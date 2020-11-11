Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam on 21st & 22nd Nov: Get Free Study Material & Download Previous Year Paper PDF (Solved), Practice Important Questions with Answers

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam on 21st & 22nd Nov: Army Public School (APS) AWES will be conducting the Screening Exam for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Primary Teachers (PRTs) on 21st & 22nd November 2020. The Selection Procedure of APS AWES 2020 Recruitment consists of three stages - Screening Exam, Interview, and Evaluation of Teaching Skills & Computer Proficiency. The Screening Exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format.

Candidates can buck up their speed of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam Preparation with the help of study material. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Important Questions, and Solved Practice Paper which will help them to score high marks in the Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam Preparation.

Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam:

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Pattern

Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam Post Paper Contents Duration of Exam Marks Type of Questions PGT/ TGT Part A General awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology 3 Hours 90 Objective Part B Specific to subject 90 Objective PRT Part A Same as Part A for PGT/TGT 1 Hour 30 Minutes 90 Objective

Note:

Scores will be normalized to 100. There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. Part A and Part B will be available together and the candidates have the freedom to answer questions in the order in which they prefer. To qualify fora the post, the candidate must score minimum 50% marks in each part. Those PGT/TGT candidates who fail in Part B but pass Part A may opt to take a scorecard for PRT. For TGT papers of Science & Social Science subjects, there will be a portion of questions pertaining to parallel subjects. For Example, the TGT Physics paper will have 10 questions each of Chemistry and Biology. Similarly TGT History paper will have 10 questions each of Geography and Political Science and so on. For PRT, candidates desirous to appear for vacancies of Hindi or Sanskrit teachers will get a Bilingual Paper. A small portion of the paper shall however be in English only, as the job assignment would be in an English Medium School.

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year question papers of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving both the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below are the Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam Previous Question Papers:

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Important Questions with Answers

Candidates must practice important questions for cracking Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam. Practicing solved papers online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the Screening Exam. So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT Exam; we have compiled the most important questions for different subjects. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers, Important Questions and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.