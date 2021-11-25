UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Subject/Category-wise NTA NET Previous & Minimum Qualifying Marks

UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: NTA is conducting the UGC NET June 2021 Exam till 5th December 2021. Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2021 Exam and will be appearing for this exam in the future must check the expected cut-off marks & minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories like General, EWS, OBC, SC &ST. So based on the difficulty level of Paper 1 and 2, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam (20th November to 5th December 2021)

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. Both the papers were conducted in a single session of three-hour duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions Marks Duration Single Session I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Assistant Professor & JRF

In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR) 40% EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender 35%

NTA UGC NET 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 & Paper-2)

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-1 Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General/ EWS 40-50 OBC/SC/ST/Transgender 35-45

Questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ levels for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-2:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-2 Subjects JRF & Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General OBC/ EWS SC ST General OBC/ EWS SC ST Economics 70-75 65-70 60-65 55-60 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 Political Science 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Psychology 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Commerce 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 60-65 55-60 50-55 45-50 Public Administration 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 Mass Communication & Journalism 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 Law 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Environmental Science 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Library & Information Science 60-65 55-60 52-57 52-57 50-55 45-50 43-48 43-48 Yoga 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 60-65 55-60 50-55 45-50 International and Area Studies 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Women Studies 70-75 65-70 60-65 55-60 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 Tourism Administration and Management 60-65 55-60 52-57 52-57 50-55 45-50 43-48 43-48

UGC NET June 2020 Cutoff Marks

UGC NET Subjects Assistant Professor Cutoff JRF and Assistant Professor Cutoff Economics 62.67% 70% Political Science 60% 68% Philosophy 63.33% 72% Psychology 54.67% 60.67% Sociology 61.33% 70% History 54% 60% Anthropology 60.67% 68.67% Commerce 95.6397986

(Percentile) 99.3556661

(Percentile) Education 58% 67.33% Social Work 64% 72% Defence and Strategic Studies 64% 72% Home Science 62% 70.67% Public Administration 62% 68% Population Studies 63.33% 71.33% Music 62% 70.67% Management 56.67% 64.67% Maithili 68.67% 78.67% Bengali 52.67% 58% Hindi 97.2203957

(Percentile) 99.5994979

(Percentile) Kannada 51.33% 57.33% Malayalam 54% 60% Odia 56% 62.67% Punjabi 56.67% 63.33% Sanskrit 66% 74% Tamil 50% 53.33% Telugu 54.67% 60.67% Urdu 62.67% 68.67% Arabic 66% 74.67% English 98.29336

(Percentile) 99.7405907

(Percentile) Linguistics 68% 75.33 Chinese 56% – Dogri 58.67% 60% Nepali 54.67% 54.67% Manipuri 60% 61.33% Assamese 58.67% 65.33% Gujarati 54.67% 66.67% Marathi 52.67% 62.67% French 61.33% 67.33% Spanish 70% 70% Russian 66% 70% Persian 67.33% 74% Rajasthani 65.33% 74.67% German 64.67% 68% Japanese 60.67% 60.67% Adult Education 63.33% 68% Physical Education 51.33% 56% Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 68% 77.33% Indian Culture 54% 58.67% Labour Welfare 61.33% 70.67% Law 62% 69.33% Library and Information Science 52.67% 58% Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies 55.33% 60.67% Comparative Study of Religion 63.33% 73.33% Mass Communication and Journalism 58.67% 65.33% Performing Art ‐ Dance/Drama 62% 70.67% Museology and Conservation 62% 64.67% Archaeology 62.67% 70% Criminology 72.67% 82% Tribal And Regional Language 60% 65.33% Folk Literature 54% 54% Comparative Literature 60% 64.67% Sanskrit Traditional Subjects 62.67% 72% Women Studies 67.33% 76.67% Visual Art 56.67% 64% Geography 60.67% 68% Social Medicine & Community 57.33% 68% Forensic Science 62.67% 68.67% Pali 72.67% 86.67% Kashmiri 58.67% 62% Konkani 48.67% 48.67% Computer Science and Applications 54.67% 63.33% Electronic Science 52% 57.33% Environmental Sciences 59.33% 68% International and Area Studies 66.67% 71.33% Prakrit 78.67% – Human Rights And Duties 66% 72% Tourism Administration and Management 53.33% 60% Bodo 56.67% 60% Santali 51.33% 53.33% Yoga 61.33% 70% Sindhi 65.33% –

