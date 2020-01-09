KVS 2020 PGT TGT PRT Exam: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be inviting applications for 2020 Recruitment of the Teaching staff to the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teacher (PRTs). The online registration dates and exam dates will soon ve announced by KVS on its official website. In this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam which will hel the candidates in their exam preparation. The written test will be conducted through Offline mode.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for the various teaching posts of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS):

KVS PGT 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

In 2018-19, KVS has announced total 1079 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancies for the subjects Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce and Computer Science. Let's have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for KVS PGT Recruitment in detail:

KVS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 3 Hours General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 20 20 Subject concerned 80 80 Total 150 150

Note:

Interview round will be of 60 Marks

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test and Interview.

The weightage of Written Test and Interview will be 85:15.

KVS PGT Teacher Syllabus 2020

Let’s have a look at the Part-I and Part-II Syllabus:

KVS PGT Part-I Syllabus General English Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc. General Hindi Antonyms, Vocabulary, Grammar, Synonyms, Translation of Sentences, Fill in the Blanks, Error Detection, Comprehension, Phrases/Muhavare, Plural Forms etc. KVS PGT Part-II Syllabus General Knowledge and Current Affairs Important Days, Indian History, Books and Authors, Indian National Movement, Awards and Honors, Budget and Five Year Plans, General Polity, Current Affairs – National & International, Indian Economy, Capitals of India, International & National Organizations, Science – Inventions & Discoveries, Science & Technology, Sports, Abbreviations, Countries & Capitals. Reasoning Ability Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc. Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument. Computer Literacy Computer Basics, Using Paint Brush, More in Paint, About Desktop and Computer Peripherals, Word Processor, Formatting Word Document, Internet, Computer History, Word Processor, Exploring Windows, Powerpoint Presentation, etc. Pedagogy (i) Pedagogical Concerns (a) Curriculum: Meaning, Principles, types of curriculum organization, approaches. (b) Planning: lnstructional Plan- Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan (c) Instructional material and resources: Text Books, Work books, Supplementary material AV aids, Laboratories, Library, Clubs-Museums-Community, Information and Communication Technology. (d) Evaluation: Types, tools, Characteristics of a good test, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Analysis and interpretation of Scholastic Achievement Test. (ii) Inclusive Education (a) Understanding diversities: concept types (disability as a dimension of diversity) (b) Disability as a social construct, classification of disability and its educational implications: 1. Sensory Impairment (Hearing Impairment, Visual Impairment and Deaf Blind) 2. Cognitive Disabilities: (Autism Spectrum Disorder; Intellectual Disability and Specific Learning Disability) 3. Physical Disabilities: celebral palsy and loco motor (c) Philosophy of inclusion with special reference to children with disability. (d) Process of Inclusion: concern issues across disabilities. (e) Constitutional Provisions (f) Education & Technology (iii) Communication & interaction Theory of Communication, Types of Communication, Communication & language, Communication in the classroom, barriers in communication. Concerned Subject Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce and Computer Science

KVS TGT 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

In 2018-19, KVS has announced total 3908 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Vacancies for the subjects Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Maths, Social Studies, Physical & Health Education, Art and Work Experience. Let's have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for KVS TGT Recruitment in detail:

KVS TGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 40 40 Reasoning Ability 40 40 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 40 40 Total 150 150

Note:

Interview round will be of 60 Marks.

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test and Interview.

The weightage of Written Test and Interview will be 85:15.

KVS TGT (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Studies) Teacher Syllabus 2020

Let’s have a look at the Part-I and Part-II Syllabus:

