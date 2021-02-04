KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Pay Scale, Grade Pay
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check the Official Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment policy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) including Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay and Promotion Policy.
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: KVS TGT Teaching Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher. KVS has not yet released the exam notification related to 2021 Vacancies for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). The official notification will get released at its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. In this article, we are going to share the official recruitment policy related to KVS TGT Recruitment like Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Grade Pay & Promotion Policy.
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2021 Recruitment Policy
Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT):
|
Details
|
Recruitment Rules
|
Name of post
|
Trained Graduate Teacher
|
No. of posts
|
11640 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload
|
Classification
|
Group ‘B’
|
Scale of pay
|
Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/- (Entry Scale)
Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400/- (Senior Scale)
Rs.15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs.6600/- (Selection Scale)
|
Whether selection post or non-selection post
|
Selection
|
Age Limit for Direct Recruits
|
35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable
|
Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits
|
Essential
1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;
OR
Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under :
a) For TGT (‘Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.
b) For TGT (Hindi): Hindi as a subject in all the three years.
c) For TGT (English) : English as a subject in all the three years.
d) For TGT (S.St) Any two of the following:
History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.
e) For TGT (Maths) - Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics.
f) For TGT (Science)- Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.
2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.
3) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium
Desirable :
Knowledge of Computer Applications.
|
Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees
|
Age – No
Educational Qualifications –Yes, However, the condition of having 50% marks and above in the subject concerned in M.A/ M.Sc shall not apply in case of teachers who have rendered at least 05 years of service in KVS as PRT
|
Period of probation, if any
|
Two years
|
Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods
|
50% by Direct Recruitment that includes campus selection from RIEs and remaining 50% promotion through limited departmental examination.
|
In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made
|
50% By Promotion through Limited Dept. Exam: From amongst eligible PRTs having 05 years of regular service with Bachelor’s Degree in that subject/combination of subjects as prescribed for direct recruits, BY Departmental Examination) Open to PRTs with atleast 05 years regular service in KVS.
|
If a DPC exists what is the composition
|
N. A.
Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Physical & Health Education (P&HE):
|
Details
|
Recruitment Rules
|
Name of post
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (P&HE)
|
No. of posts
|
1024 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload.
|
Classification
|
Group ‘B’
|
Scale of pay
|
PB-2: 9300-34800
Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)
Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)
Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)
|
Whether selection post or non-selection post
|
N.A.
|
Age Limit for Direct Recruits
|
35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable
|
Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits
|
Bachelors Degree in Physical Education or equivalent
|
Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees
|
N.A.
|
Period of probation, if any
|
Two years
|
Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods
|
100 % direct recruitment
|
In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made
|
N.A.
|
If a DPC exists what is the composition
|
N. A.
Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Art Education:
|
Details
|
Recruitment Rules
|
Name of post
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Art Education)
|
No. of posts
|
1004 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload
|
Classification
|
Group ‘B’
|
Scale of pay
|
PB-2: 9300-34800
Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)
Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)
Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)
|
Whether selection post or non-selection post
|
N.A.
|
Age Limit for Direct Recruits
|
35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable
|
Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits
|
1. Five Years’ recognized Diploma in drawing and Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art.
OR
Equivalent recognized Degree
2. Working knowledge of Hindi & English
Desirable:
Working knowledge of Computer Application
|
Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees
|
N.A.
|
Period of probation, if any
|
Two years
|
Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods
|
100 % direct recruitment
|
In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made
|
N.A.
|
If a DPC exists what is the composition
|
N. A.
Recruitment Policy of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Work Experience:
|
Details
|
Recruitment Rules
|
Name of post
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Work Experience)
|
No. of posts
|
1019 as on 1st January 2012 which is subject to variation depending on workload
|
Classification
|
Group ‘B’
|
Scale of pay
|
PB-2: 9300-34800
Grade Pay : 4600 (Entry Scale)
Grade Pay : 4800 (Senior Scale)
Grade Pay : 5400 (Selection Scale)
|
Whether selection post or non-selection post
|
N.A.
|
Age Limit for Direct Recruits
|
35 years. No age bar in the case of employees of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India rules would be applicable
|
Educational & Other Qualifications required for Direct Recruits
|
1.Electrical Gadgets and Electronics:
(i) Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronics Engineering from an institution recognized by State Govt./Govt. of India (The minimum qualification for admission to the Diploma Course should be at least Higher Secondary). OR
Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.
