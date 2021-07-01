DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification for 13043 TGT, PRT, LDC, Patwari Vacancies

DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualification & work experience required to be fulfilled before applying for the DSSSB 13043 TGT, PRT Teacher, LDC, Patwari & Other Vacancies.

DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: This year Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari. Below are the important dates of DSSSB 2021 Recruitment:

Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (2/21): Events Dates DSSSB Notification for TGT & Other Posts May 12, 2021 Online Application Starting Date May 25, 2021 Online Application Closing Date 4th July 2021 Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (3/21): Events Dates DSSSB Notification for TGT May 27, 2021 Online Application Starting Date June 4, 2021 Online Application Closing Date July 3, 2021

Check UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

DSSSB Vacancy For 02/2021

Post Code Name of the Post DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021) EWS UR OBC SC ST Total 33 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female 26 310 91 39 85 551 34 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male 26 329 163 25 13 556 35 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male) 29 482 242 198 89 1040 36 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female) 36 339 96 207 146 824 37 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female) 48 397 142 359 221 1167 38 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male) 49 388 211 197 143 988 39 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male) 35 295 116 21 02 469 40 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female) 42 341 105 72 102 662 41 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male) — 01 — — — 01 42 / 21 Assistant Teacher (Primary) 38 313 06 44 33 434 43 / 21 Assistant Teacher (Nursery) 02 52 08 09 03 74 44 / 21 Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC) 27 114 75 41 21 278 45 / 21 Counselor 05 22 13 07 03 50 46 / 21 Head Clerk 01 07 03 01 — 12 47 / 21 Assistant Teacher (Primary) 35 45 17 16 07 120 48 / 21 Patwari 01 06 02 01 — 10 Total 400 3441 1290 1237 868 7236

Check UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

DSSSB Vacancy for 03/2021

Post Code Name of the Post DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021) EWS UR OBC SC ST Total 49 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female — 01 — — — 01 50 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male 48 483 277 69 152 1029 51 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female) 25 381 179 188 188 961 52 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male) 14 149 96 60 27 346 53 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female) 20 262 151 93 45 571 54 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male) 25 390 275 115 61 866 55 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female) 33 527 281 206 112 1159 56 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male) 17 173 104 57 31 382 57 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female) 15 223 140 69 45 492 Total 197 2589 1503 857 661 5807

The educational qualification and age limit shall be determined as on the closing date of submission of applications. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the TGT, PRT, Teachers, LD, Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari Posts under the DSSSB 2021 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT

Post Name Age Limit Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Below 32 years Assistant Teacher (Primary) Not exceeding 30 years Assistant Teacher (Nursery) Not exceeding 30 years Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC) 18-27 years Counselor Not exceeding 30 years Head Clerk Not exceeding 30 years Patwari 21-27 years

AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

The relaxation in upper age limit/maximum upper age for the following categories/ communities is given in the table below subject to submission of requisite certificates:

S. No. Categories Age Limit 1. SC/ST 5 years 2. OBC 3 years 3. PH 10 years 4. PH+SC/ST 15 years 5. PH+OBC 13 years 6. Ex. Servicemen Period of Military Service+3 years 7. Disabled Defence Servicemen 45 years, 50 years for SC/ST, 48 years for OBC 8. Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated 35 years, 40 years (SC/ST), 38 years (OBC) 9. Meritorious Sportsperson 05 years, 10 years (SC/ST), 08 years (OBC) 10. Departmental Candidate with minimum 3 years of continuous service to Government of NCT 05 years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Post Name Academic Qualification Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) B.A (Honours) in relevant subjects. Degree/Diploma in Training Education. CTET Exam passed Assistant Teacher (Primary) 12th with 50% marks. 2 years Diploma in primary education/certificate course in ETE/JBT/DIET/B.EI.Ed. Assistant Teacher (Nursery) Senior Secondary School Certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programmer or B.Ed. (Nursery) Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC) 10th/Secondary school Exam and Ability to type at a speed of not less than 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer Counselor Bachelor/Master Degree in Psychology/Applied Psychology. PG Diploma in Counseling Psychology Head Clerk Bachelor Degree and Computer proficiency Patwari Graduate

The selection will be done through One-tier/Two-tier exam or skill test (wherever applicable). DSSSB may take up the verification of eligibility of the candidate at any point of time prior to or after the completion of the selection process. Even if Admit Card is issued to a candidate due to lack of information in the application form or otherwise and if it is found at any stage (including the date of joining & thereafter) that the candidate is not eligible, then his / her candidature shall be summarily rejected. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Exam.