KVS TGT Part-I Syllabus General English Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc. General Hindi Antonyms, Vocabulary, Grammar, Synonyms, Translation of Sentences, Fill in the Blanks, Error Detection, Comprehension, Phrases/Muhavare, Plural Forms etc. KVS TGT Part-II Syllabus General Knowledge and Current Affairs Important Days, Indian History, Books and Authors, Indian National Movement, Awards and Honors, Budget and Five Year Plans, General Polity, Current Affairs – National & International, Indian Economy, Capitals of India, International & National Organizations, Science – Inventions & Discoveries, Science & Technology, Sports, Abbreviations, Countries & Capitals. Reasoning Ability Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc. Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument. Computer Literacy Computer Basics, Using Paint Brush, More in Paint, About Desktop and Computer Peripherals, Word Processor, Formatting Word Document, Internet, Computer History, Word Processor, Exploring Windows, Powerpoint Presentation, etc. Pedagogy (i) Pedagogical Concerns (a) Curriculum: Meaning, Principles, types of curriculum organization, approaches. (b) Planning: lnstructional Plan- Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan (c) Instructional material and resources: Text Books, Work books, Supplementary material AV aids, Laboratories, Library, Clubs-Museums-Community, Information and Communication Technology. (d) Evaluation: Types, tools, Characteristics of a good test, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Analysis and interpretation of Scholastic Achievement Test. (ii) Inclusive Education (a) Understanding diversities: concept types (disability as a dimension of diversity) (b) Disability as a social construct, classification of disability and its educational implications: 1. Sensory Impairment (Hearing Impairment, Visual Impairment and Deaf Blind) 2. Cognitive Disabilities: (Autism Spectrum Disorder; Intellectual Disability and Specific Learning Disability) 3. Physical Disabilities: celebral palsy and loco motor (c) Philosophy of inclusion with special reference to children with disability. (d) Process of Inclusion: concern issues across disabilities. (e) Constitutional Provisions (iii) Communication & interaction Theory of Communication, Types of Communication, Communication & language, Communication in the classroom, barriers in communication. (iv) Understanding Learning Concept, Nature of Learning – input-process-outcome, Factors of Learning – Personal and Environmental, Approaches to learning and their applicability — Behaviourism (Skinner, Pavlov, Thorndike), Constructivism (Plaget, Vygotsky), Gestalt (Kohier, Koffka) and Observational (Bandura), Dimensions of Learning — Cognitive. Affective and Performance, Motivation and Sustenance- its role in learning, Memory & Forgetting, Transfer of Learning. Design of Learning activities and classroom processes, pedagogic practices, and creating democratic learning environments that include diverse children’s knowledge and social experiences in the classroom.

KVS TGT (P & HE, WE, AE) Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Concerned Subject 100 100 Total 150 150

Note:

Interview round will be of 60 Marks.

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test and Interview.

The weightage of Written Test and Interview will be 85:15.

KVS TGT (Physical & Health Education, Art Education and Work Experience) Teacher Syllabus 2020

KVS TGT Part-I Syllabus General English Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc. General Hindi Antonyms, Vocabulary, Grammar, Synonyms, Translation of Sentences, Fill in the Blanks, Error Detection, Comprehension, Phrases/Muhavare, Plural Forms etc. KVS TGT Part-II Syllabus General Knowledge and Current Affairs Important Days, Indian History, Books and Authors, Indian National Movement, Awards and Honors, Budget and Five Year Plans, General Polity, Current Affairs – National & International, Indian Economy, Capitals of India, International & National Organizations, Science – Inventions & Discoveries, Science & Technology, Sports, Abbreviations, Countries & Capitals. Reasoning Ability Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc. Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument. Computer Literacy Computer Basics, Using Paint Brush, More in Paint, About Desktop and Computer Peripherals, Word Processor, Formatting Word Document, Internet, Computer History, Word Processor, Exploring Windows, Powerpoint Presentation, etc. Concerned Subject Physical & Health Education, Art Education and Work Experience

KVS PRT 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

In 2018-19, KVS has announced total 3000 Primary Teacher (PRT) Vacancies for all the subjects including Music. Let's have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for KVS PRT Recruitment in detail:

KVS PRT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 20 20 Subject concerned 80 80 Total 150 150

Note:

Interview round will be of 60 Marks.

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test and Interview.

The weightage of Written Test and Interview will be 85:15.

