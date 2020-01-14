KVS 2020 Eligibility Criteria for PGT TGT PRT Teacher Recruitment

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) conducts written test for the recruitment of the teaching posts - Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarian, Primary Teacher (PRT) and Primary Teacher (Music). KVS is going to announce the PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Teacher Recruitment. Candidates are required to apply online through KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in. Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various teaching posts of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS):

Age Limit

Posts Age Limit Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 40 years Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 35 years Primary Teacher (PRT) 30 Years Librarian 35 Years

Age Limit Relaxation

S. No. Category Age Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes 3 years 3 Women (All Category) for teaching posts only except for the post of Principal & Vice Principal 10 years 4 KVS Employees No age bar 5 Candidates with 3 years continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in same or allied cadres 5 years for General 10 years for SC 8 years for years for OBC 6 Persons ordinarily domiciled in State of Jammu & Kashmir during 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 5 years 7 Persons with disabilities (including women) (i) SC/ST - 15 years (ii) OBC - 13 years (iii) General - 10 years 8 Ex-Servicemen (Un-reserved/ General)(For Group-B posts only) 03-years Service after-deduction- of the Military rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications 9 Ex-Servicemen (OBC) For Group-B posts only) 06 years (03 years + 03 years) after deduction of the Military Service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications 10 Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST) For Group-B posts only) 08 years (03 years + 05 years) after deduction of the Military Service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications

Essential and Desirable Educational Qualification

Essential Qualification for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) – Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, History, Geography, Economics and Commerce

(a) Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject.

OR

Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects.

S. No. Post (Subject) Subject(s) at Post Graduate level 1 PGT (English) English 2 PGT (Hindi) Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi

as one of the subjects at Graduate level 3 PGT (Physics) Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/

Nuclear Physics 4 PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/Bio Chemistry 5 PGT (Economics) Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business

Economics 6 PGT (Commerce) Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holder of Degree of M.Com in Applied/ Business Economics shall not be eligible 7 PGT (Maths) Mathematics/Applied Mathematics 8 PGT (Biology) Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio-Technology/ Molecular Biology/ Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level 9 PGT (History) History 10 PGT (Geography) Geography

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Media.

Note: Candidates having only Special B.Ed are not eligible for the post of PGT.

Desirable Qualifications: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Essential Qualification for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) – Computer Science Essential: 1. At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science! IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognised by the Govt. of India. OR BE or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from a recognized University OR MSc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University OR B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. 2. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English Medium. Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree.

Essential Qualification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – English, Hindi, Social Studies, Science, Sanskrit and Maths

(a) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. The elective subjects and languages in the combination of subjects are as under:

S. No. Post (Subject) Subject(s) 1 TGT (English) English as a subject in all the three years 2 TGT (Hindi) Hindi as a subject in all the three years 2 TGT(Social Studies) Any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of

which one must be either History or Geography 3 TGT (Science) Botany, Zoology and Chemistry 4 TGT (Sanskrit) Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years 5 TGT (Maths) Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the

following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics,

Computer Science, Statistics

(i) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(ii) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(iii) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Essential Qualification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – Physical & Health Education, Art Education and Work Experience S. No Post (Subject) Qualification(s) & Experience 1 TGT (Physical and Health Education) Essential: Bachelor Degree in Physical Education or equivalent 2 TGT (Art Education) Essential: 1. Five years’ recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture! Graphic Art or Equivalent recognized Degree 2. Working knowledge of Hindi & English. Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer Applications. 3 TGT (Work Experience) Essential: Electrical Gadgets and Electronics: i) Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronics Engineering from an institution recognized by State Govt./ Govt. of India. (The minimum qualification for admission to the Diploma Course should be at least Higher Secondary). OR Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. OR Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. ii) Working knowledge of Hindi and English. Desirable: i) One year practical experience in a recognized workshop institution/factory. ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Important Instructions to the Candidates for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed as on the last date of submission of application.

For the post of TGT (Social Studies):

1. The candidate should have studied any two subjects out of the following:

i. History with atleast 50% marks in aggregate and one subject out of Geography/Economics/Political Science with atleast 50% marks in aggregate and also atteast 50% marks in graduation, OR

ii. Geography with 50% marks with History/Economics/Political Science with atleast 50% marks in aggregate and also atleast 50% marks in graduation.

2. Geography/History should have been studied in all the years of graduation with atleast 50% marks.

3. In case of Honours Degree in History, the candidate should have studied Geography/Economics/Political Science in first and/or second year of graduation with atleast 50% marks in History in aggregate and atleast 50% marks in other subject indicated above at graduation level and also atfeast 50% marks in aggregate at graduation level.

4. Similarly in case of Honours degree in Geography, the candidate should have studied History/Economics/Political Science in first and/or second year of graduation with atleast 50% marks in Geography in aggregate and atleast 50% marks in other subject indicated above at graduation level and also atleast 50% marks in aggregate at graduation level.

• For the post of TGT (Maths):

1. The candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics. Computer Science, Statistics.

2. In case of Honours Degree in Maths, the candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with atleast 50% marks in aggregate and any of the two subjects indicated in point No.1 above with atleast 50% marks in each subject at graduation, level and also atleast 50% marks in graduation.

3. BA (Hons.) in Maths and B.Sc (Hons) in any subject other than Maths are not eligible for the post of TGT (Maths).

• For the post of TGT (Science):

1. The candidate should have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with atleast 50% marks in each subject.

2. The candidates with Honours Degree in Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry with atleast 50% marks in B.Sc should have studied other two subjects with atleast 50% marks in each of them at graduation level.

• For the post of TGT (English/ Hindi/ Sanskrit):

The candidate should have studied English/ Hindi/ Sanskrit inall the years of graduation with atleast 50% marks in English/ Hindi/ Sanskrit for the posts of TGT (English/ Hindi/ Sanskrit) respect ively and also atleast 50% marks in graduation.

Essential Qualification for Primary Teacher (PRT) S. No. Post Qualification(s) Essential: 1. Primary Teacher Essential: 1. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) * who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in class I-V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE within two years of such appointment as Primary Teacher 2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 3. Proficiency to teach through Hindi and English Media.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications. 2. Primary Teacher (Music) Essential: i) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University. ii) Competence to teach through English\Hindi medium. Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications. Note: For the post of Primary Teacher (Music), the candidates who have obtained Diploma in Music are not eligible to apply.

Essential Qualification for Librarian

Essential:

i) Bachelor degree in Library Science OR Graduate with one year diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution.

ii) Working knowledge of Hindi and English.

Desirable:

Knowledge of Computer Application.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying to the PGT, TGT, PRT and Librarian 2020 KVS Posts. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered by KVS during the final selection stage.