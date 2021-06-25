UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail for Recruitment of 15198 Teacher Vacancies

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will conduct the written exam for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs-2595 Vacancies) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-12603 Vacancies) in the month of August 2021. Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:
|
UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
15th March 2021
|
Last Date for Submitting Application Form
|
20th May 2021
|
UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam Date
|
7th & 8th August 2021
|
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Date
|
17th & 18th August 2021
UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Selection Process
The selection process for UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Recruitment will consist of the following stages:
|
Teaching Post
|
Selection Process
|
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
|
Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
|
Written Exam, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage, Document Verification
UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern
|
UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern
|
Mode/ Type of Questions
|
Number of Questions & Marks
|
Duration
|
Offline Written Exam/
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
125 Questions of 4 marks each (Total 500 Marks)
|
2 Hours
|
UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern
|
Mode/ Type of Questions
|
Number of Questions & Marks
|
Duration
|
Offline Written Exam/
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks)
|
2 Hours
Note: There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Weightage
|
S.No.
|
Exam
|
For PGT Post
|
For TGT Post
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Written Exam
|
425
|
85
|
500
|
100
|
2
|
Interview
|
40
|
10
|
3
|
Special Qualification
|
25
|
5
|
–
|
–
|
Total
|
500
|
100
|
500
|
100
UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Syllabus
The detailed syllabus has been shared by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) for the UPSESSB UP TGT & PGT Exam Subject-wise. Candidates can download the syllabus from the links given below:
|
UPSESSB UP Teaching Exam for Post
|
DOWNLOAD SYLLABUS
|
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 15198 Vacancy Details
|
UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
1742
|
214
|
Mathematics
|
1822
|
167
|
Home Science
|
611
|
160
|
Urdu
|
65
|
12
|
English
|
1587
|
196
|
Drawing
|
710
|
103
|
Social Science
|
1392
|
186
|
Stitch
|
19
|
04
|
Sanskrit
|
938
|
97
|
Science
|
792
|
106
|
Biology
|
693
|
42
|
Commerce
|
127
|
08
|
Agriculture
|
184
|
01
|
Physical Education
|
497
|
48
|
Music Playing
|
06
|
14
|
Singing Music
|
10
|
50
|
Total
|
11195
|
1408
|
UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
363
|
47
|
Mathematics
|
98
|
01
|
Home Science
|
02
|
11
|
Economics
|
143
|
28
|
History
|
68
|
22
|
English
|
269
|
28
|
Drawing
|
49
|
27
|
Civics
|
153
|
30
|
Geography
|
250
|
08
|
Psychology
|
35
|
12
|
Pedagogy
|
25
|
05
|
Sociology
|
67
|
11
|
Sanskrit
|
232
|
34
|
Biology
|
108
|
06
|
Physics
|
148
|
10
|
Chemistry
|
160
|
11
|
Physical Education
|
11
|
02
|
Commerce
|
45
|
–
|
Agriculture
|
38
|
–
|
Military Science
|
10
|
–
|
Logic
|
07
|
–
|
Music Playing
|
–
|
09
|
Signing Music
|
–
|
12
|
Total
|
2281
|
314
After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the UPSESSB UP TGT PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.