KVS PGT/ TGT/PRT 2020 Exam: Download Previous Year Papers PDF File with Answers

For cracking KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam this year, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing the KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs in KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam:



1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by KVS. Let’s look in brief the exam pattern of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam:

KVS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 3 Hours General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 20 20 Subject concerned 80 80 Total 150 150

KVS TGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 40 40 Reasoning Ability 40 40 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 40 40 Total 150 150

KVS PRT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 20 20 Subject concerned 80 80 Total 150 150

Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by the KVS. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of the KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

You can also look in detail the Subjectwise Preparation Strategy of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam by clicking the links below:

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics both the Papers, i.e., Paper-I and Paper-II.

Click here to know the Best Books for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam Preparation

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths and areas of improvement and accordingly need to customize the preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Recruitment 2020

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and in avoiding guess works. Silly mistakes and guess works will lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam.

ALSO DOWNLOAD