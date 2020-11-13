Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Check Salary, Allowances & Other Perks

Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will conduct the online exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT teaching posts under its 2020 recruitment drive which can be a good opportunity for candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. The salary of an Army Public School Teacher after the 7th pay commission is quite lucrative including a lot of additional perks and benefits.

There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). AWES will conduct the online screening exam on 21st & 22nd November 2020.

In this article, we will provide you all the detailed information about the pay scale and salary structure of Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers as per the 7th Pay Commission rules. So, let us look at the Pay Scale and Salary Structure of an Army Public School PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teacher in detail:

Army Public School AWES TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of Army Public School AWES Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

Army Public School AWES Teaching Staff Current Salary Structure Designation Scale of Pay (in Rs.) Grade Pay % of D.A HRA EPF Contribution PGT (Regular and Contractual) 9300-34800 4800 5.6% (80% of Central Govt rates) 12% (50% of Central Govt rates) 1800 p.m. TGT (Regular and Contractual) 9300-34800 4600 1800 p.m. PRT (Regular and Contractual) 9300-34800 4200 1800 p.m.

The suggested maximum pay scales of employees of Army Schools are given below. Alternatively HQ Commands at their discretion can decide to adopt State Govt Pay Scales of concerned State where the school is located.

Designation Experience Scale Pay Scale Grade Pay Basic Pay Before 7th Pay Commission Basic Pay After 7th Pay Commission Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Entry Scale 9300-34800 4800 14100 36942 Senior Scale 15600-39100 5400 21000 55020 Veteran 15600-39100 6600 22200 58164 TGT/ Counsellor/ Physical Education Teacher/ Computer Science Teacher Entry Scale 9300-34800 4600 13900 36418 Senior Scale 9300-34800 4800 14100 36942 Veteran 9300-34800 5400 14700 38514 Primary Teacher and Activity Teachers Entry Scale 9300-34800 4200 13500 35370 Senior Scale 9300-34800 4600 13900 36418 Veteran 9300-34800 4800 14100 36942

The Salary of AWES teacher depends whether they are hired on permanent/contractual or on temporary basis. Selections are made through two boards:

Combined Screening Board (CSB) – 3 years contract

Local Screening Board (LSB) – 1 year contract

Salary structure of teacher hired on regular and contractual basis are almost the same. However, salaries of the teachers hired on temporary basis differ from the teachers hired on regular or contractual basis. Also, salary of temporary teachers does not include other benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Travel Allowance (TA).

The salary structure of various government positions have been upgraded after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission.

The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.62) + All allowances applicable to the post

House Rent Allowance (HRA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission For AWES Teaching Staff - HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% 12% Y 20% 16% 8% Z 10% 8% 4%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

CATEGORIES CITIES X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata



Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Dearness Allowance (DA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Government of India has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) from 5% to 7% effective January 2018. AWES teaching staff gets the DA at 80% of Central Govt rates.

Travelling Allowance (TA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

EMPLOYEES DRAWING A1/A CLASS CITY OTHER PLACES Grade Pay 5400 & above 3200 + DA 1600 + DA Grade Pay 4200 to GP 4800 and other employees drawing Grade Pay below 4200 but pay in the pay band equivalent to Rs.7440 and above 1600 + DA 800 + DA Grade Pay below 4200 and pay in the

pay band below Rs.7440 600 + DA 300 + DA

The other salary perquisites received by the AWES Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of around 24% of what they are currently receiving. Therefore, AWES teaching Job can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package. Before applying to the various teaching posts offered AWES, candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit and the educational qualification for the respective posts.