KVS PGT/ TGT/PRT 2020 Exam: Download Previous Year Papers PDF File with Answers

KVS PGT/ TGT/PRT Previous Year Papers PDF File with Answers: In this article, we have compiled for you the list of Previous Year Papers of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers alongwith answers for free here.

Jan 21, 2020 12:44 IST
Download KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Previous Year papers Pdf
For cracking KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam this year, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing the KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam from the table given below:

Previous Year Papers

Links

KVS PGT 2018 Paper

Click to get Paper with Answers

KVS TGT 2018 Paper

Click to get Paper with Answers

KVS PRT 2018 Paper

Click to get Paper with Answers

TGT 2017 Exam Paper

Click here to get the answers

PRT 2016 Paper

Click here to get the answers

PRT 2012 Exam Paper

Click here to get the answers of the Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

TGT 2013 Exam Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

PGT (Economics) 2013
Click here to get answers of the Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

PGT Biology 2014

Click here to get Answers

PGT Maths

Click here to get the answers of the Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

PGT Physics

Click here to get answers of the Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

TGT Math

Click here to get answers of the Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

TGT Science
Click here to get answers of the Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

TGT Social Studies

Click here to get answers of the Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

PGT 2017 Computer Science

Click here to get the answers of the Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

Important Pedagogy Questions

Click here to PRACTICE
Important Computer Knowledge Questions

Click here to PRACTICE

Important Reasoning Questions

Click here to PRACTICE

Important General English Questions

Click here to PRACTICE

Important Current Affairs Questions

Click here to PRACTICE

Important General Knowledge Questions

Click here to PRACTICE

PGT TGT (Maths) 2013

DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT PGT TGT (History) 2013

DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT TGT (Sanskrit) 2013

DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT TGT (Social Studies) 2013

DOWNLOAD PDF

PGT TGT (English) 2011

DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT TGT PGT (Current Affairs)

DOWNLOAD PDF

PRT TGT PGT (Reasoning)

DOWNLOAD PDF

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs in KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by KVS. Let’s look in brief the exam pattern of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam:

KVS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test

Subjects

Number of Question

Total Marks

Time

Part - I

General English

10

10

3 Hours

General Hindi

10

10

Part - II

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

10

10

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Computer Literacy

10

10

Pedagogy

20

20

Subject concerned

80

80

Total

150

150

KVS TGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test

Subjects

Number of Question

Total Marks

Time

Part - I

General English

10

10

2 Hours 30 minutes

General Hindi

10

10

Part - II

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

40

40

Reasoning Ability

40

40

Computer Literacy

10

10

Pedagogy

40

40

Total

150

150

KVS PRT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test

Subjects

Number of Question

Total Marks

Time

Part - I

General English

10

10

2 Hours 30 minutes

General Hindi

10

10

Part - II

General knowledge & Current Affairs

10

10

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Computer Literacy

10

10

Pedagogy

20

20

Subject concerned

80

80

Total

150

150

Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by the KVS. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of the KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

You can also look in detail the Subjectwise Preparation Strategy of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam by clicking the links below:

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics both the Papers, i.e., Paper-I and Paper-II.

Click here to know the Best Books for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam Preparation

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that.  Remember that all of us have different strengths and areas of improvement and accordingly need to customize the preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Recruitment 2020

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and in avoiding guess works. Silly mistakes and guess works will lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam.

ALSO DOWNLOAD

