Created On: Jul 1, 2021 15:12 IST
DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification for 13043 TGT, PRT, LDC, Patwari Vacancies

DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: This year Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari. Below are the important dates of DSSSB 2021 Recruitment:

Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (2/21):

Events

Dates

DSSSB Notification for TGT & Other Posts

May 12, 2021

Online Application Starting Date

May 25, 2021

Online Application Closing Date

4th July 2021

Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (3/21):

Events

Dates

DSSSB Notification for TGT

May 27, 2021

Online Application Starting Date

June 4, 2021

Online Application Closing Date

July 3, 2021

DSSSB Vacancy For 02/2021

Post Code

Name of the Post

DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021)

EWS

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Total

33 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female

26

310

91

39

85

551

34 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male

26

329

163

25

13

556

35 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male)

29

482

242

198

89

1040

36 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female)

36

339

96

207

146

824

37 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female)

48

397

142

359

221

1167

38 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male)

49

388

211

197

143

988

39 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male)

35

295

116

21

02

469

40 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female)

42

341

105

72

102

662

41 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male)

01

01

42 / 21

Assistant Teacher (Primary)

38

313

06

44

33

434

43 / 21

Assistant Teacher (Nursery)

02

52

08

09

03

74

44 / 21

Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC)

27

114

75

41

21

278

45 / 21

Counselor

05

22

13

07

03

50

46 / 21

Head Clerk

01

07

03

01

12

47 / 21

Assistant Teacher (Primary)

35

45

17

16

07

120

48 / 21

Patwari

01

06

02

01

10

Total

400

3441

1290

1237

868

7236

DSSSB Vacancy for 03/2021

Post Code

Name of the Post

DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021)

EWS

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Total

49 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female

01

01

50 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male

48

483

277

69

152

1029

51 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female)

25

381

179

188

188

961

52 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male)

14

149

96

60

27

346

53 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female)

20

262

151

93

45

571

54 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male)

25

390

275

115

61

866

55 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female)

33

527

281

206

112

1159

56 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male)

17

173

104

57

31

382

57 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female)

15

223

140

69

45

492

Total

197

2589

1503

857

661

5807

The educational qualification and age limit shall be determined as on the closing date of submission of applications. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the TGT, PRT, Teachers, LD, Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari Posts under the DSSSB 2021 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT

Post Name

Age Limit

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Below 32 years

Assistant Teacher (Primary)

Not exceeding 30 years

Assistant Teacher (Nursery)

Not exceeding 30 years

Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC)

18-27 years

Counselor

Not exceeding 30 years

Head Clerk

Not exceeding 30 years

Patwari

21-27 years

AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

The relaxation in upper age limit/maximum upper age for the following categories/ communities is given in the table below subject to submission of requisite certificates:

S. No.

Categories

Age Limit

1.

SC/ST

5 years

2.

OBC

3 years

3.

PH

10 years

4.

PH+SC/ST

15 years

5.

PH+OBC

13 years

6.

Ex. Servicemen

Period of Military Service+3 years

7.

Disabled Defence Servicemen

45 years, 50 years for SC/ST, 48 years for OBC

8.

Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated

35 years, 40 years (SC/ST), 38 years (OBC)

9.

Meritorious Sportsperson

05 years, 10 years (SC/ST), 08 years (OBC)

10.

Departmental Candidate with minimum 3 years of continuous service to Government of NCT

05 years

 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Post Name

Academic Qualification

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

B.A (Honours) in relevant subjects. Degree/Diploma in Training Education. CTET Exam passed

Assistant Teacher (Primary)

12th with 50% marks. 2 years Diploma in primary education/certificate course in ETE/JBT/DIET/B.EI.Ed.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery)

Senior Secondary School Certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programmer or B.Ed. (Nursery)

Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC)

10th/Secondary school Exam and Ability to type at a speed of not less than 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer

Counselor

Bachelor/Master Degree in Psychology/Applied Psychology. PG Diploma in Counseling Psychology

Head Clerk

Bachelor Degree and Computer proficiency

Patwari

Graduate
The selection will be done through One-tier/Two-tier exam or skill test (wherever applicable). DSSSB may take up the verification of eligibility of the candidate at any point of time prior to or after the completion of the selection process. Even if Admit Card is issued to a candidate due to lack of information in the application form or otherwise and if it is found at any stage (including the date of joining & thereafter) that the candidate is not eligible, then his / her candidature shall be summarily rejected. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Exam.

