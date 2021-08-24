KVS PGT TGT PRT Teacher Salary 2021 Increased: DA & HRA Revised for Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers under 7th Pay Commission

KVS PGT TGT PRT Teacher Salary 2021 Increased: As per the official notification released by Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) of the teachers have been increased under the 7th Pay Commission. The notice stated that “Consequent upon the increase in DA rates vide Office Memorandum no. 1/1/2020-E-II(B) dated 20th July 2021 from 17% to 28% w.e.f. 1st July 2021 (Which is more than 25%), the Office Memorandum number 2/5/2017-E.H(B) dated 7th July 2017, Govt. of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, may be complied with. Thus, enhanced rate of HRA, i.e., 27%, 18%, and 9% for X, Y & Z class cities are applicable w.e.f. 1st July 2021”.
The Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) & Primary Teacher (PRT) posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. The salary of a KVS Teacher after 7th pay commission is quite lucrative including a lot of additional perks and benefits. So, let’s look at the Increased Pay Scale and Salary Structure of a KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teacher in detail:
KVS TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after the 7th Pay Commission:
|
KVS Staff Current Salary Structure (in X Category City)
|
DESIGNATION
|
PAY SCALE
(in Rs.)
|
LEVEL
|
% OF DA
|
% OF HRA
|
EPF Contribution
|
Principal (Group A)
|
78800 - 209200
|
12
|
28
|
27
|
As Per KVS Rules
|
Vice-Principal (Group A)
|
56100 - 177500
|
10
|
28
|
27
|
PGT's (Group B)
Post Graduate Teachers
|
47600 - 151100
|
8
|
28
|
27
|
TGT's (Group B)
Trained Graduate Teachers
|
44900 - 142400
|
7
|
28
|
27
|
Librarian (Group B)
|
44900 - 142400
|
7
|
28
|
27
|
PRT's (Group B)
Primary Teachers
|
35400 - 112400
|
6
|
28
|
27
House Rent Allowance (HRA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission
The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:
|
Category of Cities
|
HRA 7th Pay Commission (Before Increase)
|
HRA 7th Pay Commission (After Increase)
|
X
|
24%
|
27%
|
Y
|
16%
|
18%
|
Z
|
8%
|
9%
The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:
|
CATEGORIES
|
CITIES
|
X
(Population >= 50 Lakhs)
|
Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata
|
Y
(Population 5 to 50 Lakhs)
|
Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur
|
Z
(Population < 5 Lakhs)
|
All other remaining cities
Dearness Allowance (DA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission
Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Government of India has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) 17% to 28% with effect from 1st July 2021.
Travelling Allowance (TA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission
|
EMPLOYEES DRAWING
|
A1/A CLASS CITY
|
OTHER PLACES
|
Grade Pay 5400 & above
|
3200 + DA
|
1600 + DA
|
Grade Pay 4200 to GP 4800 and other employees drawing Grade Pay below 4200 but pay in the pay band equivalent to Rs.7440 and above
|
1600 + DA
|
800 + DA
|
Grade Pay below 4200 and pay in the
|
600 + DA
|
300 + DA
KVS PRT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) posted in Category X City:
|
KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
|
SALARY COMPONENTS
|
SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)
|
Pay Scale
|
9,300 - 34,800
|
Grade pay
|
4200
|
1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
35400
|
2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic)
|
9558
|
3. Transport Allowance
|
1600
|
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)
|
46500
|
Total Approximate Net Salary
|
42000 to 44000
KVS TGT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posted in Category X City:
|
KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
|
SALARY COMPONENTS
|
SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)
|
Pay Scale
|
9,300-34,800
|
Grade pay
|
4600
|
1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
44900
|
2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic)
|
12123
|
3. Transport Allowance
|
1600
|
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)
|
58600
|
Total Approximate Net Salary
|
54000 to 56000
KVS PGT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posted in Category X City:
|
KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
|
SALARY COMPONENTS
|
SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)
|
Pay Scale
|
9,300-34,800
|
Grade pay
|
4800
|
1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
47600
|
2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic)
|
12852
|
3. Transport Allowance
|
1600
|
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)
|
62000
|
Total Approximate Net Salary
|
58000 to 60000
The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get a pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary. Therefore, KVS teaching Job can offer you a reputable government job along with a good salary package. Before applying to the various teaching posts offered by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit, and educational qualification for the respective posts.
