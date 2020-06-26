Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment: Check Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies & Other Notifications

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment: In 2020, Army Public School (APS) AWES will be conducting Exam for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). In 2019, this exam was held in the month of October for the recruitment of total 8000 Vacancies. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to Army Public School (APS) AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment like the Number of Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Salary, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Result, Scorecard, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for Army Public School AWES 2020 PGT TGT PRT Recruitment will release soon this year. The online application process will be conducted for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). Army Public School AWES 2020 PGT TGT PRT Recruitment will release soon this year. The online application process has not yet released the official notification at its official website aps-csb.in. We will notify the exam dates as soon as the APS release the official notification.

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 Exam Dates

APS AWES 2020 Exam Important Dates APS AWES 2020 Notification Release Date To be notified later Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications To be notified later PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Date To be notified later

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

APS has not yet released the notification related to 2020 Vacancies for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). In 2019, AWES conducted online exam for around 8000 teaching posts - PGT/ TGT/ PRT on 19th and 20th October 2019.

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 Salary after 7th pay Commission

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of Army Public School AWES Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

Army Public School AWES Teaching Staff Current Salary Structure Designation Scale of Pay (in Rs.) Grade Pay % of D.A HRA EPF Contribution PGT (Regular and Contractual) 9300-34800 4800 5.6% (80% of Central Govt rates) 12% (50% of Central Govt rates) 1800 p.m. TGT (Regular and Contractual) 9300-34800 4600 1800 p.m. PRT (Regular and Contractual) 9300-34800 4200 1800 p.m.

Click here to know the Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Category Age Limit Fresh Candidates Below 40 years (except for Delhi schools where TGT/PRT should be less than 29 yrs and PGT less than 36 years) Experienced Candidates (Should have minimum 5 years teaching experience in the last 10 years) Below 57 years (in the case of Delhi 40 Yrs)

Educational Qualification

Minimum Qualification for Teachers in Army Public School Post Education % Marks Professional % Marks PGT Post Graduation 50 B.Ed 50 TGT Graduation 50 B.Ed 50 PRT Graduation 50 B.Ed/ Two year Diploma (D.Ed) 50

Note:

CTET/TET conducted by state governments is mandatory for TGTs/PRTs to be appointed Regular/Contractual. Others found fit in all other respects may beappointed on ‘Adhoc’ basis till attainment of qualification. However, CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in CSB Screening exam.

For TGT Applicants Higher Qualification (with 50% marks) shall be accepted provide the main subject is common.

Check Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment

Army Public School AWES 2020 Application Process

Candidates are required to apply Online through official website of Army Public School (APS) - aps-csb.in. Candidates need to pay application fee of Rs.500 in Online payment mode only. After payment of fee, the candidates will be asked by the system to attached following documents:

(i) Photographs and Signatures - The size of the photo should be 140 x 160 (60Kb) and size of this signature file should be 60 x 90 (30Kb).

(ii) Proof of Date of Birth

(iii) Certificates of Academic Qualifications

Check Application Process for Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment

Army Public School AWES 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The Selection Procedure of AWES 2020 Recruitment consists of three stages - Screening Exam, Interview and Evaluation of Teaching Skills & Computer Proficiency. The Screening Exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the AWES 2020 Exam:

Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam Post Paper Contents Duration of Exam Marks Type of Questions PGT/ TGT Part A General awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology 3 Hours 90 Objective Part B Specific to subject 90 Objective PRT Part A Same as Part A for PGT/TGT 1 Hour 30 Minutes 90 Objective

Note:

Scores will be normalized to 100. There will be negative marking of 1/4thmarksfor each wrong answer. Part A and Part B will be available togetherand the candidates have freedom to answer questions in the order in which they prefer. To qualifyfor a post, the candidate must score minimum 50 % marks in each part. Those PGT/TGT candidates who fail in Part B but pass Part A may opt to take a score card for PRT.

Check Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 Exam Study Material

After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 PGT/TGT/PRT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. The following study material will help you in preparing for APS AWES 2020 Exam:

Previous Year papers: Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam

Important Questions: Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Important questions from the links given below:

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 Final Result

Results of AWES Army Public School (APS) Online Teaching Exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts gets released at http://aps-csb.in. Candidates who have appeared for the screening test need to check their result from the official wesite.

Check Army Public School (APS) AWES 2019 Result

Army Public School (APS) AWES 2020 Scorecard

The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate.

The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

A Score Card will make candidates eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

Once the candidate is possession of a CSB card on successful clearing of the online examination, the candidate would need to look for vacancy announcements by the Army Public School of their choice/ neighborhood. For this, they may contact the school/ check the website of the schools concerned or look for advertisement on the news papers.

Note: Holding a Score Card by itself does not entitle you to appointment as teacher in any Army Public School. It only renders you eligible for Stages 2 & 3 of the selection process.

Army Public School (APS) AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a School Teacher with good salary and perquisites.