KVS 2020 PGT TGT PRT Recruitment: Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies & Other Notifications

In 2020, KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) is going to conduct Exam for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). In 2018, this exam was held in month of December for the recruitment of total 8000 Vacancies. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment like the Number of Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Posting Zones, Salary, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut-Off, Study Material, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

KVS 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for KVS 2020 PGT TGT PRT Recruitment will release soon this year. The online application process will be conducted for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). KVS has not yet released the official notification at its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. We will notify the exam dates as soon as the KVS releases the official notification.

KVS 2020 Exam Dates

KVS 2020 Exam Important Dates KVS 2020 Notification Release Date To be notified later Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications To be notified later PGT Exam Date To be notified later TGT Exam Date To be notified later PRT Exam Date To be notified later

KVS 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

KVS has not yet released the notification related to 2020 Vacancies for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). Below are the details of KVS 2018-19 PGT/TGT/PRT Vacancies:

The details of total 3908 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies Subject Gen OBC SC ST Total OH VH HH Others Hindi 337 180 100 50 667 04 04 English 338 180 100 50 668 04 04 Sanskrit 231 127 68 34 460 02 02 Science 208 112 62 31 413 Maths 280 149 88 41 558 06 Social Studies (SST) 357 191 106 53 707 06 07 Physical & Health Education (P&HE) 70 45 21 11 147 A&E 37 26 11 05 79 02 01 01 WET 49 28 30 07 114 01 01 01 Librarian 48 26 14 07 95 01 01 Total 1955 1064 600 289 3908 26 18 03 01

The details of total 1079 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies Subject Gen OBC SC ST Total OH VH HH Others Hindi 25 19 07 04 55 01 English 33 22 10 06 71 01 01 Physics 120 65 40 18 243 Chemistry 75 43 23 11 152 Maths 15 09 04 03 31 02 Biology 34 20 13 05 72 History 19 10 06 04 39 01 01 Geography 15 13 04 03 35 01 01 Economics 91 50 27 14 182 01 01 Commerce 33 18 15 05 71 01 Computer Science 62 37 18 11 128 Total 522 306 167 84 1079 08 04

The details of total 3000 vacancies for Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies Gen OBC SC ST Total OH VH HH Others 1515 810 450 225 3000 80 80

KVS 2020 Pay Scale and Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure DESIGNATION PAY SCALE (in Rs.) LEVEL % OF DA % OF HRA EPF Contribution Principal (Group A) 78800 - 209200 12 7 24 As Per KVS Rules Vice-Principal (Group A) 56100 - 177500 10 7 24 PGT's (Group B) Post Graduate Teachers 47600 - 151100 8 7 24 TGT's (Group B) Trained Graduate Teachers 44900 - 142400 7 7 24 Librarian (Group B) 44900 - 142400 7 7 24 PRT's (Group B) Primary Teachers 35400 - 112400 6 7 24

KVS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Posts Age Limit Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 40 years Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 35 years Primary Teacher (PRT) 30 Years

Educational Qualification

PGT– Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, History, Geography, Economics and Commerce (a) Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject. Or Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University. c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Media. PGT Computer Science 1. At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science! IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognised by the Govt. of India. OR BE or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from a recognized University OR MSc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University OR B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. 2. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English Medium. TGT– English, Hindi, Social Studies, Science, Sanskrit and Maths (a) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate. b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University. c) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. d) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. TGT (Physical and Health Education) Bachelor Degree in Physical Education or equivalent TGT (Art Education) 1. Five years’ recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture! Graphic Art or Equivalent recognized Degree 2. Working knowledge of Hindi & English. TGT (Work Experience) Electrical Gadgets and Electronics: i) Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronics Engineering from an institution recognized by State Govt./ Govt. of India. (The minimum qualification for admission to the Diploma Course should be at least Higher Secondary). OR Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. OR Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. ii) Working knowledge of Hindi and English. PRT (All subjects) 1. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) * who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in class I-V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE within two years of such appointment as Primary Teacher 2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 3. Proficiency to teach through Hindi and English Media. PRT - Music i) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University. ii) Competence to teach through English\Hindi medium.

