UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Subject/Category-wise NTA NET Previous & Minimum Qualifying Marks

UGC NET 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: NTA is conducting the UGC NET June 2021 Exam till 5th December 2021. Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2021 Exam and will be appearing for this exam in the future must check the expected cut-off marks & minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories like General, EWS, OBC, SC &ST. So based on the difficulty level of Paper 1 and 2, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam (20th November to 5th December 2021)
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. Both the papers were conducted in a single session of three-hour duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.
|
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern
|
Session
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Single Session
|
I
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
II
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
UGC NET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Assistant Professor & JRF
In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
|
General (UR)
|
40%
|
EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender
|
35%
NTA UGC NET 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks (Paper-1 & Paper-2)
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-1:
|
Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-1
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)
|
General/ EWS
|
40-50
|
OBC/SC/ST/Transgender
|
35-45
Questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ levels for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-2:
|
Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-2
|
Subjects
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
OBC/ EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
General
|
OBC/ EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Economics
|
70-75
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
Political Science
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Psychology
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Commerce
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
Public Administration
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
40-45
|
Mass Communication & Journalism
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
40-45
|
Law
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Environmental Science
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Library & Information Science
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
52-57
|
52-57
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
43-48
|
43-48
|
Yoga
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
International and Area Studies
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Women Studies
|
70-75
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
Tourism Administration and Management
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
52-57
|
52-57
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
43-48
|
43-48
UGC NET June 2020 Cutoff Marks
|
UGC NET Subjects
|
Assistant Professor Cutoff
|
JRF and Assistant Professor Cutoff
|
Economics
|
62.67%
|
70%
|
Political Science
|
60%
|
68%
|
Philosophy
|
63.33%
|
72%
|
Psychology
|
54.67%
|
60.67%
|
Sociology
|
61.33%
|
70%
|
History
|
54%
|
60%
|
Anthropology
|
60.67%
|
68.67%
|
Commerce
|
95.6397986
|
99.3556661
|
Education
|
58%
|
67.33%
|
Social Work
|
64%
|
72%
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
64%
|
72%
|
Home Science
|
62%
|
70.67%
|
Public Administration
|
62%
|
68%
|
Population Studies
|
63.33%
|
71.33%
|
Music
|
62%
|
70.67%
|
Management
|
56.67%
|
64.67%
|
Maithili
|
68.67%
|
78.67%
|
Bengali
|
52.67%
|
58%
|
Hindi
|
97.2203957
|
99.5994979
|
Kannada
|
51.33%
|
57.33%
|
Malayalam
|
54%
