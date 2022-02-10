Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Online Screening Exam on 19th & 20th Feb

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: In this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Screening Exam. The Online Exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts will be conducted by APS AWES on 19th & 20th February 2022.

There are 136 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). This year AWES will conduct online exam for around 8700 teaching posts - PGT/ TGT/ PRT on 19th & 20th February 2022. For exam preparation, candidates need to analyze the detailed syllabus and latest exam pattern to score high in the exam.

Before analyzing the detailed syllabus, let’s first look at the selection procedure of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2022 Recruitment:

The Selection Procedure of AWES 2022 Recruitment consists of three stages:

Stage-1: Screening Exam (19th & 20th February 2022)

Screening Exam will be conducted on 17 and 18 November 2022, for vacancies that will arise during the ensuing academic year. This shall be conducted online and those who qualify in this stage will be given Score Cards.

Score Card

- The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate.

- The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

- A Score Card will make candidates eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

- Once the candidate is in possession of a CSB card on successful clearing of the online examination, the candidate would need to look for vacancy announcements by the Army Public School of their choice/ neighborhood. For this, they may contact the school/ check the website of the schools concerned or look for advertisements in the newspapers.

Note: Holding a Score Card by itself does not entitle you to an appointment as a teacher in any Army Public School. It only renders you eligible for Stages 2 & 3 of the selection process.

In addition to fresh candidates, the following may also appear for the screening test:

(i) Holders of Score Cards who want to improve their scores.

(ii) Those desirous of upgrading themselves. For E.g. a candidate holding Score Card of TGT may now want to obtain a card for PGT, having acquired additional qualification.

Stage-2: Interview

Interview may or may not be held at the location of the school. They may be held as per discretion of the local management.

Stage-3: Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency

For Language teachers, written test comprising Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold Computer proficiency tests if they so desire.

Note:

1. Stages 2 & 3 will be held in tandem under the aegis of Board of Administration at HQ Command/School Management.

2. Appointments will be made as per CBSE/AWES Rules.

3. The interview shall be for a group of Schools (Cluster) and the selected candidate for Regular Category may be appointed in any of the schools in that cluster.

4. Authorities conducting the Interview may carry out additional screening of candidate if the number of candidates is large and administratively unmanageable.

5. Candidates who receive a letter of offer of appointment for the post of a teacher in any category are required to get a police verification certificate at the earliest and in no case later than 30 days from date of joining. Spouses of serving Army, Navy and Air Force personnel will get verification of their antecedents from the Commanding Officer/ Formation Commander/ Station Commander of the establishment where their spouses are serving.

Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Exam Pattern

The Screening Exam for 8000 PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts will be conducted by AWES on 19th & 20th February 2022. The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the AWES 2022 Exam:

Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the AWES 2022 Exam Post Paper Contents Duration of Exam Marks Type of Questions PGT/ TGT Part A General awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology 3 Hours 90 Objective Part B Specific to subject 90 Objective PRT Part A Same as Part A for PGT/TGT 1 Hour 30 Minutes 90 Objective

Note:

- Scores will be normalized to 100.

- There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer.

- Part A and Part B will be available together and the candidates have freedom to answer questions in the order in which they prefer.

- To qualify for a post, the candidate must score minimum 50 % marks in each part.

Exam Result (28th February 2022)

The score of the online screening exam Will be put up on the AWES web-site www.awesindia.com on 28th february 2022.

Detailed Syllabus of the AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Exam

Let’s look at the syllabus of Online Screening Exam in detail:

Syllabus of Part A – For PGT/TGT/PRT

The Part A of the online screening exam consists of four sections:

1. Mental Ability: Below topics are covered under the Mental Ability Section of Part-A Exam:

Analogy, Classification, Series, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Direction sense test, Logical Venn Diagrams, Alphabet test, Seating Arrangements, Mathematical Operations, Arthematic Reasoning, Inserting Missing Characters or Number, Ranking and Time Sequence Test, Eligibility Test.

2. General Awareness: Below topics are covered under the General Awareness Section of Part-A Exam:

Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene General Polity, Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, etc.

3. English Comprehension: Below topics are covered under the English Comprehension Section of Part-A Exam:

Vocabulary, Grammar – Verb, Adverb, Preposition, Subject Verb agreement, tenses Error Correction/ recognition Proficiency in English, Comprehension, Synonyms and Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Sentence Rearrangement, etc.

4. Educational Concepts & Methodology: Below topics are covered under the English Comprehension Section of Part-A Exam:

Materials development and syllabus design, Teacher education and critical pedagogy, Technology and language teaching, Sociocultural Theory of language learning, Classroom Management, English for Specific Purposes (ESP)/ English for Academic Purposes (EAP), Strategies-based instruction, Integrated language skills, Reflective language teaching, Needs Analysis.

Syllabus of Part-B – For PGT/TGT

The Part B of the online screening exam will carry multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for PGT or TGT posts. The list of subjects is given below:

Biotechnology Psychology Home Science Physical education Political Science Economics Geography Commerce History Mathematics Physics Chemistry Hindi Biology English Computer Science Informatics

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2022 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.