KVS PRT Teacher Syllabus 2020

Let’s have a look at the Part-I and Part-II Syllabus:

KVS PRT Part-I Syllabus General English Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc. General Hindi Antonyms, Vocabulary, Grammar, Synonyms, Translation of Sentences, Fill in the Blanks, Error Detection, Comprehension, Phrases/Muhavare, Plural Forms etc. KVS PRT Part-II Syllabus General Knowledge and Current Affairs Important Days, Indian History, Books and Authors, Indian National Movement, Awards and Honors, Budget and Five Year Plans, General Polity, Current Affairs – National & International, Indian Economy, Capitals of India, International & National Organizations, Science – Inventions & Discoveries, Science & Technology, Sports, Abbreviations, Countries & Capitals. Reasoning Ability Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc. Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument. Computer Literacy Computer Basics, Using Paint Brush, More in Paint, About Desktop and Computer Peripherals, Word Processor, Formatting Word Document, Internet, Computer History, Word Processor, Exploring Windows, Powerpoint Presentation, etc. Pedagogy (i) Childhood and development of children: Prospective in development, Physical — Motor Development, Social and Emotional development, Chlldhood (ii) Education and Curriculum: Learning, Learner and Teaching, Knowledge and curriculum, Facilitating personal growth, application In teaching, Knowledge and Methods of enquiry, Learners and their context, Pedagogic practice and the process of Learning ICT in education. iii) Methodology: Understanding Language and early Literacy, Mathematics Education for primary school child, Listening and Speaking, Reading, Writing, Language and Communication, Planning for Teaching, Classroom Management. iv) Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education: Inclusive Education, Children with Special Needs, Gender, School and Society.

KVS PRT Music Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Concerned Subject 100 100 Total 150 150

Note:

Interview round will be of 60 Marks.

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test, Performance Test and Interview.

The weightage of Written Test, Performance Test and Interview will be 60:25:15.

KVS PRT Music Teacher Syllabus 2020

KVS PRT Part-I Syllabus General English Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc. General Hindi Antonyms, Vocabulary, Grammar, Synonyms, Translation of Sentences, Fill in the Blanks, Error Detection, Comprehension, Phrases/Muhavare, Plural Forms etc. KVS PRT Part-II Syllabus General Knowledge and Current Affairs Important Days, Indian History, Books and Authors, Indian National Movement, Awards and Honors, Budget and Five Year Plans, General Polity, Current Affairs – National & International, Indian Economy, Capitals of India, International & National Organizations, Science – Inventions & Discoveries, Science & Technology, Sports, Abbreviations, Countries & Capitals. Reasoning Ability Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc. Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument. Computer Literacy Computer Basics, Using Paint Brush, More in Paint, About Desktop and Computer Peripherals, Word Processor, Formatting Word Document, Internet, Computer History, Word Processor, Exploring Windows, Powerpoint Presentation, etc. Concerned Subject Musicology

KVS Librarian 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

In 2018-19, KVS has announced total 50 Librarian Vacancies across 6 Posting Zones. Let's have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for KVS Librarian Recruitment in detail:

KVS Librarian Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Concerned Subject 100 100 Total 150 150

Note:

Interview round will be of 60 Marks.

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test and Interview.

The weightage of Written Test and Interview will be 85:15.

KVS Librarian Syllabus 2020

KVS Librarian Part-I Syllabus General English Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc. General Hindi Antonyms, Vocabulary, Grammar, Synonyms, Translation of Sentences, Fill in the Blanks, Error Detection, Comprehension, Phrases/Muhavare, Plural Forms etc. KVS Librarian Part-II Syllabus General Knowledge and Current Affairs Important Days, Indian History, Books and Authors, Indian National Movement, Awards and Honors, Budget and Five Year Plans, General Polity, Current Affairs – National & International, Indian Economy, Capitals of India, International & National Organizations, Science – Inventions & Discoveries, Science & Technology, Sports, Abbreviations, Countries & Capitals. Reasoning Ability Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc. Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument. Computer Literacy Computer Basics, Using Paint Brush, More in Paint, About Desktop and Computer Peripherals, Word Processor, Formatting Word Document, Internet, Computer History, Word Processor, Exploring Windows, Powerpoint Presentation, etc.

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of PGT, TGT. PRT and Librarian Recruitment 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.