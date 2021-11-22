Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Nov 22, 2021 12:52 IST
UGC NET 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Communication Questions with Answers

UGC NET 2021 Exam Memory Based Question: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started conducting UGC NET June 2021 Exam from 20th November 2021 and the online exam will be conducted till 5th December 2021. In this article, we are going to share the memory-based Communication questions that have been created on the basis of feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET Exam this year.

Communication is a process of exchanging information, ideas, thoughts, feelings, and emotions through speech, signals, writing, or behavior. Communication questions are related to the topics types and methods of communication. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.

1. Every type of communication is affected by its:

(1) Reception

(2) Transmission

(3) Non-regulation

(4) Context

Answer: 4

2. Which of the following is not a principle of effective communication?

(1) Strategic use of grapevine

(2) Persuasive and convincing dialogue

(3) Participation of the audience

(4) One-way transfer of information

Answer: (4)

3. Attitudes, actions, and appearances in the context of classroom communication are considered as

(1) Verbal

(2) Non-verbal

(3) Impersonal

(4) Irrational

Answer: 2

4. In communication, the language is:

(1) The non-verbal code

(2) The verbal code

(3) Intrapersonal

(4) The symbolic code

Answer: (2)

5. Most often, the teacher-student communication is:

(1) Spurious

(2) Critical

(3) Utilitarian

(4) Confrontational

Answer: 3

6. Which of the following are the characteristic features of communication?

(a) Communication involves the exchange of ideas, facts, and opinions.

(b) Communication involves both information and understanding.

(c) Communication is a continuous process.

(d) Communication is a circular process.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (b) and (d)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (1)

7. Read the following two statements:

I: Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is considered a subset of Information Technology (IT).

II: The ‘right to use a piece of software is termed as copyright.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are CORRECT?

(1) Both I and II

(2) Neither I nor II

(3) II only

(4) I only

Answer: 2

8. Effectiveness of communication can be traced from which of the following?

(a) Attitude surveys

(b) Performance records

(c) Students attendance

(d) Selection of communication channel

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b) and (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (3)

9. Assertion (A): Formal communication tends to be fast and flexible.

Reason (R): Formal communication is a systematic and orderly flow of information.

(1) (A) is false but, (R) is correct

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(4) (A) is correct but, (R) is false

Answer: (1)

Assertion (A): The initial messages to students in the classroom by a teacher need not be critical to establishing interactions later.

Reason (R): More control over the communication process means more control over what the students are learning.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: 4

What is the Exam Pattern for UGC NET 2021 (June 2021 & Dec 2020 Cycle)?

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Consisting Of Two Papers, I.E., Paper-1 & Paper-2.

Is there any NEGATIVE MARKING in the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam?

There Is No Negative Marking In UGC NET 2021 Exam
