Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail for Recruitment of 15198 Teacher Vacancies

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Check the latest exam pattern & Syllabus for UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in detail for the recruitment of 15198 Teacher Vacancies.

Created On: Jun 25, 2021 16:12 IST
UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail for Recruitment of 15198 Teacher Vacancies
UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail for Recruitment of 15198 Teacher Vacancies

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam in August: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will conduct the written exam for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs-2595 Vacancies) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-12603 Vacancies) in the month of August 2021. Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

15th March 2021

Last Date for Submitting Application Form

20th May 2021

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam Date

7th & 8th August 2021

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Date

17th & 18th August 2021

Check UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Selection Process

The selection process for UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Recruitment will consist of the following stages:

Teaching Post

Selection Process

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Written Exam, Document Verification

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Written Exam, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage, Document Verification

Check KVS 2021 Teacher Recruitment Updates

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Mode/ Type of Questions

Number of Questions & Marks

Duration

Offline Written Exam/

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

125 Questions of 4 marks each (Total 500 Marks)

2 Hours

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Mode/ Type of Questions

Number of Questions & Marks

Duration

Offline Written Exam/

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks)

2 Hours

Note: There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Weightage

S.No.

Exam

For PGT Post

For TGT Post

Marks

Percentage

Marks

Percentage

1

Written Exam

425

85

500

100

2

Interview

40

10

3

Special Qualification

25

5

Total

500

100

500

100

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Syllabus

The detailed syllabus has been shared by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) for the UPSESSB UP TGT & PGT Exam Subject-wise. Candidates can download the syllabus from the links given below:

UPSESSB UP Teaching Exam for Post

DOWNLOAD SYLLABUS

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

DOWNLOAD PDF

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

DOWNLOAD PDF

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 15198 Vacancy Details

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

1742

214

Mathematics

1822

167

Home Science

611

160

Urdu

65

12

English

1587

196

Drawing

710

103

Social Science

1392

186

Stitch

19

04

Sanskrit

938

97

Science

792

106

Biology

693

42

Commerce

127

08

Agriculture

184

01

Physical Education

497

48

Music Playing

06

14

Singing Music

10

50

Total

11195

1408

UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

363

47

Mathematics

98

01

Home Science

02

11

Economics

143

28

History

68

22

English

269

28

Drawing

49

27

Civics

153

30

Geography

250

08

Psychology

35

12

Pedagogy

25

05

Sociology

67

11

Sanskrit

232

34

Biology

108

06

Physics

148

10

Chemistry

160

11

Physical Education

11

02

Commerce

45

Agriculture

38

Military Science

10

Logic

07

Music Playing

09

Signing Music

12

Total

2281

314

After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the UPSESSB UP TGT PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 9 =
Post

Comments