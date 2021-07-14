UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Check Teachers’ Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Grade Pay & Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 14, 2021 17:58 IST
UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will recruit 15198 Teachers this year. 2595 Vacancies have been announced for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and 12603 Vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:

UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

15th March 2021

Last Date for Submitting Application Form

20th May 2021

UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam Date

7th & 8th August 2021

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Date

17th & 18th August 2021

UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Vacancies

UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

1742

214

Mathematics

1822

167

Home Science

611

160

Urdu

65

12

English

1587

196

Drawing

710

103

Social Science

1392

186

Stitch

19

04

Sanskrit

938

97

Science

792

106

Biology

693

42

Commerce

127

08

Agriculture

184

01

Physical Education

497

48

Music Playing

06

14

Singing Music

10

50

Total

11195

1408

UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

363

47

Mathematics

98

01

Home Science

02

11

Economics

143

28

History

68

22

English

269

28

Drawing

49

27

Civics

153

30

Geography

250

08

Psychology

35

12

Pedagogy

25

05

Sociology

67

11

Sanskrit

232

34

Biology

108

06

Physics

148

10

Chemistry

160

11

Physical Education

11

02

Commerce

45

Agriculture

38

Military Science

10

Logic

07

Music Playing

09

Signing Music

12

Total

2281

314

UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of UP PGT TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

Post

Salary

Pay Level, Grade Pay

TGT

Rs. 44900 – 142400

Pay Level 7, Grade Pay 4600

PGT

Rs. 47600 – 151100

Pay Level 8, Grade Pay 4800

UP TGT 2021 Salary Structure

Below is the Salary Structure of UP TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

Pay Band

5200-20200

9300-34800

Entry Pay

1800

4600

Level

7000

0007

Index

0002.57

0002.62

The Gross Salary of UP TGT teachers will be Rs. 58000-67000 per month. A trained Graduate Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 52700-61700 per month.

UP PGT 2021 Salary Structure

Below is the Salary Structure of UP TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:

Grade Pay

1800

4800

Entry Pay

7000

18150

Level

0001

0008

Index

0002.57

0002.62

A Level-8 employee will get a salary from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Gross Salary of UP TGT teachers will be Rs. 61000-70500 per month. A Post Graduate Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 56000-65000 per month.

UP TGT PGT 2021 Allowances

Other than the in-hand salary, UP PGT TGT Teachers will also get the allowances:

S. No.

Allowances Given to UP TGT PGT Teachers

1

Dearness Allowance: 17%

2

HRA: 24% for Class X City, 16% for Class Y city, 8% for Class Z city

3

Deductions (PPF etc.): 10% for NPS, remaining taxes if applicable

4

Pension

5

Paid holidays

6

Government accommodation

7

Transport facility or vehicle

8

Increments and incentives

9

Provision for work from home

10

Ample paternal and maternal leave

11

Job training

12

Medical facilities

13

Fixed personal pay

14

Professional development

15

Leave and travel concession

16

Health insurance

17

Child safety

18

Performance-Related Pay

UP TGT PGT Probation Period

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will notify the probation period for the post of UP TGT PGT to the qualified candidates in the offer letter. Shortlisted candidates will be under supervision during the probation period as their performance and work ethic will be evaluated by their supervisors during the training period.

UP TGT PGT 2021 Promotion

Candidates who will perform well will become permanent employees and will be given all the benefits, incentives, and pay hikes associated with the job. In the future, TGT PGT Teachers can apply for higher posts after getting the required work experience.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