UGC NET 2019 Cutoff Marks

UGC NET Subjects UGC NET Cutoff June 2019 Percentage Marks Total Candidates Economics 74.67 94 Political Science 66.00 86 Philosophy 74.00 14 Psychology 65.33 25 Sociology 71.33 48 History 62.00 84 Anthropology 68.67 6 Commerce 68.00 278 Education 60.00 65 Social Work 62.67 21 Defence and Strategic Studies 74.67 1 Home Science 65.33 26 Public Administration 65.33 9 Population Studies 69.33 7 Music 74.00 12 Management 68.00 64 Maithili 79.33 1 Bengali 59.33 7 Hindi 60.00 95 Kannada 58.67 8 Malayalam 60.67 8 Odia 66.67 4 Punjabi 62.00 8 Sanskrit 72.67 52 Tamil 56.67 7 Telugu 62.00 5 Urdu 65.33 9 Arabic 72.00 4 English 66.00 141 Linguistics 75.33 5 Chinese 56.67 1 Dogri 60.00 1 Nepali 43.33 1 Manipuri 54.67 2 Assamese 70.00 5 Gujarati 54.67 1 Marathi 57.33 1 French 69.33 1 Spanish 66.67 1 Russian 64.00 1 Persian 74.00 1 Rajasthani 68.67 1 German 68.00 1 Japanese 62.00 1 Adult Education 76.67 3 Physical Education 62.67 8 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 76.00 2 Indian Culture 62.67 1 Labour Welfare 70.00 31 Law 64.00 49 Library and Information Science 64.67 23 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies 78.00 1 Comparative Study of Religion 70.67 1 Mass Communication and Journalism 65.33 20 Performing Art ‐ Dance/Drama 71.33 3 Museology and Conservation 70.67 1 Archaeology 70.00 3 Criminology 77.33 4 Tribal And Regional Language 61.33 3 Folk Literature 57.33 1 Comparative Literature 68.00 1 Sanskrit Traditional Subjects 72.00 5 Women Studies 72.00 3 Visual Art 64.67 16 Geography 68.00 125 Social Medicine & Community 70.00 4 Forensic Science 68.00 7 Pali 70.67 1 Kashmiri 58.00 1 Konkani 50.67 1 Computer Science and Applications 62.67 68 Electronic Science 66.00 45 Environmental Sciences 65.33 36 International and Area Studies 74.00 3 Prakrit 73.33 1 Human Rights And Duties 78.67 1 Tourism Administration and Management 62.00 7 Bodo 60.00 2 Santali 55.33 1 Yoga 71.33 17 Sindhi 60.00 1

UGC NET 2018 Cutoff Marks

UGC NET Subjects UGC NET December 2018 Cutoffs Total Candidates Economics 67.33 57 Political Science 63.33 94 Philosophy 72.00 17 Psychology 62.67 36 Sociology 66.67 57 History 56.00 48 Anthropology 72.00 9 Commerce 62.00 287 Education 60.67 89 Social Work 68.00 39 Defence and Strategic Studies 64.67 4 Home Science 61.33 28 Public Administration 66.00 12 Population Studies 72.67 8 Hindustani Music (Vocal Instruments) 72.00 9 Management 62.00 77 Maithili 77.33 1 Bengali 54.67 4 Hindi 63.33 108 Kannada 63.33 15 Malayalam 66.00 15 Odia 62.00 5 Punjabi 62.00 12 Sanskrit 66.00 27 Tamil 58.67 10 Telugu 59.33 8 Urdu 65.33 15 Arabic 69.33 6 English 60.00 91 Linguistics 68.67 4 Chinese 64.67 1 Dogri 61.33 1 Nepali 56.67 1 Manipuri 55.33 1 Assamese 65.33 7 Gujarati 56.00 2 Marathi 55.33 3 French 72.00 1 Spanish 56.67 1 Russian 66.00 1 Persian 70.00 1 Rajasthani 60.67 1 German 70.67 1 Japanese 53.33 1 Adult Education Continuing Education 70.00 5 Physical Education 60.67 16 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 75.33 2 Indian Culture 57.33 1 Labour Welfare Personnel Management 68.00 23 Law 68.00 62 Library and Information Science 58.00 20 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies 70.67 2 Comparative Study of Religions 76.00 1 Mass Communication and Journalism 59.33 15 Dance 66.67 2 Museology and Conservation 56.00 2 Archaeology 62.67 3 Criminology 85.33 2 Tribal and Regional Language Literature 64.67 4 Folk Literature 56.67 1 Comparative Literature 66.00 1 Sanskrit Traditional Subjects 64.67 3 Women Studies 68.00 3 Visual Art (Including Drawing) 66.00 9 Geography 66.00 131 Social Medicine and Community Health 70.67 3 Forensic Science 63.33 6 Pali 75.33 1 Kashmiri 58.67 1 Konkani - - Computer Science and Applications 62.00 111 Electronic Science 62.00 32 Environmental Sciences 60.67 35 International and Area Studies 70.00 4 Prakrit 56.67 1 Human Rights and Duties 74.67 1 Bodo 61.33 2 Santali 53.33 1 Karnatik Music (Vocal Instruments) 55.33 2 Rabindra Sangeet 54.67 1 Percussion Instruments 63.33 1 Drama Theatre 73.33 1 Yoga 72.67 21 Sindhi - -

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

UGC NET Answer Key 2021

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects will be displayed on the official website of NTA UGC NET).

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of the JRF Award letter. However, in case the candidate has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

NTA helps UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result, and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.