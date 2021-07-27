UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates to be out soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA will Release the Official Notification

UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates to be out soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET 2021 Exam (December 2020 Cycle was postponed earlier due to surge in COVID-19 Pandemic across the country. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held from 2nd to 17th May 2021. The official notification released by National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the revised dates of the UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination. The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA has ensured that they would keep candidates updated about the latest developments and will inform them about any changes with ample time.
Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:
UGC NET December 2020 Exam
Important Dates
Online Application and Registration Date
2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)
Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees
10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)
Correction of Online Application Form
12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)
Downloading of Admit Cards
To be Released Soon
UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates
Postponed Dates to be announced at least 15 days before the exam
Date for announcing results
To be announced later
NTA will conduct UGC NET 2021 Exam in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognised by UGC. The online exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Both the papers will be conducted in a single session, i.e., there will be no break between Paper 1 & Paper 2.
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern
Session
Paper
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
Marks
Duration
Single
I
50
100
1 Hour
II
100
200
2 Hours
Total
150
300
3 Hours
Candidates can contact at the below numbers and Email IDs for any further clarifications:
NTA Telephone Number
011-40759000
NTA Email ID
genadmin@nta.ac.in
UGC NET Email ID
ugcnet@nta.ac.in
Test Practice Centre (TPC)
Mock Test
tpc@nta.ac.in
