Army Public School PGT/ TGT/ PRT Previous Year Papers (PDF) with Answers: Download Solved Previous Year Papers of APS AWES Teacher Recruitment Exam

Army Public School PGT/ TGT/ PRT Previous Year Papers (PDF) with Answers: For cracking AWES Army Public School PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam this year, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing AWES Army Public School PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers of Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs in AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by AWES. Let’s look in brief the exam pattern of Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam:

The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the AWES 2020 Exam:

Exam Pattern of the AWES Army Public School 2020 Exam Post Paper Contents Duration of Exam Marks Type of Questions PGT/ TGT Part A General Awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology 3 Hours 90 Objective Part B Specific to subject 90 Objective PRT Part A Same as Part A for PGT/TGT 1 Hour 30 Minutes 90 Objective

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by the AWES. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics both the Papers, i.e., Paper-A and Paper-B.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths and areas of improvement and accordingly need to customize the preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Silly mistakes and guess works will lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam.

This year AWES will conduct the online exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT teaching posts on 21st & 22nd November 2020. So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year paper of Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Exam for scoring high marks in the Examination.