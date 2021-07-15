DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Check Teachers’ Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy

DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) conduct the exam for the recruitment of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) & Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) as per the vacancies announced. This year 2595 Vacancies have been announced for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and 12603 Vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) by DSSSB. Let’s look at the DSSSB Teacher’s Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Grade Pay, Allowances & Promotion Policy in Detail:
DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission
Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of DSSSB PRT TGT PGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:
|
DSSSB Teacher Post
|
Basic Pay
|
Net Salary
|
PRT
|
Rs. 35400 per month
|
Rs. 45,647 per month
|
TGT
|
Rs. 44900 per month
|
Rs. 56,246 per month
|
PGT
|
Rs. 47600 per month
|
Rs. 59,042 per month
DSSSB PRT 2021 Teachers’ Salary & Allowances
Below is the Salary & Allowances Details of DSSSB PRT Teaching Staff after the 7th Pay Commission:
|
DSSSB PRT 2021 Teachers’ Salary & Allowances
|
Net Salary
|
Rs. 45,647 per month (approx.)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 35,400 per month
|
Allowances
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
Rs. 3,186 out of the total salary, approximately 9% of the total basic salary
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
24% of the basic salary (Rs. 8,496 approx.)
|
Transport Allowance (TA)
|
Rs. 3,600 for the travel expenses
|
DA on TA
|
9% of TA provided is Rs. 324
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs. 51,006 per month (approx.)
|
Deductions
(Sum of Rs. 5,359 approx. is deducted every month from the gross salary of PRT teachers)
|
NPS (National Pension System)
|
Rs. 3,859 is deducted from the monthly salary for the pension scheme to serve the candidate in their older ages.
|
Income Tax and GIS
|
Rs. 1500 approx. is subtracted in the form of income tax from the salary.
The Gross Salary of the DSSSB PRT Teacher will be Rs. 51,006 per month (approx.). A Primary Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 45,647 per month (approx.).
DSSSB TGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary & Allowances
Below is the Salary & Allowances Details of DSSSB TGT Teaching Staff after the 7th Pay Commission:
|
DSSSB TGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary & Allowances
|
Net Salary
|
Rs. 56,246 per month (approx.)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 44,900 per month
|
Allowances
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
Rs. 4,041 out of the total salary, approximately 9% of the total basic salary
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
24% of the basic salary (Rs. 10,776 approx.)
|
Transport Allowance (TA)
|
Rs. 3,600 for the travel expenses
|
DA on TA
|
9% of TA provided is Rs. 324
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs. 63,641 per month (approx.)
|
Deductions
(Sum of Rs. 7,395 approx. is deducted every month from the gross salary of TGT teachers)
|
NPS (National Pension System)
|
Rs. 4,895 is deducted from the monthly salary for the pension scheme to serve the candidate in their older ages.
|
Income Tax and GIS
|
Rs. 2500 approx. is subtracted in the form of income tax from the salary.
The Gross Salary of the DSSSB TGT Teacher will be Rs. 63,641 per month (approx.). A Trained Graduate Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 56,246 per month (approx.).
DSSSB PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary & Allowances
Below is the Salary & Allowances Details of DSSSB PGT Teaching Staff after the 7th Pay Commission:
|
DSSSB PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary & Allowances
|
Net Salary
|
Rs. 59,042 per month (approx.)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 47,600 per month
|
Allowances
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
Rs. 4,284 out of the total salary, approximately 9% of the total basic salary
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
24% of the basic salary (Rs. 11,424 approx.)
|
Transport Allowance (TA)
|
Rs. 3,600 for the travel expenses
|
DA on TA
|
9% of TA provided is Rs. 324
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs. 67,232 per month (approx.)
|
Deductions
(Sum of Rs. 8,190 approx. is deducted every month from the gross salary of PGT teachers)
|
NPS (National Pension System)
|
Rs. 5,190 is deducted from the monthly salary for the pension scheme to serve the candidate in their older ages.
|
Income Tax and GIS
|
Rs. 3,000 approx. is subtracted in the form of income tax from the salary.
The Gross Salary of the DSSSB PGT Teacher will be Rs. 67,232 per month (approx.). A Post Graduate Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 59,042 per month (approx.).
DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Promotion
On the basis of their performance as well as on work experience, there is a provision of annual increment and promotion of the candidates from Primary Teacher (PRT) to Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) to Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and so on.
DSSSB provides a lucrative in-hand salary along with lots of facilities and allowances. It is a good opportunity for the candidates who are aspiring to get a government job in the Education sector.