KVS PGT TGT PRT Teacher Salary 2021 Increased: DA & HRA Revised for Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers under 7th Pay Commission

KVS PGT TGT PRT Teacher Salary 2021 Increased: The salary of Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers has been revised recently under the 7 th Pay Commission. Check Increased Dearness Allowance (DA) & House Rent Allowance (HRA) rates along with the pay scale and salary structure of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers.

KVS PGT TGT PRT Teacher Salary 2021 Increased: As per the official notification released by Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) of the teachers have been increased under the 7th Pay Commission. The notice stated that “Consequent upon the increase in DA rates vide Office Memorandum no. 1/1/2020-E-II(B) dated 20th July 2021 from 17% to 28% w.e.f. 1st July 2021 (Which is more than 25%), the Office Memorandum number 2/5/2017-E.H(B) dated 7th July 2017, Govt. of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, may be complied with. Thus, enhanced rate of HRA, i.e., 27%, 18%, and 9% for X, Y & Z class cities are applicable w.e.f. 1st July 2021”.

The Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) & Primary Teacher (PRT) posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. The salary of a KVS Teacher after 7th pay commission is quite lucrative including a lot of additional perks and benefits. So, let’s look at the Increased Pay Scale and Salary Structure of a KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teacher in detail:

Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria KVS TGT/ TGT/ PRT 2021 Recruitment

KVS TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after the 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure (in X Category City) DESIGNATION PAY SCALE (in Rs.) LEVEL % OF DA % OF HRA EPF Contribution Principal (Group A) 78800 - 209200 12 28 27 As Per KVS Rules Vice-Principal (Group A) 56100 - 177500 10 28 27 PGT's (Group B) Post Graduate Teachers 47600 - 151100 8 28 27 TGT's (Group B) Trained Graduate Teachers 44900 - 142400 7 28 27 Librarian (Group B) 44900 - 142400 7 28 27 PRT's (Group B) Primary Teachers 35400 - 112400 6 28 27

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2021 Recruitment

House Rent Allowance (HRA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA 7th Pay Commission (Before Increase) HRA 7th Pay Commission (After Increase) X 24% 27% Y 16% 18% Z 8% 9%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

CATEGORIES CITIES X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata





Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Recruitment 2021

Dearness Allowance (DA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Government of India has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) 17% to 28% with effect from 1st July 2021.

Click here to know the Application Process for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2021 Recruitment

Travelling Allowance (TA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

EMPLOYEES DRAWING A1/A CLASS CITY OTHER PLACES Grade Pay 5400 & above 3200 + DA 1600 + DA Grade Pay 4200 to GP 4800 and other employees drawing Grade Pay below 4200 but pay in the pay band equivalent to Rs.7440 and above 1600 + DA 800 + DA Grade Pay below 4200 and pay in the

pay band below Rs.7440 600 + DA 300 + DA

Click here to Download the Previous Year Question Papers for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam

KVS PRT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300 - 34,800 Grade pay 4200 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 35400 2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic) 9558 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 46500 Total Approximate Net Salary 42000 to 44000

Click here to know the KVS 2021 Zone Preference List for PGT/TGT/PRT Postings

KVS TGT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300-34,800 Grade pay 4600 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 44900 2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic) 12123 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 58600 Total Approximate Net Salary 54000 to 56000

Recent Story: National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 Impact on Teacher Recruitment 2021

KVS PGT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300-34,800 Grade pay 4800 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 47600 2. House Rent Allowance (27% of Basic) 12852 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 62000 Total Approximate Net Salary 58000 to 60000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get a pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary. Therefore, KVS teaching Job can offer you a reputable government job along with a good salary package. Before applying to the various teaching posts offered by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit, and educational qualification for the respective posts.