KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Pay Scale, Grade Pay

Created On: Feb 16, 2021 15:42 IST
KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) Recruitment Policy 2021: KVS PRT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2021 Vacancies for recruitment of Primary Teachers (PRTs).

The official notification will get released at its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS PRT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2021 Recruitment Policy

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Primary Teacher (PRT):

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Primary Teacher

No. of posts

13920 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4200 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4600 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

NA

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

30 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent

b) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the

Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

c) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

Desirable:

Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

NA

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100% by direct recruitment including campus interview from RIEs.

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

NA

If a DPC exists what is the composition

NA

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Primary Teacher (PRT) Music:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

PRT (Music)

No. of posts

1127 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload.

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

30 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential

1) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.

2. Competence to teach through English/Hindi media.

Desirable :

Knowledge of computer application

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100% by direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

The details of total 3000 vacancies for Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) 2018-19 Vacancies

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

Total

OH

VH

HH

Others

1515

810

450

225

3000

80

80

0

0

KVS PRT 2021 Salary Structure

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure

DESIGNATION

PAY SCALE

(in Rs.)

LEVEL

% OF DA

% OF HRA

EPF Contribution

PRT's (Group B)

Primary Teachers

35400 - 112400

6

7

24

As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) posted in Category X City:

KVS PRT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300 - 34,800

Grade pay

4200

Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission

13500

1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

35400

2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)

3240

3. Transport Allowance

1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

40240

Total Approximate Net Salary

35000 to 37000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

KVS PRT 2021 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PRT 2021 Recruitment Process:

S. No.

Zone Name

States Name under the Specific Zone

1

Central Zone

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Chhattisgarh

2

North Zone

1. Chandigarh

2. Delhi

3. Haryana

4. Himachal Pradesh

5. Jammu and Kashmir

6. Punjab

7. Uttarakhand

3

East Zone

1. West Bengal

2. Bihar

3. Jharkhand

4. Odisha

5. Sikkim

4

West Zone

1. Rajasthan

2. Maharashtra

3. Goa

4. Gujarat

5. Daman and Diu

6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli

5

South Zone

1. Karnataka

2. Tamil Nadu

3. Andhra Pradesh

4. Kerala

5. Telangana

6. Lakshadweep

7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

6

North -Eastern Zone

1. Assam

2. Meghalaya

3. Manipur

4. Mizoram

5. Arunachal Pradesh

6. Tripura

7. Nagaland

So, KVS PRT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.