OR
Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from arecognized University.
i) Working knowledge of Hindi and English.
Desirable :
(i) One year practical experience in a recognized workshop institution/factory.
(ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.
|
Whether age and educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits will apply in the case of promotees
|
N.A.
|
Period of probation, if any
|
Two years
|
Method of recruitment whether by direct recruitment or by promotion or by deputation/transfer & percentage of the vacancies to be filled by various methods
|
100% direct recruitment
|
In case of recruitment by promotion/ by deputation/ transfer, grades from which promotion/ deputation/ transfer is to be made
|
N.A.
|
If a DPC exists what is the composition
|
N. A.
The details of total 3908 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 in KVS are as under:
|
KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2018-19 Vacancies
|
Subject
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
Others
|
Hindi
|
337
|
180
|
100
|
50
|
667
|
04
|
04
|
0
|
0
|
English
|
338
|
180
|
100
|
50
|
668
|
04
|
04
|
0
|
0
|
Sanskrit
|
231
|
127
|
68
|
34
|
460
|
02
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
Science
|
208
|
112
|
62
|
31
|
413
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Maths
|
280
|
149
|
88
|
41
|
558
|
06
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Social Studies (SST)
|
357
|
191
|
106
|
53
|
707
|
06
|
07
|
0
|
0
|
Physical & Health Education (P&HE)
|
70
|
45
|
21
|
11
|
147
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
A&E
|
37
|
26
|
11
|
05
|
79
|
02
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
WET
|
49
|
28
|
30
|
07
|
114
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
0
|
Librarian
|
48
|
26
|
14
|
07
|
95
|
01
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
Total
|
1955
|
1064
|
600
|
289
|
3908
|
26
|
18
|
03
|
01
KVS TGT 2021 Salary Structure
Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of KVS Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:
|
KVS Staff Current Salary Structure
|
DESIGNATION
|
PAY SCALE
(in Rs.)
|
LEVEL
|
% OF DA
|
% OF HRA
|
EPF Contribution
|
TGT's (Group B)
Trained Graduate Teachers
|
44900 - 142400
|
7
|
7
|
24
|
As Per KVS Rules
We have created a dummy salary slip covering all the salary components for calculating Gross and Net Salary of a KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posted in Category X City:
|
KVS TGT Teacher Pay Scale and Salary Structure after 7th Pay Commission
|
SALARY COMPONENTS
|
SALARY STRUCTURE (in Rs.)
|
Pay Scale
|
9,300-34,800
|
Grade pay
|
4600
|
Basic Salary before 7th Pay Commission
|
17140
|
1. Basic Salary after 7th Pay Commission
|
44900
|
2. House Rent Allowance (24% of Basic)
|
4110
|
3. Transport Allowance
|
1600
|
Total Approximate Gross Salary (1+2+3)
|
50610
|
Total Approximate Net Salary
|
45000 to 47000
The other salary perquisites received by the KVS Teaching staff is that retired teachers will also get pension of more than 24% of what they are currently receiving. Teachers also get a yearly increment of 3% basic salary.
KVS TGT 2021 Posting Zones
Below is the Zone List for KVS TGT 2021 Recruitment Process:
|
S. No.
|
Zone Name
|
States Name under the Specific Zone
|
1
|
Central Zone
|
1. Uttar Pradesh
2. Madhya Pradesh
3. Chhattisgarh
|
2
|
North Zone
|
1. Chandigarh
2. Delhi
3. Haryana
4. Himachal Pradesh
5. Jammu and Kashmir
6. Punjab
7. Uttarakhand
|
3
|
East Zone
|
1. West Bengal
2. Bihar
3. Jharkhand
4. Odisha
5. Sikkim
|
4
|
West Zone
|
1. Rajasthan
2. Maharashtra
3. Goa
4. Gujarat
5. Daman and Diu
6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli
|
5
|
South Zone
|
1. Karnataka
2. Tamil Nadu
3. Andhra Pradesh
4. Kerala
5. Telangana
6. Lakshadweep
7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
6
|
North -Eastern Zone
|
1. Assam
2. Meghalaya
3. Manipur
4. Mizoram
5. Arunachal Pradesh
6. Tripura
7. Nagaland
So, KVS TGT Teaching Post can offer you a reputable government job alongwith a good salary package.