UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates to be out soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA will Release the Official Notification

UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates to be out soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA will release the dates for UGC NET 2021 (Dec 2020 Cycle) Exam which got postponed earlier due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Created On: Jul 27, 2021 17:47 IST
UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates to be out soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET 2021 Exam (December 2020 Cycle was postponed earlier due to surge in COVID-19 Pandemic across the country. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held from 2nd to 17th May 2021. The official notification released by National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the revised dates of the UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination. The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA has ensured that they would keep candidates updated about the latest developments and will inform them about any changes with ample time.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees

10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction of Online Application Form

12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be Released Soon

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Postponed Dates to be announced at least 15 days before the exam

Date for announcing results

To be announced later

NTA will conduct UGC NET 2021 Exam in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognised by UGC. The online exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Both the papers will be conducted in a single session, i.e., there will be no break between Paper 1 & Paper 2

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single
(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

1 Hour

II

100

200

2 Hours

Total 

150

300

3 Hours

  

Candidates can contact at the below numbers and Email IDs for any further clarifications:

NTA Telephone Number

011-40759000

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Test Practice Centre (TPC)

Mock Test

tpc@nta.ac.in

FAQ

What is the Exam Pattern for UGC NET 2021 (Dec 2020 Cycle)?

Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2.

When will NTA release the new exam Dates for UGC NET 2021 Exam?

At least 15 days before the exam

Which is the official website for downloading the UGC NET 2021 Admit Card?

ugcnet.nta.nic.in
