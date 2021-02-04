JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Pay Scale, Grade Pay

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check the Official Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment policy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) including Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay and Promotion Policy. 

Created On: Feb 4, 2021 18:04 IST
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: KVS TGT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2021 Vacancies for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). The official notification will get released at its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS TGT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2021 Recruitment Policy

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT):

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Trained Graduate Teacher

No. of posts

11640 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)

Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

Selection

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Essential

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under :

a) For TGT (‘Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.

b) For TGT (Hindi): Hindi as a subject in all the three years.

c) For TGT (English) : English as a subject in all the three years.

d) For TGT (S.St) Any two of the following:

History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.

e) For TGT (Maths) - Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics.

f) For TGT (Science)- Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium

Desirable :

Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

Age – No

Educational Qualifications –Yes, However, the condition of having 50% marks and above in the subject concerned in M.A/ M.Sc shall not apply in case of teachers who have rendered at least 05 years of service in KVS as PRT

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

50% by Direct Recruitment that includes campus selection from RIEs and remaining 50% promotion through limited departmental examination.

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

50% By Promotion through Limited Dept. Exam: From amongst eligible PRTs having 05 years of regular service with Bachelor’s Degree in that subject/combination of subjects as prescribed for direct recruits, BY Departmental Examination) Open to PRTs with atleast 05 years regular service in KVS.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Physical & Health Education (P&HE):

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Trained Graduate Teacher (P&HE)

No. of posts

1024 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload.

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

Bachelors Degree in Physical Education or equivalent

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Art Education:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Art Education)

No. of posts

1004 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

1. Five Years’ recognized Diploma in drawing and Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art.

OR

Equivalent recognized Degree

2. Working knowledge of Hindi & English

Desirable:

Working knowledge of Computer Application

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100 % direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Work Experience:

Details

Recruitment Rules

Name of post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Work Experience)

No. of posts

1019 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload

Classification

Group ‘B’

Scale of pay

PB-2: 9300-34800

Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)

Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)

Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)

Whether selection post or non-selection post

N.A.

Age Limit for Direct Recruits

35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable

Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits

1.Electrical Gadgets and Electronics:

(i) Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronics Engineering from an institution recognized by State Govt./Govt. of India (The minimum qualification for admission to the Diploma Course should be at least Higher Secondary). OR

Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.

OR

Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from arecognized University.

i) Working knowledge of Hindi and English.

Desirable :

(i) One year practical experience in a recognized workshop institution/factory.

(ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees

N.A.

Period of probation, if any

Two years

Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods

100% direct recruitment

In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made

N.A.

If a DPC exists what is the composition

N. A.

The details of total 3908 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:

KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies

Subject

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

Total

OH

VH

HH

Others

Hindi

337

180

100

50

667

04

04

0

0

English

338

180

100

50

668

04

04

0

0

Sanskrit

231

127

68

34

460

02

02

0

0

Science

208

112

62

31

413

0

0

0

0

Maths

280

149

88

41

558

06

0

0

0

Social Studies (SST)

357

191

106

53

707

06

07

0

0

Physical & Health Education (P&HE)

70

45

21

11

147

0

0

0

0

A&E

37

26

11

05

79

02

0

01

01

WET

49

28

30

07

114

01

01

01

0

Librarian

48

26

14

07

95

01

0

01

0

Total

1955

1064

600

289

3908

26

18

03

01

KVS TGT 2021 Salary Structure

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

KVS Staff Current Salary Structure

DESIGNATION

PAY SCALE

(in Rs.)

LEVEL

% OF DA

% OF HRA

EPF Contribution

TGT's (Group B)

Trained Graduate Teachers

44900 - 142400

7

7

24

As Per KVS Rules

We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posted in Category X City:

KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission

SALARY COMPONENTS

SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)

Pay Scale

9,300-34,800

Grade pay

4600

Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission

17140

1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission

44900

2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)

4110

3. Transport Allowance

1600

Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)

50610

Total Approximate Net Salary

45000 to 47000

The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.

KVS TGT 2021 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS TGT 2021 Recruitment Process:

S. No.

Zone Name

States Name under the Specific Zone

1

Central Zone

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Chhattisgarh

2

North Zone

1. Chandigarh

2. Delhi

3. Haryana

4. Himachal Pradesh

5. Jammu and Kashmir

6. Punjab

7. Uttarakhand

3

East Zone

1. West Bengal

2. Bihar

3. Jharkhand

4. Odisha

5. Sikkim

4

West Zone

1. Rajasthan

2. Maharashtra

3. Goa

4. Gujarat

5. Daman and Diu

6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli

5

South Zone

1. Karnataka

2. Tamil Nadu

3. Andhra Pradesh

4. Kerala

5. Telangana

6. Lakshadweep

7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

6

North -Eastern Zone

1. Assam

2. Meghalaya

3. Manipur

4. Mizoram

5. Arunachal Pradesh

6. Tripura

7. Nagaland

So, KVS TGT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.
