Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check Tier-1 & Tier-2 Exam Details for Recruitment of 13043 TGT/PRT/ LDC/Patwari Vacancies

DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check the latest exam pattern & Syllabus for the DSSSB 2021 Exam in detail for the recruitment of 13043 TGT/PRT/ LDC/Patwari Vacancies.

Created On: Jul 7, 2021 15:41 IST
DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check Tier-1 & Tier-2 Exam Details for Recruitment of 13043 TGT/PRT/ LDC/Patwari Vacancies
DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check Tier-1 & Tier-2 Exam Details for Recruitment of 13043 TGT/PRT/ LDC/Patwari Vacancies

DSSSB 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari. Below are the important dates of DSSSB 2021 Recruitment:

Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (2/21):

Events

Dates

DSSSB Notification for TGT & Other Posts

May 12, 2021

Online Application Starting Date

May 25, 2021

Online Application Closing Date

10th July 2021

Important Dates for DSSSB Advertisement Number (3/21):

Events

Dates

DSSSB Notification for TGT

May 27, 2021

Online Application Starting Date

June 4, 2021

Online Application Closing Date

July 3, 2021

 Check DSSSB 2021 Eligibility Criteria

DSSSB 2021 Recruitment Process

The DSSSB 2021 Recruitment process will consist of Tier-1/ Tier-2 examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable.

Post

Selection Process

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher (Primary-PRT), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Patwari, Counselor posts

Tier-1 Exam & Document Verification

Head Clerk

Tier-1 Exam, Tier-2 Exam & Document Verification

Check KVS 2021 Teacher Recruitment Updates

DSSSB 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

The exam pattern for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 will vary for different posts. DSSSB Tier-I examination will be an online exam with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising of 2 Sections- A & B. Section-A (100 Marks) will cover subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, English and Hindi Language Test. Section B will cover Teaching Methodology questions and related subject questions.

Check UP TGT PGT 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Primary Teacher (PRT) & Assistant Teacher (Nursery)

Sections

Maximum Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Section-A

2 hours

General Awareness

20

20

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20

20

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

English Language Test

20

20

Hindi Language Test

20

20

Section-B

Teaching Methodology

100

100

Total

200

200

DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC)

Sections Asked

Maximum Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

General Awareness

40

40

2 hours

General Intelligence & Reasoning

40

40

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

40

40

English Language Test

40

40

Hindi Language Test

40

40

Total

200

200

DSSSB 2021 Exam Pattern for Counselor

Sections Asked

Maximum Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Section-A

3 hours

General Awareness

20

20

Mental Ability & Reasoning Ability

20

20

Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation

20

20

English Language Test

20

20

Hindi Language Test

20

20

Section-B

Related Subjects

200

200

Total

300

300

Download UP TGT TGT Previous Year Papers

DSSSB 2021 Tier-2 Exam Pattern

DSSSB Tier-2 Exam will be a mix of MCQs & Descriptive Paper. It will consist of Multiple Choice Questions of 200 marks based and an additional descriptive test of 75 marks. Descriptive Paper will comprise essay writing of 50 marks and letter writing of 25 marks in the DSSSB online Exam.

Sections Asked

Maximum Marks

Time Allotted

General Awareness

40

3 hours

Reasoning

40

Numerical Ability

40

English Language

40

Hindi Language

40

Descriptive Test

75

Total

275

Note: There will penalty for wrong answers: 0.25 marks will be deducted for every question that is attempted wrong. No deduction will be made for the question left unanswered or unattempted.

DSSSB 2021 Syllabus

Let’s have a look at the DSSSB Syllabus 2021 framed specifically for the post of TGT, PRT, Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari exam. The DSSSB Syllabus for online objective Tier-1 exam consists of four sections:

DSSSB 2021 Tier-1 Syllabus

Sections

Syllabus

General Intelligence,
Mental Ability & Reasoning

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities

Differences

Space Visualization

Problem-Solving

Analysis

Judgment

Decision Making

Visual Memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship Concepts

Arithmetical Reasoning

Verbal and Figure Classification

Arithmetical Number Series etc

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability,
Numerical Aptitude
& Data Interpretation

Simplification

Decimals

Fractions

LCM

HCF

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Average

Profit & Loss

Discount

Simple & Compound Interest

Mensuration

Time & Work

Time & Distance

Tables & Graphs

English Language

Comprehension

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synonyms

Antonyms

Usage of Words etc

Hindi Language

संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद।

सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद।

विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद।

क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद।

सन्धि

वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)।

पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द।

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ।

वचन, लिंग

उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय

अलंकार

तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द

समास

General Awareness

Current Events -National & International

History

Polity

Constitution

Sports

Art & Culture

Geography

Economics

Everyday Science

Scientific Research

National & International Organizations

The syllabus for the Tier-1 Exam will be the same for all posts. The syllabus for the Tier-2 Exam is applicable only for Head Clerk Post. The Tier-2 Exam will be a descriptive paper. After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 9 =
Post

Comments