NEP Impact on TGT PGT PRT Recruitment 2021: National Education Policy 2020 is going to bring these changes in Teacher Recruitment

NEP Impact on TGT PGT PRT Recruitment 2021: In this article, we have shared the features of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which will impact the TGT PGT PRT 2021 Teacher Recruitment and Promotion Policy.

NEP Impact on TGT PGT PRT Recruitment 2021: On 29th July, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 first anniversary was celebrated by PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation. The New Education Policy aims to help recruit the very best and brightest to enter the teaching profession at all levels, by ensuring teachers their livelihood, respect, dignity, and autonomy, while also installing in the system basic methods of quality control and accountability. NEP assures rigorous recruitment and preparation, continuous professional development, positive working environments, and service conditions for the teachers and faculty as they are the heart of the learning process.

Teacher Recruitment TGT/PGT/PRT 2021 in Government & Private Schools

India is witnessing an upsurge in the number of Teaching Jobs as initiatives are being taken to increase the number of Government Schools and Colleges in the country which further demands the recruitment of more teachers for the various teaching posts in Govt. & Private Institutions. In India, teaching is considered to be one of the noble professions as it helps in shaping the future of children - and, therefore, the future of our nation. In most Government and Private Schools, you will find four levels of teaching jobs:

TEACHING POSTS LEVELS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) For teaching upto 12th Standard Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) For teaching upto 10th Standard Primary Teacher (PRT) For teaching from 1st upto 5th Standard Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) For teaching upto Nursery Level

Impact of National Education Policy 2020 on Teacher Recruitment 2021

Let’s look at the initiatives to be taken under New Education Policy for Teacher Recruitment Process:

NEP Teacher Recruitment Initiative Details Merit-Based Scholarships To ensure that truly excellent students enter the teaching profession - especially from rural areas - a large number of merit-based scholarships shall be instituted across the country for study at outstanding 4-year integrated B.Ed. programmes. In rural areas, special merit based scholarships will be established that also include preferential employment in their local areas upon successful completion of their B.Ed. programmes. Such scholarships will provide local job opportunities to outstanding local students (especially female students), so that these students may serve as local-area role models and as highly-qualified teachers who speak the local language. Incentives for Outstanding Teachers Incentives will be provided for outstanding teachers to take teaching jobs in rural areas, especially in areas that are currently facing the greatest teacher shortages and the greatest needs for outstanding teachers. A key incentive for teaching in rural schools will be the provision of local housing near or on the school premises or increased housing allowances to help in procuring local housing in rural areas. Curbing Excessive Teacher Transfers The harmful practice of excessive teacher transfers will be halted, to ensure that teachers can build relationships with and become invested in their communities so that students have continuity in their role models and educational environments. Transfers will occur in very special circumstances, e.g., for promotions of outstanding teachers and administrators to leadership positions, as suitably laid down in a structured manner by State/UT governments. Strengthening Teacher Eligibility Tests (TETs) Teacher Eligibility Tests (TETs) will be strengthened to better test material correlated to being outstanding teachers, both in terms of content and pedagogy. The TETs will also be extended to cover teachers across all stages (Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary) of school education. For subject teachers, suitable TET or NTA test scores in the corresponding subjects will also be taken into account for recruitment. To gauge passion and motivation for teaching, a classroom demonstration or interview will become an integral part of teacher hiring at schools and school complexes; these interviews would also be used to assess comfort and proficiency in teaching in the local language so that every school/school complex has at least some teachers who can converse with students in the local language. Ensuring adequate number of teachers across subjects To ensure an adequate number of teachers across subjects - particularly in subjects, such as art, physical education, vocational education, and languages - teachers could be hired to a school/school complex and sharing of teachers across schools can be considered in accordance with the grouping of schools format adopted by State/UT governments. Focus on Local Hiring To promote local knowledge and expertise, schools/school complexes will be encouraged and indeed will be supported with suitable resources to hire local eminent persons or experts as ‘specialized instructors’ in various subjects, such as in traditional local arts, vocational crafts, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or any other subject where local expertise exists and would benefit students and help preserve and promote local knowledge. Projecting Future Vacancies for Teacher Recruitment A comprehensive teacher-requirement planning exercise will be conducted across India and in each State to assess expected teacher and subject vacancies over the next two decades. Hiring with a purpose of Inclusion and Equity The new National Education Policy is also focused to bring equitable and inclusive education by addressing the issue of availability and Capacity Development of Teachers. Inclusion and equity will become a key aspect of teacher education (and training for all leadership, administrative, and other positions in schools); efforts will be made to recruit more high-quality teachers and leaders from Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) in order to bring in excellent role models for all students.

All the above-described initiatives in recruitment and deployment will be scaled as needed over time, with the aim to fill all vacancies with outstanding teachers, including outstanding local teachers. The practice of hiring new `para-teachers' (teachers on short-term contracts) will eventually be phased out.