KVS 2020 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment Process:

S. No. Zone Name States Name under the Specific Zone 1 Central Zone 1. Uttar Pradesh 2. Madhya Pradesh 3. Chhattisgarh 2 North Zone 1. Chandigarh 2. Delhi 3. Haryana 4. Himachal Pradesh 5. Jammu and Kashmir 6. Punjab 7. Uttarakhand 3 East Zone 1. West Bengal 2. Bihar 3. Jharkhand 4. Odisha 5. Sikkim 4 West Zone 1. Rajasthan 2. Maharashtra 3. Goa 4. Gujarat 5. Daman and Diu 6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli 5 South Zone 1. Karnataka 2. Tamil Nadu 3. Andhra Pradesh 4. Kerala 5. Telangana 6. Lakshadweep 7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 North -Eastern Zone 1. Assam 2. Meghalaya 3. Manipur 4. Mizoram 5. Arunachal Pradesh 6. Tripura 7. Nagaland

KVS 2020 Application Process

Candidates are required to apply Online through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website at www.kvsangathan.nic.in. A candidate may apply for more than one post if he/ she is eligible and desires to do so. In such cases, the candidate will have to pay the requisite Fee for all the posts applied for. However, within PGTs/ TGTs, a candidate shall apply only in one subject as the written test for all subjects of PGTs/ TGTs will be conducted in a single shift.

Application Fee:

The candidates have to pay examination fee online through the prescribed link at online application, the post wise examination fee payable is as under:

Post Name Applicable Fee Principal Rs. 1500 Vice Principal Rs. 1500 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Rs. 1000 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) Rs. 1000 Librarian Rs. 1000 Primary Teacher/ Primary Teacher (Music) Rs. 1000 Note: Fee exemption will be provided to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH and Ex-Servicemen categories as per Govt. of India Rules)

Mode of Payment:

Fee can be paid through Net banking or through credit/ debit cards of any bank.

Photograph and Signature of the Candidate:

The digital size of the file of the photographs must be less than 50 kB. The digital size of the signature file must be between less than 20 kb. Photo and signature must be clearly visible and photo must be identifiable also.

Mode of Communication:

Candidates are advised to fill their correct and active E-mail Addresses and Mobile Number in the online application form. All the eligible candidates will be informed by e-mail or through SMS at the final selection stage.

KVS 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Let’s look in brief the exam pattern of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam:

KVS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 3 Hours General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 20 20 Subject concerned 80 80 Total 150 150

KVS TGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 40 40 Reasoning Ability 40 40 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 40 40 Total 150 150

KVS PRT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020

Test Subjects Number of Question Total Marks Time Part - I General English 10 10 2 Hours 30 minutes General Hindi 10 10 Part - II General knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Computer Literacy 10 10 Pedagogy 20 20 Subject concerned 80 80 Total 150 150

Note: After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

The interview round will be of 60 Marks. The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in the Written Test and Interview.

KVS Previous Year Papers, Best Books and Important Questions

After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of KVS 2020 PGT/TGT/PRT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. The following study material will help you in preparing for KVS 2020 Exam:

Previous Year papers: Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:

Best Books: Candidates can also refer to the list of Books recommended by Experts for clearing KVS 2020 Exam:

Important Questions: Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Important questions from the links given below:

KVS PGT TGT PRT Previous Year Cut-off and Results

The Cut-Off score for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the official website of KVS. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. Cut-Off marks of KVS PGT, TGT and PRT 2018-19 shortlisted candidates for interview are as under:

Candidates can have a look at the Previous Year Cut-off marks of KVS Exam from the link given below:

KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. So, candidates are advised to start their exam preparation and build a proper strategy to score well above the cut-off marks of the KVS PGT, TGT and PRT Exams.