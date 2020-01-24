KVS 2020 PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher's Salary after 7th Pay Commission

The salary of a KVS Teacher after 7th pay commission is quite lucrative and includes a lot of additional perks and benefits. The various teaching posts that will be announced by the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) under its 2019-20 recruitment drive can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act. (XXI of 1860) on 15th December 1965. The primary aim of the Sangathan is to provide, establish, endow, maintain, control and manage the Central Schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all over India and abroad. The Govt. of India wholly finances the Sangathan, it runs approximately 1229 Kendriya Vidyalayas including three abroad, five Zonal Institutes of Education and Training and twenty-five Regional Offices spread across the country.

Check KVS 2020 Recruitment Updates

In this article, we will provide you all the detailed information about the pay scale and salary structure of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers as per the 7th Pay Commission rules. So, let us look at the Pay Scale and Salary Structure of a KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teacher in detail:

KVS TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure DESIGNATION PAY SCALE (in Rs.) LEVEL % OF DA % OF HRA EPF Contribution Principal (Group A) 78800 - 209200 12 7 24 As Per KVS Rules Vice-Principal (Group A) 56100 - 177500 10 7 24 PGT's (Group B) Post Graduate Teachers 47600 - 151100 8 7 24 TGT's (Group B) Trained Graduate Teachers 44900 - 142400 7 7 24 Librarian (Group B) 44900 - 142400 7 7 24 PRT's (Group B) Primary Teachers 35400 - 112400 6 7 24

The salary structure of various government positions has been upgraded after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission. The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.62) + All allowances applicable to the post

Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment



House Rent Allowance (HRA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

CATEGORIES CITIES X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Click here to know the KVS 2020 Zone Preference List for PGT/TGT/PRT Postings

Dearness Allowance (DA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Government of India has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) from 5% to 7% effective January 2018.

Travelling Allowance (TA) of TGT/ PGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission

EMPLOYEES DRAWING A1/A CLASS CITY OTHER PLACES Grade Pay 5400 & above 3200 + DA 1600 + DA Grade Pay 4200 to GP 4800 and other employees drawing Grade Pay below 4200 but pay in the pay band equivalent to Rs.7440 and above 1600 + DA 800 + DA Grade Pay below 4200 and pay in the

pay band below Rs.7440 600 + DA 300 + DA

Click here to know the Application Process for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment

KVS PRT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300 - 34,800 Grade pay 4200 Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission 13500 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 35400 2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic) 3240 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 40240 Total Approximate Net Salary 35000 to 37000

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Recruitment 2020

KVS TGT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300-34,800 Grade pay 4600 Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission 17140 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 44900 2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic) 4110 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 50610 Total Approximate Net Salary 45000 to 47000

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment

KVS PGT Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300-34,800 Grade pay 4800 Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission 18150 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 47600 2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic) 4350 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 53550 Total Approximate Net Salary 48000 to 50000

Click here to Download the Previous Year Question Papers for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary. Therefore, KVS teaching Job can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package. Before applying to the various teaching posts offered Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit and the educational qualification for the respective posts.