|
60%
|
Odia
|
56%
|
62.67%
|
Punjabi
|
56.67%
|
63.33%
|
Sanskrit
|
66%
|
74%
|
Tamil
|
50%
|
53.33%
|
Telugu
|
54.67%
|
60.67%
|
Urdu
|
62.67%
|
68.67%
|
Arabic
|
66%
|
74.67%
|
English
|
98.29336
|
99.7405907
|
Linguistics
|
68%
|
75.33
|
Chinese
|
56%
|
–
|
Dogri
|
58.67%
|
60%
|
Nepali
|
54.67%
|
54.67%
|
Manipuri
|
60%
|
61.33%
|
Assamese
|
58.67%
|
65.33%
|
Gujarati
|
54.67%
|
66.67%
|
Marathi
|
52.67%
|
62.67%
|
French
|
61.33%
|
67.33%
|
Spanish
|
70%
|
70%
|
Russian
|
66%
|
70%
|
Persian
|
67.33%
|
74%
|
Rajasthani
|
65.33%
|
74.67%
|
German
|
64.67%
|
68%
|
Japanese
|
60.67%
|
60.67%
|
Adult Education
|
63.33%
|
68%
|
Physical Education
|
51.33%
|
56%
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
68%
|
77.33%
|
Indian Culture
|
54%
|
58.67%
|
Labour Welfare
|
61.33%
|
70.67%
|
Law
|
62%
|
69.33%
|
Library and Information Science
|
52.67%
|
58%
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
55.33%
|
60.67%
|
Comparative Study of Religion
|
63.33%
|
73.33%
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
58.67%
|
65.33%
|
Performing Art ‐ Dance/Drama
|
62%
|
70.67%
|
Museology and Conservation
|
62%
|
64.67%
|
Archaeology
|
62.67%
|
70%
|
Criminology
|
72.67%
|
82%
|
Tribal And Regional Language
|
60%
|
65.33%
|
Folk Literature
|
54%
|
54%
|
Comparative Literature
|
60%
|
64.67%
|
Sanskrit Traditional Subjects
|
62.67%
|
72%
|
Women Studies
|
67.33%
|
76.67%
|
Visual Art
|
56.67%
|
64%
|
Geography
|
60.67%
|
68%
|
Social Medicine & Community
|
57.33%
|
68%
|
Forensic Science
|
62.67%
|
68.67%
|
Pali
|
72.67%
|
86.67%
|
Kashmiri
|
58.67%
|
62%
|
Konkani
|
48.67%
|
48.67%
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
54.67%
|
63.33%
|
Electronic Science
|
52%
|
57.33%
|
Environmental Sciences
|
59.33%
|
68%
|
International and Area Studies
|
66.67%
|
71.33%
|
Prakrit
|
78.67%
|
–
|
Human Rights And Duties
|
66%
|
72%
|
Tourism Administration and Management
|
53.33%
|
60%
|
Bodo
|
56.67%
|
60%
|
Santali
|
51.33%
|
53.33%
|
Yoga
|
61.33%
|
70%
|
Sindhi
|
65.33%
|
–
UGC NET 2019 Cutoff Marks
|
UGC NET Subjects
|
UGC NET Cutoff June 2019 Percentage Marks
|
Total Candidates
|
Economics
|
74.67
|
94
|
Political Science
|
66.00
|
86
|
Philosophy
|
74.00
|
14
|
Psychology
|
65.33
|
25
|
Sociology
|
71.33
|
48
|
History
|
62.00
|
84
|
Anthropology
|
68.67
|
6
|
Commerce
|
68.00
|
278
|
Education
|
60.00
|
65
|
Social Work
|
62.67
|
21
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
74.67
|
1
|
Home Science
|
65.33
|
26
|
Public Administration
|
65.33
|
9
|
Population Studies
|
69.33
|
7
|
Music
|
74.00
|
12
|
Management
|
68.00
|
64
|
Maithili
|
79.33
|
1
|
Bengali
|
59.33
|
7
|
Hindi
|
60.00
|
95
|
Kannada
|
58.67
|
8
|
Malayalam
|
60.67
|
8
|
Odia
|
66.67
|
4
|
Punjabi
|
62.00
|
8
|
Sanskrit
|
72.67
|
52
|
Tamil
|
56.67
|
7
|
Telugu
|
62.00
|
5
|
Urdu
|
65.33
|
9
|
Arabic
|
72.00
|
4
|
English
|
66.00
|
141
|
Linguistics
|
75.33
|
5
|
Chinese
|
56.67
|
1
|
Dogri
|
60.00
|
1
|
Nepali
|
43.33
|
1
|
Manipuri
|
54.67
|
2
|
Assamese
|
70.00
|
5
|
Gujarati
|
54.67
|
1
|
Marathi
|
57.33
|
1
|
French
|
69.33
|
1
|
Spanish
|
66.67
|
1
|
Russian
|
64.00
|
1
|
Persian
|
74.00
|
1
|
Rajasthani
|
68.67
|
1
|
German
|
68.00
|
1
|
Japanese
|
62.00
|
1
|
Adult Education
|
76.67
|
3
|
Physical Education
|
62.67
|
8
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
76.00
|
2
|
Indian Culture
|
62.67
|
1
|
Labour Welfare
|
70.00
|
31
|
Law
|
64.00
|
49
|
Library and Information Science
|
64.67
|
23
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
78.00
|
1
|
Comparative Study of Religion
|
70.67
|
1
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
65.33
|
20
|
Performing Art ‐ Dance/Drama
|
71.33
|
3
|
Museology and Conservation
|
70.67
|
1
|
Archaeology
|
70.00
|
3
|
Criminology
|
77.33
|
4
|
Tribal And Regional Language
|
61.33
|
3
|
Folk Literature
|
57.33
|
1
|
Comparative Literature
|
68.00
