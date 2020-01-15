KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) 2020 Recruitment Notification has not been released yet. has Candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher can apply for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Teaching posts. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the students before and after applying to the KVS Teaching Posts. So, let us look at those Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. In 2020, how many VACANCIES have been announced by KVS for different teaching posts?

Answer: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has not yet announced vacancies for the 2020 recruitment of the teaching posts - Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarian, Primary Teacher (PRT) and Primary Teacher (Music).

2. What is the AGE LIMIT of the different teaching posts as per KVS 2020 Official Notification?

Answer: The below table will give a brief detail of the Age Limit of KVS Posts as per the latest official Notification:

Name of the Post Age Limit Principal 35 to 50 years Vice Principal 35 to 45 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) 40 years Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) 35 years Librarian 35 years Primary Teacher 30 years Primary Teacher (Music) 30 years

3. Is there any Upper AGE LIMIT RELAXATION for SC, ST and OBC Categories?

Answer: Yes, there is relaxation on Upper Age Limit for the below categories of the candidates:

S. No. Category Age Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes 3 years 3 Women (All Category) for teaching posts only except for the post of Principal & Vice Principal 10 years 4 KVS Employees No age bar 5 Candidates with 3 years continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in same or allied cadres 5 years for General 10 years for SC 8 years for years for OBC 6 Persons ordinarily domiciled in State of Jammu & Kashmir during 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 5 years 7 Persons with disabilities (including women) (i) SC/ST - 15 years (ii) OBC - 13 years (iii) General - 10 years 8 Ex-Servicemen (Un-reserved/ General)(For Group-B posts only) 03-years Service after-deduction- of the Military rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications 9 Ex-Servicemen (OBC) For Group-B posts only) 06 years (03 years + 03 years) after deduction of the Military Service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications 10 Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST) For Group-B posts only) 08 years (03 years + 05 years) after deduction of the Military Service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of applications

4. What are the Essential and Desired EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for PGT, TGT and PRT Teaching Posts?

Answer:

Essential Qualification for Post Graduate Teacher (PGTs) Posts:

(a) Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject.

OR

Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, History, Geography, Economics and Commerce.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Media.

Note: Candidates having only Special B.Ed are not eligible for the post of PGT.

Desirable Qualifications: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Essential Qualification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGTs) Posts:

(a) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. The elective subjects and languages in the combination of subjects are English, Hindi, Social Studies, Science, Sanskrit and Maths.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University

(c) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Essential for Primary Teachers (PRTs) Posts:

1. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test

3. Proficiency to teach through Hindi and English Media.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

5. Is it mandatory to have CTET Certificate for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020?

Answer: Below table answers the above question:

Post Name CTET Requirement Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) CTET is not mandatory Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) CTET Paper-2 is required Primary Teachers (PRTs) CTET Paper-1 is required

6. Can the candidates who have done B.ED apply for the Primary Teacher (PRT) posts?

Answer: B. Ed students can apply for the PRT posts only if he/she has scored atleast 50% marks in Graduation and has also qualified the CTET Paper-1.

7. What are the Important DATES for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment Process?

Answer:

KVS 2020 Exam Important Dates KVS 2020 Notification Release Date To be notified later Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications To be notified later PGT Exam Date To be notified later TGT Exam Date To be notified later PRT Exam Date To be notified later

8. What is the process of filling the ONLINE APPLICATION FORM for KVS PRT/PGT/TGT 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: Candidates can apply to the official website of KVS and fill the online application form there only. The candidates have to pay examination fee online through the prescribed link at online application, the post wise examination fee payable is as under:

Post Name Applicable Fee Principal Rs. 1500 Vice Principal Rs. 1500 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Rs. 1000 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) Rs. 1000 Librarian Rs. 1000 Primary Teacher/ Primary Teacher (Music) Rs. 1000 Note: Fee exemption will be provided to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH and Ex-Servicemen categories as per Govt. of India Rules)

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Please refer the below link for details:

9. Can the candidates apply for different teaching posts?

Answer: A candidate may apply for more than one post if he/ she is eligible and desires to do so. In such cases, the candidate will have to pay the requisite fee for all the posts applied for. However, within PGTs/ TGTs, a candidate shall apply only in one subject as the written test for all subjects of PGTs/ TGTs will be conducted in a single shift.

10. Can the students who are still appearing for their exams and not finished the essential education qualification fill the application form?

Answer: No, students who are still appearing for their exams cannot fill the application form. Only students who have passed their Exams can apply for the KVS 2020 Exam.

11. What is the EXAM PATTERN for KVS PRT/ PGT/ TGT KVS 2020 Exam?

Answer: We have listed down the Exam Pattern for the three teaching posts below:

KVS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 3 Hours General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 20 20 Subject concerned 80 80 Total 150 150

KVS TGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 40 40 Reasoning Ability 40 40 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 40 40 Total 150 150

KVS PRT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 20 20 Subject concerned 80 80 Total 150 150

12. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in KVS PGT/TGT/ PRT 2020 Exam?

Answer: As per the official notification released by the KVS, there will be no negative marking in the exam for wrong answers.

13. Will the KVS PGT/TGT/ PRT 2020 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?

Answer: KVS PGT/TGT/ PRT 2020 Exams will be conducted in offline mode, i.e., a written exam will be conducted for all the teaching posts.

14. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in the KVS PGT/TGT/ PRT 2020 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

15. What will be the SELECTION PROCESS for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Requirement?

Answer: The selection process for KVS 2020 Recruitment will mainly consist of two phases for all posts except Primary Teacher (Music):

1. Written examination

2. Interview

16. What will be the weightage of the Written Examination and Interview in KVS 2020 Final Selection Process?

Answer: For all the teaching posts, the Written Examination and Interview will have the weightage of 85:15. However, for Primary Teacher (Music) Posts the selection process will consist of: Written examination, Performance Test and Interview. All three phases will have the weightage of 60:25:15.

17. Are there any specific POSTING ZONES for KVS 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: Below is the Zone List for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian 2020 Recruitment Process:

S. No. Zone Name States Name under the Specific Zone 1 Central Zone 1. Uttar Pradesh 2. Madhya Pradesh 3. Chhattisgarh 2 North Zone 1. Chandigarh 2. Delhi 3. Haryana 4. Himachal Pradesh 5. Jammu and Kashmir 6. Punjab 7. Uttarakhand 3 East Zone 1. West Bengal 2. Bihar 3. Jharkhand 4. Odisha 5. Sikkim 4 West Zone 1. Rajasthan 2. Maharashtra 3. Goa 4. Gujarat 5. Daman and Diu 6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli 5 South Zone 1. Karnataka 2. Tamil Nadu 3. Andhra Pradesh 4. Kerala 5. Telangana 6. Lakshadweep 7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 North -Eastern Zone 1. Assam 2. Meghalaya 3. Manipur 4. Mizoram 5. Arunachal Pradesh 6. Tripura 7. Nagaland

18. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure of KVS PGT, TGT and PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure DESIGNATION PAY SCALE (in Rs.) LEVEL % OF DA % OF HRA EPF Contribution Principal (Group A) 78800 - 209200 12 7 24 As Per KVS Rules Vice-Principal (Group A) 56100 - 177500 10 7 24 PGT's (Group B) Post Graduate Teachers 47600 - 151100 8 7 24 TGT's (Group B) Trained Graduate Teachers 44900 - 142400 7 7 24 Librarian (Group B) 44900 - 142400 7 7 24 PRT's (Group B) Primary Teachers 35400 - 112400 6 7 24

