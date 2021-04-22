UP PGT TGT UPSESSB Teacher 2021 Recruitment: Check Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit & Educational Qualification for 15198 Teacher Vacancies

UP PGT TGT UPSESSB Teacher 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has invited applications for the posts of PGTs (2595 Vacancies) and TGTs (12603 Vacancies). Candidates should apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by UPSESSB. Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Online Registration Opening Date 16th March 2021 Online Registration Closing Date 1st May 2021 Direct Link to fill the application form Application Fee Payment Last Date 3rd May 2021 Last Date for Submitting Application Form 5th May 2021 UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Exam Date To be notified later

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 15198 Vacancy Details

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 1742 214 Mathematics 1822 167 Home Science 611 160 Urdu 65 12 English 1587 196 Drawing 710 103 Social Science 1392 186 Stitch 19 04 Sanskrit 938 97 Science 792 106 Biology 693 42 Commerce 127 08 Agriculture 184 01 Physical Education 497 48 Music Playing 06 14 Singing Music 10 50 Total 11195 1408 UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 363 47 Mathematics 98 01 Home Science 02 11 Economics 143 28 History 68 22 English 269 28 Drawing 49 27 Civics 153 30 Geography 250 08 Psychology 35 12 Pedagogy 25 05 Sociology 67 11 Sanskrit 232 34 Biology 108 06 Physics 148 10 Chemistry 160 11 Physical Education 11 02 Commerce 45 – Agriculture 38 – Military Science 10 – Logic 07 – Music Playing – 09 Signing Music – 12 Total 2281 314

The selection of the candidates will be done via their performance in the written exam which will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board. The date for the written exam will be announced soon on the official website. Before applying for the UP PGT & TGT teaching posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) & Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) under the UPSESSB 2021 PGT & TGT Teacher Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT (As on 1st July 2021)

The minimum age limit as decided by the authority for the post of TGT and PGT is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 60 years:

UPSESSB Age Limit for PGT & TGT Teacher 2021 Recruitment Category Age Limit Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Minimum - 21 Years Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION – UP PGT & TGT Teacher

The candidates who are applying for the TGT and PGT posts must possess the essential qualification as well as preferential qualification details as mentioned in the official notification:

TGT Graduate Degree in a relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent PGT Post Graduate Degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed. or equivalent

The last of filling the application form will be the last day of meeting the qualification criteria of UP TGT & PGT Teacher posts. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the UP PGT &TGT 2021 Teacher Recruitment Exam.