KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Pay Scale, Grade Pay

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check the Official Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment policy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) including Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay and Promotion Policy. 

Created On: Feb 3, 2021 17:32 IST
KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: KVS PGT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2021 Vacancies for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The official notification will get released on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS PGT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2021 Recruitment Policy

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT):

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Post Graduate Teacher

No. of posts

8073 as on 1st January 2012

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

Selection

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential

1. Two years’ Integrated

Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education

of NCERT in the concerned subject;

Or

Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50%

marks in aggregate in the following subjects:

a) PGT (English)- English

b) PGT (Hindi) – Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at Graduate level.

c) PGT (Maths) Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

d) PGT (Physics)–Physics / Electronics/Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.

e) PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/ Bio. Chem.

f) PGT (Biology) - Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.

g) PGT (History) – History

h) PGT Geography-Geography

i) PGT (Commerce) – Master’s Degree in Commerce.

However, holder of Degrees of M.Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.

j) PGT (Economics) – Economics/ Applied Economics/

Business Economics.

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.

Desirable:

Knowledge of computer applications.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

Age – No

Educational Qualifications –Yes, However, the condition of having 50% marks and above in the subject concerned in M.A/ M.Sc shall not apply in case of teachers who have rendered at least 05 years of service in KVS as TGT

Period of probation, if any

02 years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment for those subjects which do not have feeder cadre and 50% by Direct Recruitment that includes campus selection from Central Universities located in NE Region and remaining 50% promotion through limited departmental examination

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

By Promotion through Limited Departmental Examination from amongst eligible TGTs having three years’ regular service as TGT in KVS with Master’s Degree in that subject/combination of subjects:

Feeder post

Promotional post

TGT (Sanskrit) who has post

graduation in that subject

PGT (Hindi) (Provided the

candidate has Post

graduation in Hindi)

TGT (Hindi)

PGT (Hindi)

TGT (English)

PGT (English)

TGT (Maths)

PGT (Math/ Physics/Chemistry)

TGT (Science)

PGT (Biology/ Chemistry)

TGT (S.St.)

PGT (History/ Geography/ Economics/ Political Science/ Sociology

In case vacancies are not available in a particular subject cadre

at the PGT level for which a senior TGT is eligible, a TGT – who may be junior in the same feeder cadre may be promoted without promotion of the senior if vacancies are available in a different subject cadre at the PGT level if the junior is eligible for it

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Computer Science:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)

No. of posts

930 as on 1st January 2012

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential :

At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following;

1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized

University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/

university recognized by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in

Computers from recognized University.

OR

M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a

recognized University.

 OR

B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate

degree in subject from a recognized University.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in

any subject from recognized University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any

subject.

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and

Communication Technology and Graduation.

2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Bio-Technology:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Post Graduate Teacher (Bio-Technology)

No. of posts

32 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2 :Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry scale)

PB-3 :Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Senior scale)

PB-3: Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- (Selection scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

40 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential :

At-least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following;

Master Degree in Bio Technology/Genetics/Micro Biology/Life

Science/Bio Science/Bio Chemistry.

2. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Note: For subsequent promotion the incumbent will have to acquire B.Ed. or equivalent degree.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

The details of total 1079 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2018-19 Vacancies

Subject

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

Total

OH

VH

HH

Others

Hindi

25

19

07

04

55

01

0

0

0

English

33

22

10

06

71

01

01

0

0

Physics

120

65

40

18

243

0

0

0

0

Chemistry

75

43

23

11

152

0

0

0

0

Maths

15

09

04

03

31

02

0

0

0

Biology

34

20

13

05

72

0

0

0

0

History

19

10

06

04

39

01

01

0

0

Geography

15

13

04

03

35

01

01

0

0

Economics

91

50

27

14

182

01

01

0

0

Commerce

33

18

15

05

71

01

0

0

0

Computer Science

62

37

18

11

128

0

0

0

0

Total

522

306

167

84

1079

08

04

0

0

KVS PGT 2021 Salary Structure

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after the 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure

DESIGNATION

PAY SCALE

(in Rs.)

LEVEL

% OF DA

% OF HRA

EPF Contribution

PGT's (Group B)

Post Graduate Teachers

47600 - 151100

8

7

24

As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300-34,800

Grade pay

4800

Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission

18150

1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

47600

2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)

4350

3. Transport Allowance

1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

53550

Total Approximate Net Salary

48000 to 50000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

KVS PGT 2021 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PGT 2021 Recruitment Process:

S. No.

Zone Name

States Name under the Specific Zone

1

Central Zone

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Chhattisgarh

2

North Zone

1. Chandigarh

2. Delhi

3. Haryana

4. Himachal Pradesh

5. Jammu and Kashmir

6. Punjab

7. Uttarakhand

3

East Zone

1. West Bengal

2. Bihar

3. Jharkhand

4. Odisha

5. Sikkim

4

West Zone

1. Rajasthan

2. Maharashtra

3. Goa

4. Gujarat

5. Daman and Diu

6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli

5

South Zone

1. Karnataka

2. Tamil Nadu

3. Andhra Pradesh

4. Kerala

5. Telangana

6. Lakshadweep

7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

6

North -Eastern Zone

1. Assam

2. Meghalaya

3. Manipur

4. Mizoram

5. Arunachal Pradesh

6. Tripura

7. Nagaland

So, KVS PGT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.
