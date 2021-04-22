UP PGT TGT UPSESSB Teacher 2021 Recruitment: Check Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit & Educational Qualification for 15198 Teacher Vacancies
UP PGT TGT UPSESSB Teacher 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check eligibility criteria including the age limit and educational qualification required to be fulfilled before applying for the UP PGT & TGT 2021 15198 Teacher Vacancies.
UP PGT TGT UPSESSB Teacher 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has invited applications for the posts of PGTs (2595 Vacancies) and TGTs (12603 Vacancies). Candidates should apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by UPSESSB. Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:
UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment
Important Dates
Online Registration Opening Date
16th March 2021
Online Registration Closing Date
1st May 2021
Application Fee Payment Last Date
3rd May 2021
Last Date for Submitting Application Form
5th May 2021
UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Exam Date
To be notified later
UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 15198 Vacancy Details
UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details
Subject Name
Male
Female
Hindi
1742
214
Mathematics
1822
167
Home Science
611
160
Urdu
65
12
English
1587
196
Drawing
710
103
Social Science
1392
186
Stitch
19
04
Sanskrit
938
97
Science
792
106
Biology
693
42
Commerce
127
08
Agriculture
184
01
Physical Education
497
48
Music Playing
06
14
Singing Music
10
50
Total
11195
1408
UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details
Subject Name
Male
Female
Hindi
363
47
Mathematics
98
01
Home Science
02
11
Economics
143
28
History
68
22
English
269
28
Drawing
49
27
Civics
153
30
Geography
250
08
Psychology
35
12
Pedagogy
25
05
Sociology
67
11
Sanskrit
232
34
Biology
108
06
Physics
148
10
Chemistry
160
11
Physical Education
11
02
Commerce
45
–
Agriculture
38
–
Military Science
10
–
Logic
07
–
Music Playing
–
09
Signing Music
–
12
Total
2281
314
The selection of the candidates will be done via their performance in the written exam which will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board. The date for the written exam will be announced soon on the official website. Before applying for the UP PGT & TGT teaching posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) & Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) under the UPSESSB 2021 PGT & TGT Teacher Recruitment drive:
AGE LIMIT (As on 1st July 2021)
The minimum age limit as decided by the authority for the post of TGT and PGT is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 60 years:
UPSESSB Age Limit for PGT & TGT Teacher 2021 Recruitment
Category
Age Limit
Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)
Minimum - 21 Years
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION – UP PGT & TGT Teacher
The candidates who are applying for the TGT and PGT posts must possess the essential qualification as well as preferential qualification details as mentioned in the official notification:
TGT
Graduate Degree in a relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent
PGT
|
Post Graduate Degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed. or equivalent
The last of filling the application form will be the last day of meeting the qualification criteria of UP TGT & PGT Teacher posts. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the UP PGT &TGT 2021 Teacher Recruitment Exam.