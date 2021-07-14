UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Check Teachers’ Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Grade Pay & Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy

UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will recruit 15198 Teachers this year. 2595 Vacancies have been announced for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and 12603 Vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Below are the important dates for UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Teacher recruitment:
|
UP TGT PGT UPSESSB 2021 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
15th March 2021
|
Last Date for Submitting Application Form
|
20th May 2021
|
UPSESSB UP TGT 2021 Exam Date
|
7th & 8th August 2021
|
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Date
|
17th & 18th August 2021
Check UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus
UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Vacancies
|
UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
1742
|
214
|
Mathematics
|
1822
|
167
|
Home Science
|
611
|
160
|
Urdu
|
65
|
12
|
English
|
1587
|
196
|
Drawing
|
710
|
103
|
Social Science
|
1392
|
186
|
Stitch
|
19
|
04
|
Sanskrit
|
938
|
97
|
Science
|
792
|
106
|
Biology
|
693
|
42
|
Commerce
|
127
|
08
|
Agriculture
|
184
|
01
|
Physical Education
|
497
|
48
|
Music Playing
|
06
|
14
|
Singing Music
|
10
|
50
|
Total
|
11195
|
1408
|
UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
363
|
47
|
Mathematics
|
98
|
01
|
Home Science
|
02
|
11
|
Economics
|
143
|
28
|
History
|
68
|
22
|
English
|
269
|
28
|
Drawing
|
49
|
27
|
Civics
|
153
|
30
|
Geography
|
250
|
08
|
Psychology
|
35
|
12
|
Pedagogy
|
25
|
05
|
Sociology
|
67
|
11
|
Sanskrit
|
232
|
34
|
Biology
|
108
|
06
|
Physics
|
148
|
10
|
Chemistry
|
160
|
11
|
Physical Education
|
11
|
02
|
Commerce
|
45
|
–
|
Agriculture
|
38
|
–
|
Military Science
|
10
|
–
|
Logic
|
07
|
–
|
Music Playing
|
–
|
09
|
Signing Music
|
–
|
12
|
Total
|
2281
|
314
Download UP TGT PGT Previous Year Papers
UP TGT PGT 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission
Below is the Current Pay Scale and Salary Structure of UP PGT TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:
|
Post
|
Salary
|
Pay Level, Grade Pay
|
TGT
|
Rs. 44900 – 142400
|
Pay Level 7, Grade Pay 4600
|
PGT
|
Rs. 47600 – 151100
|
Pay Level 8, Grade Pay 4800
Check UPSESSB UP TGT PGT 2021 Eligibility Criteria
UP TGT 2021 Salary Structure
Below is the Salary Structure of UP TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:
|
Pay Band
|
5200-20200
|
9300-34800
|
Entry Pay
|
1800
|
4600
|
Level
|
7000
|
0007
|
Index
|
0002.57
|
0002.62
The Gross Salary of UP TGT teachers will be Rs. 58000-67000 per month. A trained Graduate Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 52700-61700 per month.
Check KVS 2021 Teacher Recruitment Updates
UP PGT 2021 Salary Structure
Below is the Salary Structure of UP TGT Teaching Staff after 7th Pay Commission:
|
Grade Pay
|
1800
|
4800
|
Entry Pay
|
7000
|
18150
|
Level
|
0001
|
0008
|
Index
|
0002.57
|
0002.62
A Level-8 employee will get a salary from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Gross Salary of UP TGT teachers will be Rs. 61000-70500 per month. A Post Graduate Teacher will get Cash in Hand Salary without Income Tax - Rs. 56000-65000 per month.
Check Pay Scale and Salary Details of KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers after 7th Pay Commission
UP TGT PGT 2021 Allowances
Other than the in-hand salary, UP PGT TGT Teachers will also get the allowances:
|
S. No.
|
Allowances Given to UP TGT PGT Teachers
|
1
|
Dearness Allowance: 17%
|
2
|
HRA: 24% for Class X City, 16% for Class Y city, 8% for Class Z city
|
3
|
Deductions (PPF etc.): 10% for NPS, remaining taxes if applicable
|
4
|
Pension
|
5
|
Paid holidays
|
6
|
Government accommodation
|
7
|
Transport facility or vehicle
|
8
|
Increments and incentives
|
9
|
Provision for work from home
|
10
|
Ample paternal and maternal leave
|
11
|
Job training
|
12
|
Medical facilities
|
13
|
Fixed personal pay
|
14
|
Professional development
|
15
|
Leave and travel concession
|
16
|
Health insurance
|
17
|
Child safety
|
18
|
Performance-Related Pay
Check DSSSB TGT PRT 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
UP TGT PGT Probation Period
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will notify the probation period for the post of UP TGT PGT to the qualified candidates in the offer letter. Shortlisted candidates will be under supervision during the probation period as their performance and work ethic will be evaluated by their supervisors during the training period.
Check DSSSB 2021 Eligibility Criteria
UP TGT PGT 2021 Promotion
Candidates who will perform well will become permanent employees and will be given all the benefits, incentives, and pay hikes associated with the job. In the future, TGT PGT Teachers can apply for higher posts after getting the required work experience.