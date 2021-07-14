UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Check Teachers’ Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Grade Pay & Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy

UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Check Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) & Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Job Profile, Salary after 7 th Pay Commission, Grade Pay, Allowances & Promotion Policy for the recruitment of 15198 Teacher Vacancies in UPSESSB.

UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will recruit 15198 Teachers this year. 2595 Vacancies have been announced for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and 12603 Vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release Date 15th March 2021 Last Date for Submitting Application Form 20th May 2021 UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam Date 7th & 8th August 2021 UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Date 17th & 18th August 2021

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Vacancies

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 1742 214 Mathematics 1822 167 Home Science 611 160 Urdu 65 12 English 1587 196 Drawing 710 103 Social Science 1392 186 Stitch 19 04 Sanskrit 938 97 Science 792 106 Biology 693 42 Commerce 127 08 Agriculture 184 01 Physical Education 497 48 Music Playing 06 14 Singing Music 10 50 Total 11195 1408 UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 363 47 Mathematics 98 01 Home Science 02 11 Economics 143 28 History 68 22 English 269 28 Drawing 49 27 Civics 153 30 Geography 250 08 Psychology 35 12 Pedagogy 25 05 Sociology 67 11 Sanskrit 232 34 Biology 108 06 Physics 148 10 Chemistry 160 11 Physical Education 11 02 Commerce 45 – Agriculture 38 – Military Science 10 – Logic 07 – Music Playing – 09 Signing Music – 12 Total 2281 314

UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of UP PGT TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

Post Salary Pay Level, Grade Pay TGT Rs. 44900 – 142400 Pay Level 7, Grade Pay 4600 PGT Rs. 47600 – 151100 Pay Level 8, Grade Pay 4800

UP TGT 2021 Salary Structure

Below is the Salary Structure of UP TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

Pay Band 5200-20200 9300-34800 Entry Pay 1800 4600 Level 7000 0007 Index 0002.57 0002.62

The Gross Salary of UP TGT teachers will be Rs. 58000-67000 per month. A trained Graduate Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 52700-61700 per month.

UP PGT 2021 Salary Structure

Below is the Salary Structure of UP TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

Grade Pay 1800 4800 Entry Pay 7000 18150 Level 0001 0008 Index 0002.57 0002.62

A Level-8 employee will get a salary from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Gross Salary of UP TGT teachers will be Rs. 61000-70500 per month. A Post Graduate Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 56000-65000 per month.

UP TGT PGT 2021 Allowances

Other than the in-hand salary, UP PGT TGT Teachers will also get the allowances:

S. No. Allowances Given to UP TGT PGT Teachers 1 Dearness Allowance: 17% 2 HRA: 24% for Class X City, 16% for Class Y city, 8% for Class Z city 3 Deductions (PPF etc.): 10% for NPS, remaining taxes if applicable 4 Pension 5 Paid holidays 6 Government accommodation 7 Transport facility or vehicle 8 Increments and incentives 9 Provision for work from home 10 Ample paternal and maternal leave 11 Job training 12 Medical facilities 13 Fixed personal pay 14 Professional development 15 Leave and travel concession 16 Health insurance 17 Child safety 18 Performance-Related Pay

UP TGT PGT Probation Period

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will notify the probation period for the post of UP TGT PGT to the qualified candidates in the offer letter. Shortlisted candidates will be under supervision during the probation period as their performance and work ethic will be evaluated by their supervisors during the training period.

UP TGT PGT 2021 Promotion

Candidates who will perform well will become permanent employees and will be given all the benefits, incentives, and pay hikes associated with the job. In the future, TGT PGT Teachers can apply for higher posts after getting the required work experience.