KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Pay Scale, Grade Pay
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check the Official Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment policy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) including Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay and Promotion Policy.
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: KVS PGT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2021 Vacancies for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The official notification will get released on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS PGT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2021 Recruitment Policy
Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT):
|
Details
|
Recruitment Rules
|
Name of post
|
Post Graduate Teacher
|
No. of posts
|
8073 as on 1st January 2012
|
Classification
|
Group ‘B’
|
Scale of pay
|
Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)
Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)
Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)
|
Whether selection post or non-selection post
|
Selection
|
Age Limit for Direct Recruits
|
40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable
|
Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits
|
Essential
1. Two years’ Integrated
Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education
of NCERT in the concerned subject;
Or
Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50%
marks in aggregate in the following subjects:
a) PGT (English)- English
b) PGT (Hindi) – Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at Graduate level.
c) PGT (Maths) Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics
d) PGT (Physics)–Physics / Electronics/Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.
e) PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/ Bio. Chem.
f) PGT (Biology) - Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.
g) PGT (History) – History
h) PGT Geography-Geography
i) PGT (Commerce) – Master’s Degree in Commerce.
However, holder of Degrees of M.Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.
j) PGT (Economics) – Economics/ Applied Economics/
Business Economics.
2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university
3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.
Desirable:
Knowledge of computer applications.
|
Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees
|
Age – No
Educational Qualifications –Yes, However, the condition of having 50% marks and above in the subject concerned in M.A/ M.Sc shall not apply in case of teachers who have rendered at least 05 years of service in KVS as TGT
|
Period of probation, if any
|
02 years
|
Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods
|
100 % direct recruitment for those subjects which do not have feeder cadre and 50% by Direct Recruitment that includes campus selection from Central Universities located in NE Region and remaining 50% promotion through limited departmental examination
|
In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made
|
By Promotion through Limited Departmental Examination from amongst eligible TGTs having three years’ regular service as TGT in KVS with Master’s Degree in that subject/combination of subjects:
|
Feeder post
|
Promotional post
|
TGT (Sanskrit) who has post
graduation in that subject
|
PGT (Hindi) (Provided the
candidate has Post
graduation in Hindi)
|
TGT (Hindi)
|
PGT (Hindi)
|
TGT (English)
|
PGT (English)
|
TGT (Maths)
|
PGT (Math/ Physics/Chemistry)
|
TGT (Science)
|
PGT (Biology/ Chemistry)
|
TGT (S.St.)
|
PGT (History/ Geography/ Economics/ Political Science/ Sociology
|
In case vacancies are not available in a particular subject cadre
at the PGT level for which a senior TGT is eligible, a TGT – who may be junior in the same feeder cadre may be promoted without promotion of the senior if vacancies are available in a different subject cadre at the PGT level if the junior is eligible for it
|
If a DPC exists what is the composition
|
N. A.
Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Computer Science:
|
Details
|
Recruitment Rules
|
Name of post
|
Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)
|
No. of posts
|
930 as on 1st January 2012
|
Classification
|
Group ‘B’
|
Scale of pay
|
Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)
Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)
Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)
|
Whether selection post or non-selection post
|
N.A.
|
Age Limit for Direct Recruits
|
40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable
|
Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits
|
Essential :
At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following;
1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized
University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/
university recognized by the Govt. of India.
OR
B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in
Computers from recognized University.
OR
M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a
recognized University.
OR
B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate
degree in subject from a recognized University.
OR
Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in
any subject from recognized University.
OR
‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any
subject.
OR
‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and
Communication Technology and Graduation.
2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.
Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree
|
Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees
|
N.A.
|
Period of probation, if any
|
Two years
|
Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods
|
100 % direct recruitment
|
In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made
|
N.A.
|
If a DPC exists what is the composition
|
N. A.
Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Bio-Technology:
|
Details
|
Recruitment Rules
|
Name of post
|
Post Graduate Teacher (Bio-Technology)
|
No. of posts
|
32 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload
|
Classification
|
Group ‘B’
|
Scale of pay
|
PB-2 :Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry scale)
PB-3 :Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Senior scale)
PB-3: Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- (Selection scale)
|
Whether selection post or non-selection post
|
N.A.
|
Age Limit for Direct Recruits
|
40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable
|
Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits
|
Essential :
At-least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following;
Master Degree in Bio Technology/Genetics/Micro Biology/Life
Science/Bio Science/Bio Chemistry.
2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English
Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree.
|
Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees
|
N.A.
|
Period of probation, if any
|
Two years
|
Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods
|
100 % direct recruitment
|
In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made
|
N.A.
|
If a DPC exists what is the composition
|
N. A.
The details of total 1079 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:
|
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies
|
Subject
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
Others
|
Hindi
|
25
|
19
|
07
|
04
|
55
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
English
|
33
|
22
|
10
|
06
|
71
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Physics
|
120
|
65
|
40
|
18
|
243
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Chemistry
|
75
|
43
|
23
|
11
|
152
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Maths
|
15
|
09
|
04
|
03
|
31
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Biology
|
34
|
20
|
13
|
05
|
72
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
History
|
19
|
10
|
06
|
04
|
39
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Geography
|
15
|
13
|
04
|
03
|
35
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Economics
|
91
|
50
|
27
|
14
|
182
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
Commerce
|
33
|
18
|
15
|
05
|
71
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Computer Science
|
62
|
37
|
18
|
11
|
128
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
522
|
306
|
167
|
84
|
1079
|
08
|
04
|
0
|
0
KVS PGT 2021 Salary Structure
Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after the 7th Pay Commission:
|
KVS Staff Current Salary Structure
|
DESIGNATION
|
PAY SCALE
(in Rs.)
|
LEVEL
|
% OF DA
|
% OF HRA
|
EPF Contribution
|
PGT's (Group B)
Post Graduate Teachers
|
47600 - 151100
|
8
|
7
|
24
|
As Per KVS Rules
We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posted in Category X City:
|
KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
|
SALARY COMPONENTS
|
SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)
|
Pay Scale
|
9,300-34,800
|
Grade pay
|
4800
|
Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission
|
18150
|
1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
47600
|
2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)
|
4350
|
3. Transport Allowance
|
1600
|
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)
|
53550
|
Total Approximate Net Salary
|
48000 to 50000
The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.
KVS PGT 2021 Posting Zones
Below is the Zone List for KVS PGT 2021 Recruitment Process:
|
S. No.
|
Zone Name
|
States Name under the Specific Zone
|
1
|
Central Zone
|
1. Uttar Pradesh
2. Madhya Pradesh
3. Chhattisgarh
|
2
|
North Zone
|
1. Chandigarh
2. Delhi
3. Haryana
4. Himachal Pradesh
5. Jammu and Kashmir
6. Punjab
7. Uttarakhand
|
3
|
East Zone
|
1. West Bengal
2. Bihar
3. Jharkhand
4. Odisha
5. Sikkim
|
4
|
West Zone
|
1. Rajasthan
2. Maharashtra
3. Goa
4. Gujarat
5. Daman and Diu
6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli
|
5
|
South Zone
|
1. Karnataka
2. Tamil Nadu
3. Andhra Pradesh
4. Kerala
5. Telangana
6. Lakshadweep
7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
6
|
North -Eastern Zone
|
1. Assam
2. Meghalaya
3. Manipur
4. Mizoram
5. Arunachal Pradesh
6. Tripura
7. Nagaland
So, KVS PGT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.