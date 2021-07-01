DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification for 13043 TGT, PRT, LDC, Patwari Vacancies

DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: This year Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari. Below are the important dates of DSSSB 2021 Recruitment:
|
Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (2/21):
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DSSSB Notification for TGT & Other Posts
|
May 12, 2021
|
Online Application Starting Date
|
May 25, 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
4th July 2021
|
Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (3/21):
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DSSSB Notification for TGT
|
May 27, 2021
|
Online Application Starting Date
|
June 4, 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
July 3, 2021
DSSSB Vacancy For 02/2021
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
33 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female
|
26
|
310
|
91
|
39
|
85
|
551
|
34 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male
|
26
|
329
|
163
|
25
|
13
|
556
|
35 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male)
|
29
|
482
|
242
|
198
|
89
|
1040
|
36 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female)
|
36
|
339
|
96
|
207
|
146
|
824
|
37 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female)
|
48
|
397
|
142
|
359
|
221
|
1167
|
38 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male)
|
49
|
388
|
211
|
197
|
143
|
988
|
39 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male)
|
35
|
295
|
116
|
21
|
02
|
469
|
40 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female)
|
42
|
341
|
105
|
72
|
102
|
662
|
41 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male)
|
—
|
01
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
01
|
42 / 21
|
Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
38
|
313
|
06
|
44
|
33
|
434
|
43 / 21
|
Assistant Teacher (Nursery)
|
02
|
52
|
08
|
09
|
03
|
74
|
44 / 21
|
Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC)
|
27
|
114
|
75
|
41
|
21
|
278
|
45 / 21
|
Counselor
|
05
|
22
|
13
|
07
|
03
|
50
|
46 / 21
|
Head Clerk
|
01
|
07
|
03
|
01
|
—
|
12
|
47 / 21
|
Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
35
|
45
|
17
|
16
|
07
|
120
|
48 / 21
|
Patwari
|
01
|
06
|
02
|
01
|
—
|
10
|
Total
|
400
|
3441
|
1290
|
1237
|
868
|
7236
DSSSB Vacancy for 03/2021
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
49 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female
|
—
|
01
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
01
|
50 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male
|
48
|
483
|
277
|
69
|
152
|
1029
|
51 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female)
|
25
|
381
|
179
|
188
|
188
|
961
|
52 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male)
|
14
|
149
|
96
|
60
|
27
|
346
|
53 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female)
|
20
|
262
|
151
|
93
|
45
|
571
|
54 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male)
|
25
|
390
|
275
|
115
|
61
|
866
|
55 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female)
|
33
|
527
|
281
|
206
|
112
|
1159
|
56 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male)
|
17
|
173
|
104
|
57
|
31
|
382
|
57 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female)
|
15
|
223
|
140
|
69
|
45
|
492
|
Total
|
197
|
2589
|
1503
|
857
|
661
|
5807
The educational qualification and age limit shall be determined as on the closing date of submission of applications. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the TGT, PRT, Teachers, LD, Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari Posts under the DSSSB 2021 Recruitment drive:
AGE LIMIT
|
Post Name
|
Age Limit
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
|
Below 32 years
|
Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Assistant Teacher (Nursery)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC)
|
18-27 years
|
Counselor
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Head Clerk
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Patwari
|
21-27 years
AGE LIMIT RELAXATION
The relaxation in upper age limit/maximum upper age for the following categories/ communities is given in the table below subject to submission of requisite certificates:
|
S. No.
|
Categories
|
Age Limit
|
1.
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
2.
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
3.
|
PH
|
10 years
|
4.
|
PH+SC/ST
|
15 years
|
5.
|
PH+OBC
|
13 years
|
6.
|
Ex. Servicemen
|
Period of Military Service+3 years
|
7.
|
Disabled Defence Servicemen
|
45 years, 50 years for SC/ST, 48 years for OBC
|
8.
|
Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated
|
35 years, 40 years (SC/ST), 38 years (OBC)
|
9.
|
Meritorious Sportsperson
|
05 years, 10 years (SC/ST), 08 years (OBC)
|
10.
|
Departmental Candidate with minimum 3 years of continuous service to Government of NCT
|
05 years
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
|
Post Name
|
Academic Qualification
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
|
B.A (Honours) in relevant subjects. Degree/Diploma in Training Education. CTET Exam passed
|
Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
12th with 50% marks. 2 years Diploma in primary education/certificate course in ETE/JBT/DIET/B.EI.Ed.
|
Assistant Teacher (Nursery)
|
Senior Secondary School Certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programmer or B.Ed. (Nursery)
|
Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC)
|
10th/Secondary school Exam and Ability to type at a speed of not less than 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer
|
Counselor
|
Bachelor/Master Degree in Psychology/Applied Psychology. PG Diploma in Counseling Psychology
|
Head Clerk
|
Bachelor Degree and Computer proficiency
|
Patwari
|
Graduate
The selection will be done through One-tier/Two-tier exam or skill test (wherever applicable). DSSSB may take up the verification of eligibility of the candidate at any point of time prior to or after the completion of the selection process. Even if Admit Card is issued to a candidate due to lack of information in the application form or otherwise and if it is found at any stage (including the date of joining & thereafter) that the candidate is not eligible, then his / her candidature shall be summarily rejected. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Exam.