facilities, leave including maternity leave will be governed as per the guidelines of the UGC in case of their fellowship programme.

LEAVE:

1. Leave for maximum period of 30 Days in a year in addition to public holiday may be taken by the candidate. However, they are not entitled to any other vacation, such as summer, winter and pooja vacations.

2. Candidates are eligible for maternity/ paternity leave at full rates of the fellowship as per Govt. of India rules once during the tenure of the award.

3. Academic Leave: The Fellow may be allowed academic leave (without fellowship and other emoluments) for a period not exceeding one year during the tenure of award for academic/ teaching assignment/ foreign visit in connection with research work.

The expenditure on travel cannot be claimed for UGC. The period of leave without fellowship will be counted towards the tenure.

If the awardee wishes to apply for any other fellowship/ paid assignment/ examination conducted by a public body during the tenure of the fellowship, he/she is not required to obtain NOC from UGC. In case of selection, the candidate would be required to tender resignation from the National Fellowship for SCs.

Note: All kind of leave shall be approved by the University/ Institute/ College.

Aadhaar Seeding:

Payment of fellowship and any other admissible allowance shall be made to beneficiaries through their bank account on DBT mode. The Ministry of Social Justice vide notification number 428 dated February 16, 2017 has notified Aadhaar as identify document under Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 for all scholarship/fellowship schemes.

Procedure for release of the grant by UGC:

(i) The fellowship amount shall be disbursed to the awardee on Director Benefit Transfer (DBT) basis. The process of updating monthly confirmation with respect to the awardees by the host institution and payments thereof is being implemented on a dedicated web portal https://scholarship.canarabank.in/AdminLogin.aspx.

(ii) Bank account number of the beneficiaries will be validated through PFMS for creating of beneficiary ID.

(iii) Video tutorial and guidelines for operating the web portal is available on UGC website and may be referred for use.

(iv) Genuineness of the Schedule Caste certificate furnished by the awardee shall be verified by the concerned University/Institution before the details are updated on the web portal.

(v) The concerned University/Institution shall also ensure that the awardee is not availing any other fellowship/project from any other organisation at the time of selection and fulfills all the other conditions as laid in the guidelines.

(vi) The fellow will undertake regular full time research work under the approved guide in a subject selected by him/her and approved by the university/selection committee.

(vii) In case any candidate is found to have obtained fellowship through fraudulent means or provided incorrect information, the university/institution may cancel his/her fellowship under intimation to the UGC.

Resignation and Transfer:

(i) If any Fellow resigns or relinquishes the fellowship before the end of the tenure, information may be submitted by the concerned university/institution on the designated web portal itself and stop payment link may be used at the time of monthly confirmation.

(ii) Transfer of research place will be allowed only once during the entire tenure. Transfer can be made by the concerned university/institution itself on the designated web portal through the concerned link available therein.

Cancellation of Award:

The fellowship is liable to cancellation, in case of:

-Misconduct.

-Unsatisfactory progress of research work.

-Candidate is later found ineligible.

-Candidate is already availing scholarship/fellowship from any other sources.

-Candidate if found employed during the M.Phil/ Ph.D research.

-Any false information furnished by the applicant or any fraudulent activity by the Scholar/ Fellow/ Research Awardee.