UP PGT TGT UPSESSB Teacher 2021 Recruitment: Check Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit & Educational Qualification for 15198 Teacher Vacancies

Created On: Apr 22, 2021 15:57 IST
UP PGT TGT UPSESSB Teacher 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has invited applications for the posts of PGTs (2595 Vacancies) and TGTs (12603 Vacancies). Candidates should apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by UPSESSB. Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Online Registration Opening Date

16th March 2021

Online Registration Closing Date

1st May 2021

Direct Link to fill the application form

Application Fee Payment Last Date

3rd May 2021

Last Date for Submitting Application Form

5th May 2021

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Exam Date

To be notified later

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 15198 Vacancy Details

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

1742

214

Mathematics

1822

167

Home Science

611

160

Urdu

65

12

English

1587

196

Drawing

710

103

Social Science

1392

186

Stitch

19

04

Sanskrit

938

97

Science

792

106

Biology

693

42

Commerce

127

08

Agriculture

184

01

Physical Education

497

48

Music Playing

06

14

Singing Music

10

50

Total

11195

1408

UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

363

47

Mathematics

98

01

Home Science

02

11

Economics

143

28

History

68

22

English

269

28

Drawing

49

27

Civics

153

30

Geography

250

08

Psychology

35

12

Pedagogy

25

05

Sociology

67

11

Sanskrit

232

34

Biology

108

06

Physics

148

10

Chemistry

160

11

Physical Education

11

02

Commerce

45

Agriculture

38

Military Science

10

Logic

07

Music Playing

09

Signing Music

12

Total

2281

314

The selection of the candidates will be done via their performance in the written exam which will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board. The date for the written exam will be announced soon on the official website. Before applying for the UP PGT & TGT teaching posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) & Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) under the UPSESSB 2021 PGT & TGT Teacher Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT (As on 1st July 2021)

The minimum age limit as decided by the authority for the post of TGT and PGT is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 60 years:

UPSESSB Age Limit for PGT & TGT Teacher 2021 Recruitment

Category

Age Limit

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Minimum - 21 Years

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION – UP PGT & TGT Teacher

The candidates who are applying for the TGT and PGT posts must possess the essential qualification as well as preferential qualification details as mentioned in the official notification:

TGT

Graduate Degree in a relevant subject and B.Ed or equivalent

PGT

Post Graduate Degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed. or equivalent

The last of filling the application form will be the last day of meeting the qualification criteria of UP TGT & PGT Teacher posts. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the UP PGT &TGT 2021 Teacher Recruitment Exam. 
