KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Pay Scale, Grade Pay

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: KVS PGT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2021 Vacancies for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The official notification will get released on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS PGT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2021 Recruitment Policy

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT):

Details Recruitment Rules Name of post Post Graduate Teacher No. of posts 8073 as on 1st January 2012 Classification Group ‘B’ Scale of pay Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale) Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale) Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale) Whether selection post or non-selection post Selection Age Limit for Direct Recruits 40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits Essential 1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; Or Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects: a) PGT (English)- English b) PGT (Hindi) – Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at Graduate level. c) PGT (Maths) Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics d) PGT (Physics)–Physics / Electronics/Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics. e) PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/ Bio. Chem. f) PGT (Biology) - Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level. g) PGT (History) – History h) PGT Geography-Geography i) PGT (Commerce) – Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holder of Degrees of M.Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible. j) PGT (Economics) – Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics. 2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university 3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media. Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications. Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees Age – No Educational Qualifications –Yes, However, the condition of having 50% marks and above in the subject concerned in M.A/ M.Sc shall not apply in case of teachers who have rendered at least 05 years of service in KVS as TGT Period of probation, if any 02 years Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods 100 % direct recruitment for those subjects which do not have feeder cadre and 50% by Direct Recruitment that includes campus selection from Central Universities located in NE Region and remaining 50% promotion through limited departmental examination In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made By Promotion through Limited Departmental Examination from amongst eligible TGTs having three years’ regular service as TGT in KVS with Master’s Degree in that subject/combination of subjects: Feeder post Promotional post TGT (Sanskrit) who has post graduation in that subject PGT (Hindi) (Provided the candidate has Post graduation in Hindi) TGT (Hindi) PGT (Hindi) TGT (English) PGT (English) TGT (Maths) PGT (Math/ Physics/Chemistry) TGT (Science) PGT (Biology/ Chemistry) TGT (S.St.) PGT (History/ Geography/ Economics/ Political Science/ Sociology In case vacancies are not available in a particular subject cadre at the PGT level for which a senior TGT is eligible, a TGT – who may be junior in the same feeder cadre may be promoted without promotion of the senior if vacancies are available in a different subject cadre at the PGT level if the junior is eligible for it If a DPC exists what is the composition N. A.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Computer Science:

Details Recruitment Rules Name of post Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) No. of posts 930 as on 1st January 2012 Classification Group ‘B’ Scale of pay Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale) Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale) Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale) Whether selection post or non-selection post N.A. Age Limit for Direct Recruits 40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits Essential : At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following; 1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. OR B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. 2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English. Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees N.A. Period of probation, if any Two years Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods 100 % direct recruitment In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made N.A. If a DPC exists what is the composition N. A.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Bio-Technology:

Details Recruitment Rules Name of post Post Graduate Teacher (Bio-Technology) No. of posts 32 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload Classification Group ‘B’ Scale of pay PB-2 :Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry scale) PB-3 :Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Senior scale) PB-3: Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- (Selection scale) Whether selection post or non-selection post N.A. Age Limit for Direct Recruits 40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits Essential : At-least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following; Master Degree in Bio Technology/Genetics/Micro Biology/Life Science/Bio Science/Bio Chemistry. 2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree. Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees N.A. Period of probation, if any Two years Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods 100 % direct recruitment In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made N.A. If a DPC exists what is the composition N. A.

The details of total 1079 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies Subject Gen OBC SC ST Total OH VH HH Others Hindi 25 19 07 04 55 01 0 0 0 English 33 22 10 06 71 01 01 0 0 Physics 120 65 40 18 243 0 0 0 0 Chemistry 75 43 23 11 152 0 0 0 0 Maths 15 09 04 03 31 02 0 0 0 Biology 34 20 13 05 72 0 0 0 0 History 19 10 06 04 39 01 01 0 0 Geography 15 13 04 03 35 01 01 0 0 Economics 91 50 27 14 182 01 01 0 0 Commerce 33 18 15 05 71 01 0 0 0 Computer Science 62 37 18 11 128 0 0 0 0 Total 522 306 167 84 1079 08 04 0 0

KVS PGT 2021 Salary Structure

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after the 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure DESIGNATION PAY SCALE (in Rs.) LEVEL % OF DA % OF HRA EPF Contribution PGT's (Group B) Post Graduate Teachers 47600 - 151100 8 7 24 As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission SALARY COMPONENTS SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.) Pay Scale 9,300-34,800 Grade pay 4800 Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission 18150 1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission 47600 2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic) 4350 3. Transport Allowance 1600 Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3) 53550 Total Approximate Net Salary 48000 to 50000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

KVS PGT 2021 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PGT 2021 Recruitment Process:

S. No. Zone Name States Name under the Specific Zone 1 Central Zone 1. Uttar Pradesh 2. Madhya Pradesh 3. Chhattisgarh 2 North Zone 1. Chandigarh 2. Delhi 3. Haryana 4. Himachal Pradesh 5. Jammu and Kashmir 6. Punjab 7. Uttarakhand 3 East Zone 1. West Bengal 2. Bihar 3. Jharkhand 4. Odisha 5. Sikkim 4 West Zone 1. Rajasthan 2. Maharashtra 3. Goa 4. Gujarat 5. Daman and Diu 6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli 5 South Zone 1. Karnataka 2. Tamil Nadu 3. Andhra Pradesh 4. Kerala 5. Telangana 6. Lakshadweep 7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 North -Eastern Zone 1. Assam 2. Meghalaya 3. Manipur 4. Mizoram 5. Arunachal Pradesh 6. Tripura 7. Nagaland

So, KVS PGT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.