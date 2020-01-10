KVS 2020 PGT TGT PRT Recruitment: Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancies & Other Notifications

In 2020, KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) is going to conduct Exam for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). In 2018, this exam was held in month of December for the recruitment of total 8000 Vacancies. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment like the Number of Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Posting Zones, Salary, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut-Off, Study Material, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:
|
S. No
|
Table of Content
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
KVS 2020 Previous Year Papers, Best Books & Important Questions
|
10
KVS 2020 Exam Notification
The official notification for KVS 2020 PGT TGT PRT Recruitment will release soon this year. The online application process will be conducted for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). KVS has not yet released the official notification at its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. We will notify the exam dates as soon as the KVS releases the official notification.
KVS 2020 Exam Dates
|
KVS 2020 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
KVS 2020 Notification Release Date
|
To be notified later
|
Opening & Closing of Online Registration of Applications
|
To be notified later
|
PGT Exam Date
|
To be notified later
|
TGT Exam Date
|
To be notified later
|
PRT Exam Date
|
To be notified later
KVS 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies
KVS has not yet released the notification related to 2020 Vacancies for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teachers (PRTs). Below are the details of KVS 2018-19 PGT/TGT/PRT Vacancies:
The details of total 3908 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:
|
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies
|
Subject
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
Others
|
Hindi
|
337
|
180
|
100
|
50
|
667
|
04
|
04
|
English
|
338
|
180
|
100
|
50
|
668
|
04
|
04
|
Sanskrit
|
231
|
127
|
68
|
34
|
460
|
02
|
02
|
Science
|
208
|
112
|
62
|
31
|
413
|
Maths
|
280
|
149
|
88
|
41
|
558
|
06
|
Social Studies (SST)
|
357
|
191
|
106
|
53
|
707
|
06
|
07
|
Physical & Health Education (P&HE)
|
70
|
45
|
21
|
11
|
147
|
A&E
|
37
|
26
|
11
|
05
|
79
|
02
|
01
|
01
|
WET
|
49
|
28
|
30
|
07
|
114
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
Librarian
|
48
|
26
|
14
|
07
|
95
|
01
|
01
|
Total
|
1955
|
1064
|
600
|
289
|
3908
|
26
|
18
|
03
|
01
The details of total 1079 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:
|
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies
|
Subject
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
Others
|
Hindi
|
25
|
19
|
07
|
04
|
55
|
01
|
English
|
33
|
22
|
10
|
06
|
71
|
01
|
01
|
Physics
|
120
|
65
|
40
|
18
|
243
|
Chemistry
|
75
|
43
|
23
|
11
|
152
|
Maths
|
15
|
09
|
04
|
03
|
31
|
02
|
Biology
|
34
|
20
|
13
|
05
|
72
|
History
|
19
|
10
|
06
|
04
|
39
|
01
|
01
|
Geography
|
15
|
13
|
04
|
03
|
35
|
01
|
01
|
Economics
|
91
|
50
|
27
|
14
|
182
|
01
|
01
|
Commerce
|
33
|
18
|
15
|
05
|
71
|
01
|
Computer Science
|
62
|
37
|
18
|
11
|
128
|
Total
|
522
|
306
|
167
|
84
|
1079
|
08
|
04
The details of total 3000 vacancies for Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:
|
KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
Others
|
1515
|
810
|
450
|
225
|
3000
|
80
|
80
Click here for Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Recruitment 2020
KVS 2020 Pay Scale and Salary after 7th Pay Commission
Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:
|
KVS Staff Current Salary Structure
|
DESIGNATION
|
PAY SCALE
(in Rs.)
|
LEVEL
|
% OF DA
|
% OF HRA
|
EPF Contribution
|
Principal (Group A)
|
78800 - 209200
|
12
|
7
|
24
|
As Per KVS Rules
|
Vice-Principal (Group A)
|
56100 - 177500
|
10
|
7
|
24
|
PGT's (Group B)
Post Graduate Teachers
|
47600 - 151100
|
8
|
7
|
24
|
TGT's (Group B)
Trained Graduate Teachers
|
44900 - 142400
|
7
|
7
|
24
|
Librarian (Group B)
|
44900 - 142400
|
7
|
7
|
24
|
PRT's (Group B)
Primary Teachers
|
35400 - 112400
|
6
|
7
|
24
Click here to know the Pay Scale and Salary Details of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission
KVS 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
|
Posts
|
Age Limit
|
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
|
40 years
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
|
35 years
|
Primary Teacher (PRT)
|
30 Years
Educational Qualification
|
PGT– Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, History, Geography, Economics and Commerce
|
(a) Two Years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject.
Or
Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.
c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Media.
|
PGT Computer Science
|
1. At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:
B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science! IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognised by the Govt. of India.
OR
BE or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from a recognized University
OR
MSc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University
OR
B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University
OR
Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University
OR
‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject
OR
‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.
2. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English Medium.
|
TGT– English, Hindi, Social Studies, Science, Sanskrit and Maths
|
(a) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
OR
Bachelor’s Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate.
b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.
c) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
d) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.
|
TGT (Physical and Health Education)
|
Bachelor Degree in Physical Education or equivalent
|
TGT (Art Education)
|
1. Five years’ recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture! Graphic Art
or
Equivalent recognized Degree
2. Working knowledge of Hindi & English.
|
TGT (Work Experience)
|
Electrical Gadgets and Electronics:
i) Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronics Engineering from an institution recognized by State Govt./ Govt. of India. (The minimum qualification for admission to the Diploma Course should be at least Higher Secondary).
