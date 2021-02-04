KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Policy 2021: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Promotion, Pay Scale, Grade Pay

Essential

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects as under :

a) For TGT (‘Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.

b) For TGT (Hindi): Hindi as a subject in all the three years.

c) For TGT (English) : English as a subject in all the three years.

d) For TGT (S.St) Any two of the following:

History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.

e) For TGT (Maths) - Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics.

f) For TGT (Science)- Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium

Desirable :

Knowledge of Computer Applications.