UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Subject/Category-wise NTA NET Previous & Minimum Qualifying Marks

UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Expected & Previous Cut-Off & Minimum Qualifying Marks both subject-wise and category-wise (Gen/EWS/OBC/SC/ST). 

Created On: Nov 25, 2021 15:40 IST
UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Subject/Category-wise NTA NET Previous & Minimum Qualifying Marks
UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Subject/Category-wise NTA NET Previous & Minimum Qualifying Marks

UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: NTA is conducting the UGC NET June 2021 Exam till 5th December 2021.  Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2021 Exam and will be appearing for this exam in the future must check the expected cut-off marks & minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories like General, EWS, OBC, SC &ST. So based on the difficulty level of Paper 1 and 2, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam (20th November to 5th December 2021)

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. Both the papers were conducted in a single session of three-hour duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Single Session

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

150

300

UGC NET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Assistant Professor & JRF

In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)

40%

EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender

35%

NTA UGC NET 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 & Paper-2)

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-1

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General/ EWS

40-50

OBC/SC/ST/Transgender

35-45

Questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ levels for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-2:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-2

Subjects

JRF & Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

OBC/ EWS

SC

ST

General

OBC/ EWS

SC

ST

Economics

70-75

65-70

60-65

55-60

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

Political Science

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Psychology

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Commerce

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

60-65

55-60

50-55

45-50

Public Administration

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

Mass Communication & Journalism

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

Law

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Environmental Science

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Library & Information Science

60-65

55-60

52-57

52-57

50-55

45-50

43-48

43-48

Yoga

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

60-65

55-60

50-55

45-50

International and Area Studies

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Women Studies

70-75

65-70

60-65

55-60

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

Tourism Administration and Management

60-65

55-60

52-57

52-57

50-55

45-50

43-48

43-48

UGC NET June 2020 Cutoff Marks

UGC NET Subjects

Assistant Professor Cutoff

JRF and Assistant Professor Cutoff

Economics

62.67%

70%

Political Science

60%

68%

Philosophy

63.33%

72%

Psychology

54.67%

60.67%

Sociology

61.33%

70%

History

54%

60%

Anthropology

60.67%

68.67%

Commerce

95.6397986
(Percentile)

99.3556661
(Percentile)

Education

58%

67.33%

Social Work

64%

72%

Defence and Strategic Studies

64%

72%

Home Science

62%

70.67%

Public Administration

62%

68%

Population Studies

63.33%

71.33%

Music

62%

70.67%

Management

56.67%

64.67%

Maithili

68.67%

78.67%

Bengali

52.67%

58%

Hindi

97.2203957
(Percentile)

99.5994979
(Percentile)

Kannada

51.33%

57.33%

Malayalam

54%

60%

Odia

56%

62.67%

Punjabi

56.67%

63.33%

Sanskrit

66%

74%

Tamil

50%

53.33%

Telugu

54.67%

60.67%

Urdu

62.67%

68.67%

Arabic

66%

74.67%

English

98.29336
(Percentile)

99.7405907
(Percentile)