OR
Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.
OR
Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.
ii) Working knowledge of Hindi and English.
|
PRT (All subjects)
|
1. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)
OR
Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.)
OR
Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
OR
Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)
* who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in class I-V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE within two years of such appointment as Primary Teacher
2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test
3. Proficiency to teach through Hindi and English Media.
|
PRT - Music
|
i) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.
ii) Competence to teach through English\Hindi medium.
Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for KVS 2020 PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian Recruitment
KVS 2020 Posting Zones
Below is the Zone List for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment Process:
|
S. No.
|
Zone Name
|
States Name under the Specific Zone
|
1
|
Central Zone
|
1. Uttar Pradesh
2. Madhya Pradesh
3. Chhattisgarh
|
2
|
North Zone
|
1. Chandigarh
2. Delhi
3. Haryana
4. Himachal Pradesh
5. Jammu and Kashmir
6. Punjab
7. Uttarakhand
|
3
|
East Zone
|
1. West Bengal
2. Bihar
3. Jharkhand
4. Odisha
5. Sikkim
|
4
|
West Zone
|
1. Rajasthan
2. Maharashtra
3. Goa
4. Gujarat
5. Daman and Diu
6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli
|
5
|
South Zone
|
1. Karnataka
2. Tamil Nadu
3. Andhra Pradesh
4. Kerala
5. Telangana
6. Lakshadweep
7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
6
|
North -Eastern Zone
|
1. Assam
2. Meghalaya
3. Manipur
4. Mizoram
5. Arunachal Pradesh
6. Tripura
7. Nagaland
Click here to know the KVS 2020 Zone Preference List for PGT/TGT/PRT Postings
KVS 2020 Application Process
Candidates are required to apply Online through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website at www.kvsangathan.nic.in. A candidate may apply for more than one post if he/ she is eligible and desires to do so. In such cases, the candidate will have to pay the requisite Fee for all the posts applied for. However, within PGTs/ TGTs, a candidate shall apply only in one subject as the written test for all subjects of PGTs/ TGTs will be conducted in a single shift.
Application Fee:
The candidates have to pay examination fee online through the prescribed link at online application, the post wise examination fee payable is as under:
|
Post Name
|
Applicable Fee
|
Principal
|
Rs. 1500
|
Vice Principal
|
Rs. 1500
|
Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)
|
Rs. 1000
|
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)
|
Rs. 1000
|
Librarian
|
Rs. 1000
|
Primary Teacher/ Primary Teacher (Music)
|
Rs. 1000
|
Note: Fee exemption will be provided to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH and Ex-Servicemen categories as per Govt. of India Rules)
Mode of Payment:
Fee can be paid through Net banking or through credit/ debit cards of any bank.
Photograph and Signature of the Candidate:
The digital size of the file of the photographs must be less than 50 kB. The digital size of the signature file must be between less than 20 kb. Photo and signature must be clearly visible and photo must be identifiable also.
Mode of Communication:
Candidates are advised to fill their correct and active E-mail Addresses and Mobile Number in the online application form. All the eligible candidates will be informed by e-mail or through SMS at the final selection stage.
Click here to know the Application Process for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ Librarian 2020 Recruitment
KVS 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
Let’s look in brief the exam pattern of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam:
KVS PGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Number of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
Part - I
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
3 Hours
|
General Hindi
|
10
|
10
|
Part - II
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
10
|
Pedagogy
|
20
|
20
|
Subject concerned
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KVS TGT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Number of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
Part - I
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
2 Hours 30 minutes
|
General Hindi
|
10
|
10
|
Part - II
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
40
|
40
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
10
|
Pedagogy
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KVS PRT Teacher Exam Pattern 2020
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Number of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
Part - I
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
2 Hours 30 minutes
|
General Hindi
|
10
|
10
|
Part - II
|
General knowledge & Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
10
|
Pedagogy
|
20
|
20
|
Subject concerned
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Note: After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
- The interview round will be of 60 Marks.
- The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in the Written Test and Interview.
Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam
KVS Previous Year Papers, Best Books and Important Questions
After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of KVS 2020 PGT/TGT/PRT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. The following study material will help you in preparing for KVS 2020 Exam:
- Previous Year papers: Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:
Download Previous Year Papers of KVS PGT/TGT/PGT Exam
- Best Books: Candidates can also refer to the list of Books recommended by Experts for clearing KVS 2020 Exam:
Best Books for KVS 2020 Exam Preparation
- Important Questions: Regular practice is required for achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Candidates can Important questions from the links given below:
- 50 Most Important Current Affairs Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam
- 50 Most Important General English Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam
- 60 Most Important Pedagogy Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam with Answers
- 50 Most Important General Knowledge Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam
- 50 Most Important Reasoning Questions for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam
- KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 200 Most Important Computer Knowledge Questions with Answers
- KVS Important Interview Questions for PGT/TGT/PRT Final Selection
KVS PGT TGT PRT Previous Year Cut-off and Results
The Cut-Off score for KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the official website of KVS. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. Cut-Off marks of KVS PGT, TGT and PRT 2018-19 shortlisted candidates for interview are as under:
Candidates can have a look at the Previous Year Cut-off marks of KVS Exam from the link given below:
KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
KVS PGT/TGT/PRT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. So, candidates are advised to start their exam preparation and build a proper strategy to score well above the cut-off marks of the KVS PGT, TGT and PRT Exams.