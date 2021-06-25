UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail for Recruitment of 15198 Teacher Vacancies

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Check the latest exam pattern & Syllabus for UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in detail for the recruitment of 15198 Teacher Vacancies.

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will conduct the written exam for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs-2595 Vacancies) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-12603 Vacancies) in the month of August 2021. Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release Date 15th March 2021 Last Date for Submitting Application Form 20th May 2021 UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam Date 7th & 8th August 2021 UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Date 17th & 18th August 2021

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Selection Process

The selection process for UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Recruitment will consist of the following stages:

Teaching Post Selection Process Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Written Exam, Document Verification Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Written Exam, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage, Document Verification

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern Mode/ Type of Questions Number of Questions & Marks Duration Offline Written Exam/ Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 125 Questions of 4 marks each (Total 500 Marks) 2 Hours UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern Mode/ Type of Questions Number of Questions & Marks Duration Offline Written Exam/ Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks) 2 Hours

Note: There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Weightage

S.No. Exam For PGT Post For TGT Post Marks Percentage Marks Percentage 1 Written Exam 425 85 500 100 2 Interview 40 10 3 Special Qualification 25 5 – – Total 500 100 500 100

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Syllabus

The detailed syllabus has been shared by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) for the UPSESSB UP TGT & PGT Exam Subject-wise. Candidates can download the syllabus from the links given below:

UPSESSB UP Teaching Exam for Post DOWNLOAD SYLLABUS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) DOWNLOAD PDF Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) DOWNLOAD PDF

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 15198 Vacancy Details

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 1742 214 Mathematics 1822 167 Home Science 611 160 Urdu 65 12 English 1587 196 Drawing 710 103 Social Science 1392 186 Stitch 19 04 Sanskrit 938 97 Science 792 106 Biology 693 42 Commerce 127 08 Agriculture 184 01 Physical Education 497 48 Music Playing 06 14 Singing Music 10 50 Total 11195 1408 UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 363 47 Mathematics 98 01 Home Science 02 11 Economics 143 28 History 68 22 English 269 28 Drawing 49 27 Civics 153 30 Geography 250 08 Psychology 35 12 Pedagogy 25 05 Sociology 67 11 Sanskrit 232 34 Biology 108 06 Physics 148 10 Chemistry 160 11 Physical Education 11 02 Commerce 45 – Agriculture 38 – Military Science 10 – Logic 07 – Music Playing – 09 Signing Music – 12 Total 2281 314

After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the UPSESSB UP TGT PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.