Linguistics

68%

75.33

Chinese

56%

Dogri

58.67%

60%

Nepali

54.67%

54.67%

Manipuri

60%

61.33%

Assamese

58.67%

65.33%

Gujarati

54.67%

66.67%

Marathi

52.67%

62.67%

French

61.33%

67.33%

Spanish

70%

70%

Russian

66%

70%

Persian

67.33%

74%

Rajasthani

65.33%

74.67%

German

64.67%

68%

Japanese

60.67%

60.67%

Adult Education

63.33%

68%

Physical Education

51.33%

56%

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

68%

77.33%

Indian Culture

54%

58.67%

Labour Welfare

61.33%

70.67%

Law

62%

69.33%

Library and Information Science

52.67%

58%

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

55.33%

60.67%

Comparative Study of Religion

63.33%

73.33%

Mass Communication and Journalism

58.67%

65.33%

Performing Art ‐ Dance/Drama

62%

70.67%

Museology and Conservation

62%

64.67%

Archaeology

62.67%

70%

Criminology

72.67%

82%

Tribal And Regional Language

60%

65.33%

Folk Literature

54%

54%

Comparative Literature

60%

64.67%

Sanskrit Traditional Subjects

62.67%

72%

Women Studies

67.33%

76.67%

Visual Art

56.67%

64%

Geography

60.67%

68%

Social Medicine & Community

57.33%

68%

Forensic Science

62.67%

68.67%

Pali

72.67%

86.67%

Kashmiri

58.67%

62%

Konkani

48.67%

48.67%

Computer Science and Applications

54.67%

63.33%

Electronic Science

52%

57.33%

Environmental Sciences

59.33%

68%

International and Area Studies

66.67%

71.33%

Prakrit

78.67%

Human Rights And Duties

66%

72%

Tourism Administration and Management

53.33%

60%

Bodo

56.67%

60%

Santali

51.33%

53.33%

Yoga

61.33%

70%

Sindhi

65.33%

UGC NET 2019 Cutoff Marks

UGC NET Subjects

UGC NET Cutoff June 2019 Percentage Marks

Total Candidates

Economics

74.67

94

Political Science

66.00

86

Philosophy

74.00

14

Psychology

65.33

25

Sociology

71.33

48

History

62.00

84

Anthropology

68.67

6

Commerce

68.00

278

Education

60.00

65

Social Work

62.67

21

Defence and Strategic Studies

74.67

1

Home Science

65.33

26

Public Administration

65.33

9

Population Studies

69.33

7

Music

74.00

12

Management

68.00

64

Maithili

79.33

1

Bengali

59.33

7

Hindi

60.00

95

Kannada

58.67

8

Malayalam

60.67

8

Odia

66.67

4

Punjabi

62.00

8

Sanskrit

72.67

52

Tamil

56.67

7

Telugu

62.00

5

Urdu

65.33

9

Arabic

72.00

4

English

66.00

141

Linguistics

75.33

5

Chinese

56.67

1

Dogri

60.00

1

Nepali

43.33

1

Manipuri

54.67

2

Assamese

70.00

5

Gujarati

54.67

1

Marathi

57.33

1

French

69.33

1

Spanish

66.67

1

Russian

64.00

1

Persian

74.00

1

Rajasthani

68.67

1

German

68.00

1

Japanese

62.00

1

Adult Education

76.67

3

Physical Education

62.67

8

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

76.00

2

Indian Culture

62.67

1

Labour Welfare

70.00

31

Law

64.00

49

Library and Information Science

64.67

23

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

78.00

1

Comparative Study of Religion

70.67

1

Mass Communication and Journalism

65.33

20

Performing Art ‐ Dance/Drama

71.33

3

Museology and Conservation

70.67

1

Archaeology

70.00

3

Criminology

77.33

4

Tribal And Regional Language

61.33

3

Folk Literature

57.33

1

Comparative Literature

68.00

1

Sanskrit Traditional Subjects

72.00

5

Women Studies

72.00

3

Visual Art

64.67

16

Geography

68.00

125

Social Medicine & Community

70.00

4

Forensic Science

68.00

7

Pali

70.67

1

Kashmiri

58.00

1

Konkani

50.67

1

Computer Science and Applications

62.67

68

Electronic Science

66.00

45

Environmental Sciences

65.33

36

International and Area Studies

74.00

3

Prakrit

73.33

1

Human Rights And Duties

78.67

1

Tourism Administration and Management

62.00

7

Bodo

60.00

2

Santali

55.33

1

Yoga

71.33

17

Sindhi

60.00

1

UGC NET 2018 Cutoff Marks

UGC NET Subjects

UGC NET December 2018 Cutoffs

Total Candidates

Economics

67.33

57

Political Science

63.33

94

Philosophy

72.00

17

Psychology

62.67

36

Sociology

66.67

57

History

56.00

48

Anthropology

72.00

9

Commerce

62.00

287

Education

60.67

89

Social Work

68.00

39

Defence and Strategic Studies

64.67

4

Home Science

61.33

28

Public Administration

66.00

12

Population Studies

72.67

8

Hindustani Music (Vocal Instruments)

72.00

9

Management

62.00

77

Maithili

77.33

1

Bengali

54.67

4

Hindi

63.33

108

Kannada

63.33

15

Malayalam

66.00

15

Odia

62.00

5

Punjabi

62.00

12

Sanskrit

66.00

27

Tamil

58.67

10

Telugu

59.33

8

Urdu

65.33

15

Arabic

69.33

6

English

60.00

91

Linguistics

68.67

4

Chinese

64.67

1

Dogri

61.33

1

Nepali

56.67

1

Manipuri

55.33

1

Assamese

65.33

7

Gujarati

56.00

2

Marathi

55.33

3

French

72.00

1

Spanish

56.67

1

Russian

66.00

1

Persian

70.00

1

Rajasthani

60.67

1

German

70.67

1

Japanese

53.33

1

Adult Education Continuing Education

70.00

5

Physical Education

60.67

16

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

75.33

2

Indian Culture

57.33

1

Labour Welfare Personnel Management

68.00

23

Law

68.00

62

Library and Information Science

58.00

20

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

70.67

2

Comparative Study of Religions

76.00

1

Mass Communication and Journalism

59.33

15

Dance

66.67

2

Museology and Conservation

56.00

2

Archaeology

62.67

3

Criminology

85.33

2

Tribal and Regional Language Literature

64.67

4

Folk Literature

56.67

1

Comparative Literature

66.00

1

Sanskrit Traditional Subjects

64.67

3

Women Studies

68.00

3

Visual Art (Including Drawing)

66.00

9

Geography

66.00

131

Social Medicine and Community Health

70.67

3

Forensic Science

63.33

6

Pali

75.33

1

Kashmiri

58.67

1

Konkani

-

-

Computer Science and Applications

62.00

111

Electronic Science

62.00

32

Environmental Sciences

60.67

35

International and Area Studies

70.00

4

Prakrit

56.67

1

Human Rights and Duties

74.67

1

Bodo

61.33

2

Santali

53.33

1

Karnatik Music (Vocal Instruments)

55.33

2

Rabindra Sangeet

54.67

1

Percussion Instruments

63.33

1

Drama Theatre

73.33

1

Yoga

72.67

21

Sindhi

-

-

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

UGC NET Answer Key 2021

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects will be displayed on the official website of NTA UGC NET).

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of the JRF Award letter. However, in case the candidate has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

NTA helps UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result, and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.

