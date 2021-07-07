DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check Tier-1 & Tier-2 Exam Details for Recruitment of 13043 TGT/PRT/ LDC/Patwari Vacancies

DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari. Below are the important dates of DSSSB 2021 Recruitment:
|
Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (2/21):
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DSSSB Notification for TGT & Other Posts
|
May 12, 2021
|
Online Application Starting Date
|
May 25, 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
10th July 2021
|
Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (3/21):
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DSSSB Notification for TGT
|
May 27, 2021
|
Online Application Starting Date
|
June 4, 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
July 3, 2021
DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Process
The DSSSB 2021 Recruitment process will consist of Tier-1/ Tier-2 examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable.
|
Post
|
Selection Process
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary-PRT), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Patwari, Counselor posts
|
Tier-1 Exam & Document Verification
|
Head Clerk
|
Tier-1 Exam, Tier-2 Exam & Document Verification
DSSSB 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern
The exam pattern for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 will vary for different posts. DSSSB Tier-I examination will be an online exam with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising of 2 Sections- A & B. Section-A (100 Marks) will cover subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, English and Hindi Language Test. Section B will cover Teaching Methodology questions and related subject questions.
DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Primary Teacher (PRT) & Assistant Teacher (Nursery)
|
Sections
|
Maximum Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Allotted
|
Section-A
|
2 hours
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
English Language Test
|
20
|
20
|
Hindi Language Test
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
Teaching Methodology
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC)
|
Sections Asked
|
Maximum Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Allotted
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
2 hours
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
English Language Test
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi Language Test
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Counselor
|
Sections Asked
|
Maximum Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Allotted
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
English Language Test
|
20
|
20
|
Hindi Language Test
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
Related Subjects
|
200
|
200
|
Total
|
300
|
300
DSSSB 2021 Tier-2 Exam Pattern
DSSSB Tier-2 Exam will be a mix of MCQs & Descriptive Paper. It will consist of Multiple Choice Questions of 200 marks based and an additional descriptive test of 75 marks. Descriptive Paper will comprise essay writing of 50 marks and letter writing of 25 marks in the DSSSB online Exam.
|
Sections Asked
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Allotted
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
3 hours
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
English Language
|
40
|
Hindi Language
|
40
|
Descriptive Test
|
75
|
Total
|
275
Note: There will penalty for wrong answers: 0.25 marks will be deducted for every question that is attempted wrong. No deduction will be made for the question left unanswered or unattempted.
DSSSB 2021 Syllabus
Let’s have a look at the DSSSB Syllabus 2021 framed specifically for the post of TGT, PRT, Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari exam. The DSSSB Syllabus for online objective Tier-1 exam consists of four sections:
|
DSSSB 2021 Tier-1 Syllabus
|
Sections
|
Syllabus
|
General Intelligence,
|
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
Analogies
Similarities
Differences
Space Visualization
Problem-Solving
Analysis
Judgment
Decision Making
Visual Memory
Discrimination
Observation
Relationship Concepts
Arithmetical Reasoning
Verbal and Figure Classification
Arithmetical Number Series etc
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability,
|
Simplification
Decimals
Fractions
LCM
HCF
Ratio & Proportion
Percentage
Average
Profit & Loss
Discount
Simple & Compound Interest
Mensuration
Time & Work
Time & Distance
Tables & Graphs
|
English Language
|
Comprehension
Vocabulary
Grammar
Sentence Structure
Synonyms
Antonyms
Usage of Words etc
|
Hindi Language
|
संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद।
सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद।
विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद।
क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद।
सन्धि
वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)।
पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द।
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ।
वचन, लिंग
उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय
अलंकार
तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द
समास
|
General Awareness
|
Current Events -National & International
History
Polity
Constitution
Sports
Art & Culture
Geography
Economics
Everyday Science
Scientific Research
National & International Organizations
The syllabus for the Tier-1 Exam will be the same for all posts. The syllabus for the Tier-2 Exam is applicable only for Head Clerk Post. The Tier-2 Exam will be a descriptive paper. After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.