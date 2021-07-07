DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check Tier-1 & Tier-2 Exam Details for Recruitment of 13043 TGT/PRT/ LDC/Patwari Vacancies

DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check the latest exam pattern & Syllabus for the DSSSB 2021 Exam in detail for the recruitment of 13043 TGT/PRT/ LDC/Patwari Vacancies.

DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari. Below are the important dates of DSSSB 2021 Recruitment:

Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (2/21): Events Dates DSSSB Notification for TGT & Other Posts May 12, 2021 Online Application Starting Date May 25, 2021 Online Application Closing Date 10th July 2021 Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (3/21): Events Dates DSSSB Notification for TGT May 27, 2021 Online Application Starting Date June 4, 2021 Online Application Closing Date July 3, 2021

DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Process

The DSSSB 2021 Recruitment process will consist of Tier-1/ Tier-2 examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable.

Post Selection Process Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary-PRT), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Patwari, Counselor posts Tier-1 Exam & Document Verification Head Clerk Tier-1 Exam, Tier-2 Exam & Document Verification

DSSSB 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

The exam pattern for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 will vary for different posts. DSSSB Tier-I examination will be an online exam with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising of 2 Sections- A & B. Section-A (100 Marks) will cover subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, English and Hindi Language Test. Section B will cover Teaching Methodology questions and related subject questions.

DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Primary Teacher (PRT) & Assistant Teacher (Nursery)

Sections Maximum Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Section-A 2 hours General Awareness 20 20 General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 20 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 English Language Test 20 20 Hindi Language Test 20 20 Section-B Teaching Methodology 100 100 Total 200 200

DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC)

Sections Asked Maximum Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted General Awareness 40 40 2 hours General Intelligence & Reasoning 40 40 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 40 40 English Language Test 40 40 Hindi Language Test 40 40 Total 200 200

DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Counselor

Sections Asked Maximum Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Section-A 3 hours General Awareness 20 20 Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability 20 20 Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation 20 20 English Language Test 20 20 Hindi Language Test 20 20 Section-B Related Subjects 200 200 Total 300 300

DSSSB 2021 Tier-2 Exam Pattern

DSSSB Tier-2 Exam will be a mix of MCQs & Descriptive Paper. It will consist of Multiple Choice Questions of 200 marks based and an additional descriptive test of 75 marks. Descriptive Paper will comprise essay writing of 50 marks and letter writing of 25 marks in the DSSSB online Exam.

Sections Asked Maximum Marks Time Allotted General Awareness 40 3 hours Reasoning 40 Numerical Ability 40 English Language 40 Hindi Language 40 Descriptive Test 75 Total 275

Note: There will penalty for wrong answers: 0.25 marks will be deducted for every question that is attempted wrong. No deduction will be made for the question left unanswered or unattempted.

DSSSB 2021 Syllabus

Let’s have a look at the DSSSB Syllabus 2021 framed specifically for the post of TGT, PRT, Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari exam. The DSSSB Syllabus for online objective Tier-1 exam consists of four sections:

DSSSB 2021 Tier-1 Syllabus Sections Syllabus General Intelligence,

Mental Ability & Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning Analogies Similarities Differences Space Visualization Problem-Solving Analysis Judgment Decision Making Visual Memory Discrimination Observation Relationship Concepts Arithmetical Reasoning Verbal and Figure Classification Arithmetical Number Series etc Arithmetical & Numerical Ability,

Numerical Aptitude

& Data Interpretation Simplification Decimals Fractions LCM HCF Ratio & Proportion Percentage Average Profit & Loss Discount Simple & Compound Interest Mensuration Time & Work Time & Distance Tables & Graphs English Language Comprehension Vocabulary Grammar Sentence Structure Synonyms Antonyms Usage of Words etc Hindi Language संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद। सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद। विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद। क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद। सन्धि वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)। पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द। मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ। वचन, लिंग उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय अलंकार तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द समास General Awareness Current Events -National & International History Polity Constitution Sports Art & Culture Geography Economics Everyday Science Scientific Research National & International Organizations

The syllabus for the Tier-1 Exam will be the same for all posts. The syllabus for the Tier-2 Exam is applicable only for Head Clerk Post. The Tier-2 Exam will be a descriptive paper. After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.