|
1
|
Sanskrit Traditional Subjects
|
72.00
|
5
|
Women Studies
|
72.00
|
3
|
Visual Art
|
64.67
|
16
|
Geography
|
68.00
|
125
|
Social Medicine & Community
|
70.00
|
4
|
Forensic Science
|
68.00
|
7
|
Pali
|
70.67
|
1
|
Kashmiri
|
58.00
|
1
|
Konkani
|
50.67
|
1
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
62.67
|
68
|
Electronic Science
|
66.00
|
45
|
Environmental Sciences
|
65.33
|
36
|
International and Area Studies
|
74.00
|
3
|
Prakrit
|
73.33
|
1
|
Human Rights And Duties
|
78.67
|
1
|
Tourism Administration and Management
|
62.00
|
7
|
Bodo
|
60.00
|
2
|
Santali
|
55.33
|
1
|
Yoga
|
71.33
|
17
|
Sindhi
|
60.00
|
1
UGC NET 2018 Cutoff Marks
|
UGC NET Subjects
|
UGC NET December 2018 Cutoffs
|
Total Candidates
|
Economics
|
67.33
|
57
|
Political Science
|
63.33
|
94
|
Philosophy
|
72.00
|
17
|
Psychology
|
62.67
|
36
|
Sociology
|
66.67
|
57
|
History
|
56.00
|
48
|
Anthropology
|
72.00
|
9
|
Commerce
|
62.00
|
287
|
Education
|
60.67
|
89
|
Social Work
|
68.00
|
39
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
64.67
|
4
|
Home Science
|
61.33
|
28
|
Public Administration
|
66.00
|
12
|
Population Studies
|
72.67
|
8
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal Instruments)
|
72.00
|
9
|
Management
|
62.00
|
77
|
Maithili
|
77.33
|
1
|
Bengali
|
54.67
|
4
|
Hindi
|
63.33
|
108
|
Kannada
|
63.33
|
15
|
Malayalam
|
66.00
|
15
|
Odia
|
62.00
|
5
|
Punjabi
|
62.00
|
12
|
Sanskrit
|
66.00
|
27
|
Tamil
|
58.67
|
10
|
Telugu
|
59.33
|
8
|
Urdu
|
65.33
|
15
|
Arabic
|
69.33
|
6
|
English
|
60.00
|
91
|
Linguistics
|
68.67
|
4
|
Chinese
|
64.67
|
1
|
Dogri
|
61.33
|
1
|
Nepali
|
56.67
|
1
|
Manipuri
|
55.33
|
1
|
Assamese
|
65.33
|
7
|
Gujarati
|
56.00
|
2
|
Marathi
|
55.33
|
3
|
French
|
72.00
|
1
|
Spanish
|
56.67
|
1
|
Russian
|
66.00
|
1
|
Persian
|
70.00
|
1
|
Rajasthani
|
60.67
|
1
|
German
|
70.67
|
1
|
Japanese
|
53.33
|
1
|
Adult Education Continuing Education
|
70.00
|
5
|
Physical Education
|
60.67
|
16
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
75.33
|
2
|
Indian Culture
|
57.33
|
1
|
Labour Welfare Personnel Management
|
68.00
|
23
|
Law
|
68.00
|
62
|
Library and Information Science
|
58.00
|
20
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
70.67
|
2
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
76.00
|
1
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
59.33
|
15
|
Dance
|
66.67
|
2
|
Museology and Conservation
|
56.00
|
2
|
Archaeology
|
62.67
|
3
|
Criminology
|
85.33
|
2
|
Tribal and Regional Language Literature
|
64.67
|
4
|
Folk Literature
|
56.67
|
1
|
Comparative Literature
|
66.00
|
1
|
Sanskrit Traditional Subjects
|
64.67
|
3
|
Women Studies
|
68.00
|
3
|
Visual Art (Including Drawing)
|
66.00
|
9
|
Geography
|
66.00
|
131
|
Social Medicine and Community Health
|
70.67
|
3
|
Forensic Science
|
63.33
|
6
|
Pali
|
75.33
|
1
|
Kashmiri
|
58.67
|
1
|
Konkani
|
-
|
-
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
62.00
|
111
|
Electronic Science
|
62.00
|
32
|
Environmental Sciences
|
60.67
|
35
|
International and Area Studies
|
70.00
|
4
|
Prakrit
|
56.67
|
1
|
Human Rights and Duties
|
74.67
|
1
|
Bodo
|
61.33
|
2
|
Santali
|
53.33
|
1
|
Karnatik Music (Vocal Instruments)
|
55.33
|
2
|
Rabindra Sangeet
|
54.67
|
1
|
Percussion Instruments
|
63.33
|
1
|
Drama Theatre
|
73.33
|
1
|
Yoga
|
72.67
|
21
|
Sindhi
|
-
|
-
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
UGC NET Answer Key 2021
The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects will be displayed on the official website of NTA UGC NET).
JRF Score Validity
The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of the JRF Award letter. However, in case the candidate has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.
NET E-Certificate
NTA helps UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result, and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.